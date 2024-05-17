Scottie Scheffler was arrested by his vehicle Friday morning in Louisville after a chaotic incident involving Scheffler attempting to drive into Valhalla Golf Club to play the second round of the 2024 PGA Championship. The world's No. 1 golfer was charged with second-degree assault of a police officer, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding traffic signals from an officer.

Scheffler was detained by police at 6 a.m. ET, booked by the Louisville Metropolitan Department of Corrections around 7:30 a.m., and released on his own recognizance at 8:40 a.m. Arriving at Valhalla about a half hour later, he changed, ate breakfast and eventually visited the driving range about 30 minutes before his rescheduled 10:08 a.m. ET tee time.

A fatal accident involving a pedestrian and a bus occurred outside the venue before Scheffler arrived; that slowed traffic near the entrance to the golf course and delayed the second round of the PGA Championship 1 hour and 20 minutes. Scheffler -- in an officially marked PGA Championship vehicle -- was driving toward the golf course when a police officer, Det. Bryan Gllis, stopped his car.

Scheffler tried to enter the property after a confusing and chaotic exchange, continuing to drive at a slow pace past the officer and towards the golf course, according to ESPN's Jeff Darlington, who was on the scene. The officer "attempted to attach himself to Scheffler's car," per Darlington, at which point Scheffler stopped at the entrance and began following the officer's instructions to exit the vehicle. As he was complying, Scheffler was reportedly pulled out of the vehicle, "shoved" against it, handcuffed and detained.

According to the arrest report, the road was closed in both directions following the fatal accident when Scheffler "refused to comply" with Det. Gillis' instructions, leading Scheffler to continue move his vehicle forward, allegedly dragging the officer to the ground. Det. Gllis received medical treatment after "suffered pain, swelling and abrasions to his left wrist and knee," and his uniform pants, valued at approximately $80, were "damaged beyond repair."

As Darlington attempted to help clarify the situation and obtain information from police, he was rebuffed. "Right now, he's going to jail," another officer told Darlington. "He's going to jail, and there ain't nothing you can do about it. Period." It appeared as if the officer believed Darlington to be a member of Scheffler's team before he revealed that he's a journalist. Darlington also shared that Scheffler asked him whether there was anything he could do to help and that the officer did not know Scheffler was a professional golfer.

Scheffler addressed the incident in a statement Friday morning before his round.

"This morning, I was proceeding as directed by police officers. It was a very chaotic situation, understandably so considering the tragic accident that had occurred earlier, and there was a big misunderstanding of what I thought I was being asked to do. I never intended to disregard any of the instructions. I'm hopeful to put this to the side and focus on golf today. "Of course, all of us involved in the tournament express our deepest sympathies to the family of the man who passed away in the earlier accident this morning. It truly puts everything in perspective."

Schefler's attorney in Louisville, Steve Romines, shared his perspective on the situation with the media.

"The officer that was directing traffic was maybe not part of the event traffic detail, and so that's where the miscommunication arose and that's why we're here. … They are allowed to go through; that's why they have the credentials. They're waved through. So, unaware there had been a wreck, he proceeded like they're instructed to. … We'll just litigate the case as it comes. Scottie will cooperate fully. … He did exactly as he was instructed to do to enter the premises. … We'll deal with the court system as it goes."

The PGA of America, which hosts the PGA Championship, also released a statement about the early morning incident involving a pedestrian.

"This morning we were devastated to learn that a worker with one of our vendors was tragically struck and killed by a shuttle bus outside Valhalla Golf Club. This is heartbreaking to all of us involved with the PGA Championship. We extend our sincere condolences to their family and loved ones."