The race for the Wanamaker Trophy is on, and the pace setter is none other than Xander Schauffele. Opening his 2024 PGA Championship in record-setting fashion thanks to a bogey-free 9-under 62, Schauffele heads into the second round at Valhalla Golf Club looking to follow one sensational round with another.

A first-round leader last week at Quail Hollow -- and last year at the U.S. Open -- Schauffele hopes for better results over his next 54 holes. His second set of 18 begin on Friday at 1:18 p.m. ET alongside Justin Thomas and Ludvig Åberg.

Among those aiming to chase down Schauffele is the man who did just that last week in Charlotte, Rory McIlroy. The four-time major champion has placed his name on the first page of the leaderboard with an opening 66, and Roy hopes to close the gap starting at 1:40 p.m.

Shortly thereafter at 2:02 p.m., Brooks Koepka's second round begins alongside Max Homa and Jordan Spieth. Koepka has positioned himself to successfully defend his third PGA Championship title and grab his sixth major triumph in the process.

Before all of this happens, though, a slew of star-studded tee times will get underway, including world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark and Brian Harman at 8:48 a.m. And don't forget about Tiger Woods, who sits below the projected cutline after the first round but will look to sneak inside starting at 1:29 p.m. on Friday.

Take a look at the full slate of Round 2 tee times for the PGA Championship.

All times Eastern

2024 PGA Championship tee times, Friday pairings

No. 1

7:15 a.m. — Rich Beem, Sebastian Soderberg, Kazuma Kobori

7:26 a.m. — Josh Bevell, Aaron Rai, Jordan Smith

7:37 a.m. — Andrew Putnam, Jesse Mueller, Charley Hoffman

7:48 a.m. — Si Woo Kim, Tom Hoge, Alex Noren

7:59 a.m. — Y.E. Yang, Matthieu Pavon, J.T. Poston

8:10 a.m. — Jake Knapp, Jason Dufner, Francesco Molinari

8:21 a.m. — Thomas Detry, Jimmy Walker, Rasmus Hojgaard

8:32 a.m. — Austin Eckroat, Luke List, Mackenzie Hughes

8:43 a.m. — Sungjae Im, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Beau Hossler

8:54 a.m. — Thorbjorn Olesen, Brendon Todd, Keith Mitchell

9:05 a.m. — John Somers, Brice Garnett, Jesper Svensson

9:16 a.m. — Emiliano Grillo, Evan Bowser, Alejandro Tosti

9:27 a.m. — Vincent Norrman, Wyatt Worthington II, Chris Gotterup

12:45 p.m. — Doug Ghim, Tyler Collet, Adrian Meronk



12:56 p.m. — Larkin Gross, Lucas Herbert, Grayson Murray

1:07 p.m. — Lucas Glover, Stephan Jaeger, Russell Henley

1:18 p.m. — Ludvig Åberg, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas

1:29 p.m. — Tiger Woods, Adam Scott, Keegan Bradley

1:40 p.m. — Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose

1:51 p.m. — Cameron Smith, Hideki Matsuyama, Viktor Hovland

2:02 p.m. — Brooks Koepka, Max Homa, Jordan Spieth

2:13 p.m. — Tony Finau, Tyrrell Hatton, Sahith Theegala

2:24 p.m. — Akshay Bhatia, Tommy Fleetwood, Bryson DeChambeau

2:35 p.m. — Sepp Straka, Takumi Kanaya, Nick Taylor

2:46 p.m. — Andy Svoboda, Ben Griffin, Dean Burmester

2:57 p.m. — Preston Cole, Tim Widing, Adrian Otaegui

No. 10