While Shane Lowry is the name atop the leaderboard halfway through the 2024 Open Championship, plenty of his contemporaries found the other end and will not be around for the weekend. With Royal Troon catering more towards those who played in the PM-AM wave, many of the players with the other tee time split will be splitting town Friday evening.

Chief among them is Rory McIlroy. Entering The Open with eyes on a potential redemption story, the four-time major champion proved to never be a factor. After opening with a 7-over 78, McIlroy struggled to get things going Friday despite employing a more aggressive game plan in hopes of hovering near the cutline. It was all for naught as the 35-year-old missed his first major cut since the 2022 Masters with his decade-long major drought extending into 2025.

The man who clipped McIlroy at the U.S. Open, Bryson DeChambeau, was similarly clipped from the field at the halfway point. Playing his first six holes of the championship in 5-over fashion, the big-hitting American tried his best to battle back. Caught in the wild winds late Friday, DeChambeau played his first 36 holes in a few strokes too many to fall outside the 6-over cutline.

Ludvig Åberg and Viktor Hovland had high hopes at The Open after contending in major championships earlier this season. The Swede and the Norwegian were nowhere to be seen as they ejected early and were never able to find their groove around the par 71.

Tony Finau looked to be a part of the major conversation this week. After opening with an even-par round, Finau was among the contenders but failed to break 80 on Friday and will instead be heading home early. After finishing runner-up in last year's Open, Tom Kim got got by the short par-3 8th on Friday and ultimately sealed his fate. Finding three of the five greenside bunkers, Kim went onto card a double bogey and failed to recover from there.

Check out the full list of notables to miss the cut at the 2024 Open.

2024 Open: Notable golfers missing the cut

Player Score Tyrrell Hatton +8 Ludvig Åberg +9 Tommy Fleetwood +9 Min Woo Lee +9 Bryson DeChambeau +9 Viktor Hovland +10 Tony Finau +10 Tom Kim +11 Rory McIlroy +11 Cameron Smith +12 Sahith Theegala +14 Tiger Woods +14 Wyndham Clark +16

