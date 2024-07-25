A busy, three-week schedule continues for players on LIV Golf as the 54-hole circuit travels to JCB Golf & Country Club for its second event in three weeks. This marks the third straight week players such as Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson and Cameron Smith will tee it up on the heels of their inclusion in the field at The Open at Royal Troon.

Koepka was the lone man from LIV Golf to make the cut in all four major championships this season, but he did so without registering a top-25 finish. A winner on LIV Golf already this season, the five-time major champion will hope his consistency pays off once again. Meanwhile, Rahm found his footing at The Open with a top-10 finish, mirroring his success on LIV Golf where he has not finished outside the top 10 all season.

Rahm has yet to enter a LIV Golf winner's circle this year, just like DeChambeau. Unable to figure out the riddle that is links golf, the U.S. Open champion hopes for a better result this week as he searches for his first win on LIV Golf since his dramatic final-round 58 at the Greenbrier.

It is DeChambeau's Crushers that lead the team standings thanks to back-to-back second-place finishes, but they will be kicking themselves for tossing away LIV Golf Andalucia to Sergio Garcia's Fireballs. Garcia also won the individual crown at Valderrama and hopes to move up the pylon along with Johnson's 4 Aces, Bubba Watson's RangeGoats and Mickelson's HyFlyers.

Where to watch LIV Golf UK

Event: LIV Golf UK | July 26-28

Purse: $25 million

Start time: 9:15 a.m. ET

Location: JCB Golf & Country Club — Uttoxeter, United Kingdom

Viewing info: Friday: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. (CW App & YouTube) | Saturday Sunday: 1-6 p.m. (CW Network & App)

Teams for LIV Golf UK