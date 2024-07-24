After hosting a PGA Tour Champions event for 26 years, the greater Twin Cities area got its chance to hold an annual PGA Tour event when the 3M Open was created in 2019. Now the tour will head to TPC Twin Cities to get back on the FedEx Cup grind after a daunting week at Royal Troon, with the 2024 3M Open beginning on Thursday. Tony Finau has three top-10 finishes under his belt at TPC Twin Cities, including a victory in the 2022 3M Open, and he'll be in the 2024 3M Open field after missing out on making the United States Olympic team.

Finau is currently ranked No. 18 in the Official World Golf Ranking and he's the 10-1 favorite in the 2024 3M Open odds. He's followed by Sam Burns (18-1), Sahith Theegala (22-1) and Akshay Bhatia (28-1), while defending champion Lee Hodges is an 80-1 longshot despite winning this event by seven strokes last season. Before locking in your 2024 3M Open picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up nearly $9,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 13 majors entering the weekend, including the 2024 Masters -- its third Masters in a row -- and this year's PGA Championship and U.S. Open. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Top 2024 3M Open predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2024 3M Open: Burns, a five-time winner on the PGA Tour and one of the top favorites, stumbles this week and doesn't even crack the top five. Burns has been playing well in recent weeks, finishing T-15 or better in three of his last five starts on the PGA Tour.

However, he has struggled with consistency this season, especially with his iron play. Burns enters this week's event ranked 101st in strokes gained: approach to green (0.016) and 131st in greens in regulation percentage (64.13%). TPC Twin Cities places a premium on precision, which doesn't bode well for Burns' chances to finish on top of the leaderboard. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: Tom Hoge, a 33-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The 35-year-old is ranked 54th in the world entering the week and he's coming off a T-72nd finish at the 2024 Open Championship. However, he's only a month removed from a T-3rd finish at the Travelers Championship and he's had some success at TPC Twin Cities.

Hoge finished T-4th at the 2022 3M Open and he's made the cut four of the five times that he's played this tournament with three top-25 finishes to his name. He's ranked 20th in the FedEx Cup standings, and with several top players choosing to take a week off after the Open Championship and to prepare for Olympic golf, this is a golden opportunity for Hoge to have a big week and move up. He ranks second on the PGA Tour in strokes gained: approach (.911) this season and he'll be relying on that ball striking heavily this week.

How to make 2024 3M Open picks

2024 3M Open odds, top contenders

Tony Finau +1000

Sam Burns +1800

Sahith Theegala +2200

Akshay Bhatia +2500

Luke Clanton +2800

Keith Mitchell +3000

Keegan Bradley +3000

Tom Hoge +3300

Billy Horschel +3500

Taylor Pendrith +3500

J.T. Poston +3500

Erik van Rooyen +4000

Maverick McNealy +4000

Cam Davis +4500

Nick Dunlap +4500

Patrick Rodgers +4500

Michael Thorbjornsen +5000

Adam Hadwin +5000

Emiliano Grillo +5500

Kurt Kitayama +5500

Sam Stevens +5500

Justin Rose +5500

Ben Griffin +5500

Mac Meissner +6000

Chan Kim +6000

Jhonattan Vegas +6000

Harry Hall +6000

Rico Hoey +6500

Mackenzie Hughes +6500

Ben James +6500

Matt Wallace +7000

Max Greyserman +7500

Adam Svensson +8000

Neal Shipley +8000

Jake Knapp +8000

Lee Hodges +8000

Patrick Fishburn +8000

Doug Ghim +8000

Andrew Novak +8000

Beau Hossler +8000

Seamus Power +8000

Thriston Lawrence +8000

Austin Eckroat +9000

Ben Silverman +9000

Ryo Hisatsune +9000

Pierceson Coody +10000

Michael Kim +10000

Taylor Moore +10000

Lucas Glover +10000

Kevin Yu +10000

Hayden Springer +11000

J.J. Spaun +11000

Sam Ryder +12000

Dylan Wu +12000

Chesson Hadley +12000

Andrew Putnam +12000

Santiago de la Fuente +12000

Matti Schmid +12000

S.H. Kim +12000

Carson Young +15000

Hayden Buckley +15000

Alex Smalley +15000

Daniel Berger +15000

Gary Woodland +15000

Chandler Phillips +15000

Nate Lashley +15000