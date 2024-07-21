The R&A awarded Xander Schauffele, the 2024 Champion Golfer of the Year, the highest monetary prize in the history of The Open Championship on Sunday. With a purse of $17 million set for the tournament -- an increase of $500,000 year over year -- Schauffele is leaving Royal Troon with a record-setting $3.1 million winner's share.

This total is slightly less than the amount shelled out at the first three major championships of the season. Bryson DeChambeau hauled in $4.3 million for his dramatic victory at the U.S. Open, while Scottie Scheffler cashed $3.6 million at the Masters and Schauffele previously claimed $3.3 million for his PGA Championship triumph.

The first three majors also boasted larger overall purses with the U.S. Open setting a major record with a prize pool of $21.5 million, while the Masters gave out $20 million and the PGA Championship awarded players a total of $18.5 million.

"The R&A has a responsibility to strike a balance between maintaining The Open's position in the global game, providing the funds required for governance and developing amateur and recreational golf in 146 countries internationally." said Martin Slumbers, CEO of The R&A.

"We have to make choices if we want to continue to build on the significant growth in participation that is essential for golf's future. We remain concerned about the impact substantial increases in men's professional prize money are having on the perception of the sport and its long-term financial sustainability. We are determined to act with the interests of the global game in mind as we pursue our goal of ensuring golf continues to thrive in 50 years' time."

Every player who finished inside the top 10 at The Open cleared at least $350,000 with those finishing on the podium all receiving seven-figure paydays. Those who finish inside the top 32 will collect more than $100,000 in the final major of the season. On the other end of the spectrum, here's the list of stars who will not play the weekend at Royal Troon after missing the cut.

2024 Open Championship prize money, purse

Total purse: $17 million

1st: $3,100,000 -- Xander Schauffele

2nd: $1,759,000 -- Billy Horschel, Justin Rose (1,443,500 each)

3rd: $1,128,000

4th: $876,000 -- Thirston Lawrence

5th: $705,000 -- Russell Henley

6th: $611,000 -- Shane Lowry

7th: $525,000 -- Scottie Scheffler, Sungjae Im, Jon Rahm

8th: $442,500

9th: $388,000

10th: $350,600 -- Adam Scott, Daniel Brown, Matthew Jordan

11th: $319,200

12th: $282,800

13th: $266,000 -- Byeong Hun An, Jason Day, Alex Noren

14th: $249,000

15th: $231,000

16th: $212,700 -- Collin Morikawa, John Catlin, Mackenzie Hughes

17th: $202,400

18th: $193,000

19th: $184,900 -- Dean Burmester, Daniel Hillier, Shubhankar Sharma

20th: $176,200

21st: $168,000

22nd: $159,600 -- Ewen Ferguson, Padraig Harrington, Sepp Straka

23rd: $151,000

24th: $142,600

25th: $137,600 -- Joe Dean, Corey Conners, Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth, Ryan Fox, Laurie Canter

26th: $131,800

27th: $127,000

28th: $122,600

29th: $117,300

30th: $111,200

31st: $107,600 -- Sam Burns, Guido Migliozzi, Matteo Manassero, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Eric Cole, Min-Kyu Kim, Brendon Todd, Cameron Young, Chris Kirk

32nd: $102,100

33rd: $98,500

34th: $95,700

35th: $92,400

36th: $88,700

37th: $84,600

38th: $80,300

39th: $77,400

40th: $74,900

41st: $71,800 -- Kurt Kitayama, Matt Wallace

42nd: $68,300

43rd: $65,200 -- Brooks Koepka, Emiliano Grillo, Jorge Campillo, Calum Scott-a, Thorbjørn Olesen, Max Homa, Si Woo Kim

44th: $61,500

45th: $58,000

46th: $55,000

47th: $52,800

48th: $50,700

49th: $48,400

50th: $47,200 -- Richard Mansell, Matthieu Pavon, Sean Crocker, Robert MacIntyre, Adrian Meronk, Matt Fitzpatrick, Harris English, Gary Woodland

51st: $46,200

52nd: $45,400

53rd: $44,700

54th: $44,000

55th: $43,300

56th: $42,700

57th: $42,300

58th: $42,000 -- Joaquin Niemann, Abraham Ancer

59th: $41,700

60th: $41,400 -- Jacob Skov Olesen-a, Jeunghun Wang, Tommy Morrison-a, Brian Harman, Phil Mickelson, Rasmus Hojgaard

61st: $41,200

62nd: $41,000

63rd: $40,800

64th: $40,600

65th: $40,300

66th: $40,000 -- Davis Thompson, Tom McKibbin, Hideki Matsuyama, Austin Eckroat, Nicolai Hojgaard

67th: $39,700

68th: $39,400

69th: $39,100

70th: $38,900

71st: Rickie Fowler

72nd: Young-han Song, Tom hoge, Marcel Siem

75th: Alex Cejka, Aaron Rai, Darren Clarke

78th: Luis Masaveu-a

79th: Andy Ogletree

80th: Darren Fichardt

Prize money will be allocated to only professional golfers with those missing the cut receiving at least $8,750.