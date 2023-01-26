Golf equipment has evolved and become much more advanced in recent years. In particular, modern technology has allowed clubs to become smaller and golfers to drive the ball further than ever before. On Wednesday, former PGA Tour golfer Tom Watson joined CBS Sports at the 2023 PGA Show to discuss just how far technology has come in terms of the sport -- and why it's a positive.

"It's been great for the game because it's made it easier to play," Watson said. "The perimeter-weighted clubs, the metal heads, and the lightweight shafts versus the old dynamic shafts. Our driver that we used back in those days was nearly 14 ounces. Now, the drivers today are in the upper 11-ounce range. You can swing it faster and hit it farther.

"Everybody wants to hit the ball farther, right? Farther and faster. Every manufacturer wants you to hit it farther and faster, and there's an element of truth to that. Technology has really helped make it easier for the golfer to play."

Watson announced his retirement from the sport back in 2019 after winning eight major championships over the course of his legendary career. While he doesn't golf professionally anymore, Watson told CBS Sports HQ that he still enjoys hitting the links.

"I still love playing the game. I'm a golfer. I still wake up and I'm a golfer," he said. "I gave it my all in the game of golf earlier on in my career and tried to be the best I could be. It still doesn't leave me. When I play a game of golf, I still enjoy a perfectly struck shot. It doesn't happen more than once a month. Going out to practice and hitting good shot after good shot, I enjoy that."