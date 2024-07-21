The R&A awarded Xander Schauffele, the 2024 Champion Golfer of the Year, the highest monetary prize in the history of The Open Championship on Sunday. With a purse of $17 million set for the tournament -- an increase of $500,000 year over year -- Schauffele is leaving Royal Troon with a record-setting $3.1 million winner's share.
This total is slightly less than the amount shelled out at the first three major championships of the season. Bryson DeChambeau hauled in $4.3 million for his dramatic victory at the U.S. Open, while Scottie Scheffler cashed $3.6 million at the Masters and Schauffele previously claimed $3.3 million for his PGA Championship triumph.
The first three majors also boasted larger overall purses with the U.S. Open setting a major record with a prize pool of $21.5 million, while the Masters gave out $20 million and the PGA Championship awarded players a total of $18.5 million.
"The R&A has a responsibility to strike a balance between maintaining The Open's position in the global game, providing the funds required for governance and developing amateur and recreational golf in 146 countries internationally." said Martin Slumbers, CEO of The R&A.
"We have to make choices if we want to continue to build on the significant growth in participation that is essential for golf's future. We remain concerned about the impact substantial increases in men's professional prize money are having on the perception of the sport and its long-term financial sustainability. We are determined to act with the interests of the global game in mind as we pursue our goal of ensuring golf continues to thrive in 50 years' time."
Every player who finished inside the top 10 at The Open cleared at least $350,000 with those finishing on the podium all receiving seven-figure paydays. Those who finish inside the top 32 will collect more than $100,000 in the final major of the season. On the other end of the spectrum, here's the list of stars who will not play the weekend at Royal Troon after missing the cut.
Let's take a look the 2024 Open Championship purse and prize money breakdown. Don't miss our Open Championship live leaderboard coverage of Round 4 on Sunday or the latest scores, updates and analysis.
Be sure to follow the final round at Royal Troon by checking out a complete Open Championship TV schedule and coverage guide .
2024 Open Championship prize money, purse
Total purse: $17 million
1st: $3,100,000 -- Xander Schauffele
2nd: $1,759,000 -- Billy Horschel, Justin Rose (1,443,500 each)
3rd: $1,128,000
4th: $876,000 -- Thirston Lawrence
5th: $705,000 -- Russell Henley
6th: $611,000 -- Shane Lowry
7th: $525,000 -- Scottie Scheffler, Sungjae Im, Jon Rahm
8th: $442,500
9th: $388,000
10th: $350,600 -- Adam Scott, Daniel Brown, Matthew Jordan
11th: $319,200
12th: $282,800
13th: $266,000 -- Byeong Hun An, Jason Day, Alex Noren
14th: $249,000
15th: $231,000
16th: $212,700 -- Collin Morikawa, John Catlin, Mackenzie Hughes
17th: $202,400
18th: $193,000
19th: $184,900 -- Dean Burmester, Daniel Hillier, Shubhankar Sharma
20th: $176,200
21st: $168,000
22nd: $159,600 -- Ewen Ferguson, Padraig Harrington, Sepp Straka
23rd: $151,000
24th: $142,600
25th: $137,600 -- Joe Dean, Corey Conners, Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth, Ryan Fox, Laurie Canter
26th: $131,800
27th: $127,000
28th: $122,600
29th: $117,300
30th: $111,200
31st: $107,600 -- Sam Burns, Guido Migliozzi, Matteo Manassero, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Eric Cole, Min-Kyu Kim, Brendon Todd, Cameron Young, Chris Kirk
32nd: $102,100
33rd: $98,500
34th: $95,700
35th: $92,400
36th: $88,700
37th: $84,600
38th: $80,300
39th: $77,400
40th: $74,900
41st: $71,800 -- Kurt Kitayama, Matt Wallace
42nd: $68,300
43rd: $65,200 -- Brooks Koepka, Emiliano Grillo, Jorge Campillo, Calum Scott-a, Thorbjørn Olesen, Max Homa, Si Woo Kim
44th: $61,500
45th: $58,000
46th: $55,000
47th: $52,800
48th: $50,700
49th: $48,400
50th: $47,200 -- Richard Mansell, Matthieu Pavon, Sean Crocker, Robert MacIntyre, Adrian Meronk, Matt Fitzpatrick, Harris English, Gary Woodland
51st: $46,200
52nd: $45,400
53rd: $44,700
54th: $44,000
55th: $43,300
56th: $42,700
57th: $42,300
58th: $42,000 -- Joaquin Niemann, Abraham Ancer
59th: $41,700
60th: $41,400 -- Jacob Skov Olesen-a, Jeunghun Wang, Tommy Morrison-a, Brian Harman, Phil Mickelson, Rasmus Hojgaard
61st: $41,200
62nd: $41,000
63rd: $40,800
64th: $40,600
65th: $40,300
66th: $40,000 -- Davis Thompson, Tom McKibbin, Hideki Matsuyama, Austin Eckroat, Nicolai Hojgaard
67th: $39,700
68th: $39,400
69th: $39,100
70th: $38,900
71st: Rickie Fowler
72nd: Young-han Song, Tom hoge, Marcel Siem
75th: Alex Cejka, Aaron Rai, Darren Clarke
78th: Luis Masaveu-a
79th: Andy Ogletree
80th: Darren Fichardt
Prize money will be allocated to only professional golfers with those missing the cut receiving at least $8,750.