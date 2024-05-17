Round 2 of the 2024 PGA Championship was delayed Friday due to a fatal car accident involving a shuttle bus and a pedestrian outside of Valhalla Golf Club at 5:09 a.m. ET. The victim has since been identified as a tournament worker who was attempting to cross the road in front of the property.

"This morning we were devastated to learn that a worker with one of our vendors was tragically struck and killed by a shuttle bus outside Valhalla Golf Club," the PGA of America, which hosts the PGA Championship, said in a statement. "This is heartbreaking to all of us involved with the PGA Championship. We extend our sincere condolences to their family and loved ones."

Subsequent police presence and traffic outside the golf course caused play to be pushed back by 1 hour and 20 minutes.

Championship competitors like Will Zalatoris and Cameron Young elected to ditch their vehicles and walk to the golf course due to the logjam of traffic. Professional golfers such as PGA Championship participant Emiliano Grillo as well as Ian Poulter and Graeme McDowell have extended condolences to the family via social media posts.

Scottie Scheffler was among those aiming to arrive early at the golf course, though a traffic incident involving a police officer led to Scheffler being arrested outside Valhalla at 6 a.m. The world's No. 1 golfer and reigning Masters champion was released on his own recognizance nearly three hours later; he has since returned to the property to begin his second round at 10:08 a.m.

Keep it locked here on CBS Sports for PGA Championship live leaderboard coverage, including news updates, on-course analysis and highlights throughout Round 2.