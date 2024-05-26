Professional golfer Grayson Murray has died. He was 30 years old. Murray's death comes after he withdrew Friday during the second round of the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge, citing an illness.

A day after Murray's death rocked the larger sporting world, his parents announced in a statement through the PGA Tour that he died by suicide.

"We would like to thank the PGA Tour and the entire world of golf for the outpouring of support," Eric and Terry Murray said. "Life wasn't always easy for Grayson, and although he took his own life, we know he rests peacefully now."

An undeniable talent, Murray was the second-youngest golfer in history to make the cut on the Korn Ferry Tour before turning eventually pro in 2015. He bounced up and down between the Korn Ferry Tour and PGA Tour over the course of his career, becoming a polarizing figure at times because of frequent outbursts on the course.

Still, his potential consistently flashed as he won twice on the PGA Tour -- capturing the 2017 Barbasol Championship and 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii -- and three times on the Korn Ferry Tour.

When he won the Sony Open, it seemed as if Murray had turned a corner after battling anxiety, depression and alcohol abuse throughout his young career. He said in January that he had been sober since early 2023. He also shared that he was unprepared for life as a pro when he first got out of college and began traveling.

"Yes, I would drink during tournament weeks," Murray said after his Sony Open win. "It was my outlet. I thought I was invincible coming out here as a 22-year-old, winning as a rookie, played three days hungover when I won. Best thing and worst thing that ever happened to me was winning my rookie year -- but also feeling like I was invincible."

Murray cited his faith and his fiancee as helping ground him, and he spoke about his road to recovery.

"It took me a long time to get to this point," he said. "… I'm a different man now. I would not be in this position right now today if I didn't put that drink down eight months ago."

Murray added: "People who don't know me, I'll have to show it through my actions, and they'll get back on Grayson's side. My demeanor is so much better. It's really a lot of fun now. I really don't live and die by a golf shot anymore. I'm not going to sit here and say it's going to be all glory and roses, but it's going to be a lot better."

The PGA Tour considered postponing play at the Charles Schwab Challenge as the golf world was rocked by Murray's death. However, his parents insisted the tournament continue as scheduled as it was what their son would have wanted.

"We were devastated to learn -- and are heartbroken to share -- that PGA Tour player Grayson Murray passed away this morning. I am at a loss for words," said PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan in a Saturday statement. "The PGA Tour is a family, and when you lose a member of your family, you are never the same. We mourn Grayson and pray for comfort for his loved ones.

"I reached out to Grayson's parents to offer our deepest condolences, and during that conversation, they asked that we continue with tournament play. They were adamant that Grayson would want us to do so. As difficult as it will be, we want to respect their wishes."

A native of Raleigh, North Carolina, Murray attended Wake Forest, East Carolina and Arizona State where he played golf before turning pro. In 141 career PGA Tour starts, Murray had 10 top-10 finishes, including those two victories.

The PGA Tour has sent grief counselors to both tournament sites this week and made others available virtually for its members.