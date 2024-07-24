With the final major championship of the season having come and gone, the focus shifts towards the postseason and the race for the FedEx Cup crown. Only two tournaments remain on the PGA Tour's regular season schedule for 2024 with this week's 3M Open taking center stage in Blaine, Minnesota.

Players seek to solidify their positioning around various cut-off points -- the top 30, top 50 and top 70 -- with a quality start at TPC Twin Cities. Those players who have no worries about qualifying for the postseason and are on the inside track to play at East Lake at the end of the summer include Sahith Theegala, Akshay Bhatia and Tony Finau. Both Theegala and Finau have climbed inside the top 15 in the season-long race thanks to consistent campaign, while Bhatia's victory in San Antonio in early April has buoyed his cause.

Bhatia is joined in the field by other PGA Tour winner's this season that include last week's runner-up finisher at The Open, Billy Horschel, and last week's winner at the Barracuda Championship, Nick Dunlap. Dunlap became the first player to win as an amateur and professional in the same season, joining Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy and Robert MacIntyre as the only multiple-time winners this year.

In addition to Bhatia, Horschel and Dunlap, other winners in the field are Taylor Pendrith, Austin Eckroat and Cameron Davis. Meanwhile, players like Erik van Rooyen and Ben Griffin hope to make a push inside the top 50 while defending champion Lee Hodges, Keith Mitchell, Adam Schenk and Kurt Kitayama have work to do to get inside the top 70.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Round 1 - Thursday



Round starts: 7:45 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 7:45 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 3:30 - 6:30 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 3:30 - 6:30 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 1 - 6:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 2 - Friday



Round starts: 7:45 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 7:45 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 3:30 - 6:30 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 3:30 - 6:30 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 1 - 6:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 - Saturday



Round starts: 8 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 1-3 p.m. on Peacock

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday



Round starts: 8 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 1-3 p.m. on Peacock

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio