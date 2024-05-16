The 2024 PGA Championship has arrived, and with it, four days of pristine golf are ahead at one of the nation's best courses. The action in Louisville begins Thursday with Round 1 at Valhalla Golf Club setting the stage for the rest of the year's second major. The grounds are filled to capacity as 156 golfers battle it out attempting to claim the Wanamaker Trophy at the PGA of America's signature event.

Expectations are that a three-horse race will consume the PGA Championship as Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy each begin play having won their last two respective starts. Scheffler has actually won four of his last five tournaments with consecutive wins at the Masters and RBC Heritage preceding a personal break. Koepka has doubled up on LIV Golf, while Mcilroy claimed the Zurich Classic alongside Shane Lowry before taking the winner's circle himself at last week's Wells Fargo Championship.

Will the rest of the star-studded field look up at this trio, or will another star make a move from the onset of play Thursday? Given how much talent in the field, whoever ultimately prevails at Valhalla will surely earn the trophy and a winner's share that should approach $3 million once it is officially announced by the PGA.

Other than the three hottest golfers in the world, all eyes will be on Tiger Woods, who will seek to reach Sunday at the PGA Championship for the first time since 2020. Tiger is looking to reclaim his game a bit after placing 60th at the Masters, his worst finish at a major in which he made the cut since the 2014 Open Championship. Phil Mickelson will also be in the field seeking to prove his 2021 PGA was not an abberation but rather proof that he still has game left in his bag.

There is so much to follow this week that it can be overwhelming at times. No worries, though, we have you covered. CBS Sports is offering live coverage of the 2024 PGA Championship from start to finish Thursday along with live streaming of the tournament over the weekend. Be sure to check out our complete PGA Championship TV schedule and coverage guide so you can follow along throughout the week.

All times Eastern

Round 1 -- Thursday, May 16

Round 1 start time: 7:15 a.m. [Tee times]

PGA Championship live stream: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Featured Groups -- 7 a.m.



Featured Holes -- 8:45 a.m.

TV coverage: 12-7 p.m. on ESPN, fubo (Try for free)

Additional TV coverage: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 8-9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network