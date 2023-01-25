CBS Sports will be live on site at the 2023 PGA Show this week covering the entire event as it unfolds from the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. We will be updating this page throughout the four-day event, which begins Tuesday, Jan. 24 with demo day and runs through Friday, Jan. 27 in the convention center.

Keep it locked here for highlights from the show, interviews with some of the biggest names in golf, inside looks at the latest equipment, fun videos and much more from the show. For now, check out the event information below to get prepared.

What's happening?

Need to know

What is the PGA Show? It is the golf industry's leading trade-only event featuring the latest in equipment, technology, apparel, accessories and more. It is organized by Reed Exhibitions (RX) in partnership with the PGA of America.

Who attends the PGA Show? Among those walking the grounds this week will be golf industry professionals, buyers for facilities and courses, PGA and LPGA professionals, golf shop and pro shop owners, golf coaches and instructors, students, entrepreneurs, tournament directors and more.

What happens at the PGA Show? Not only are industry leaders and equipment manufacturers in attendance, there are more than 600 interactive golf exhibits. (There's a reason the event is three days inside the convention center -- it will take that long just to get around and see everything once.) There are also education sessions, shows, forums and much more from Wednesday through Friday.