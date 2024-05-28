The PGA Tour moves north of the border for the only time this season when the 2024 RBC Canadian Open begins on Thursday at Hamilton Golf and Country Club in Hamilton, Ontario. Last year, Nick Taylor buried a 72-foot putt on the fourth hole of a playoff against Tommy Fleetwood to become the first Canadian to win the tournament since Pat Fletcher in 1964. This year, Taylor is a +6000 longshot to successfully defend his title according to the latest 2024 RBC Canadian Open odds.
Meanwhile, four-time major winner Rory McIlroy is the overwhelming favorite at +360. He is coming off a 12th-place finish in the PGA Championship two weeks ago. Fleetwood (+1600) and Sahith Theegala (+1800) round out the top three choices in the RBC Canadian Open 2024 field.
Nejad specializes in betting and DFS in golf, among other sports.
Nejad also nailed Wyndham Clark, a 75-1 longshot, as the outright winner at the Wells Fargo Championship.
Top 2024 RBC Canadian Open expert picks
One surprise: Nejad is completely fading Canadian Corey Conners. One of the shorter prices in the field at +2200, Conners has zero top-10 and six top-25 finishes in 14 starts this year. He is coming off a 26th-place showing in the PGA Championship.
However, Conners has struggled with his short game. He ranks 148th on the PGA Tour in strokes gained: around the green (-0.255) this season. "Conners is an elite ball-striker, but his short game has enough holes in it to prevent him from beating this entire field over four rounds," Nejad told SportsLine.
Instead, Nejad is high on the chances of Alex Noren, who's listed at +2200 on the PGA odds board. The 41-year-old from Sweden has two top-10 and nine top-25 finishes in 2024. Earlier this month, he secured a third-place finish in the CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Nejad likes Noren's all-around game. He ranks fourth on the PGA Tour in strokes gained: total (1.382). He's also been extremely effective with an iron in his hands, ranking sixth in greens in regulation percentage (71.32%). "Noren is doing everything well, and he has the results to back up the solid metrics," Nejad said. See which other players to back at SportsLine.
2024 RBC Canadian Open odds, field
Rory McIlroy +360
Tommy Fleetwood +1600
Sahith Theegala +1800
Shane Lowry +2200
Sam Burns +2200
Corey Conners +2200
Cameron Young +2200
Alex Noren +2200
Maverick McNealy +3000
Adam Scott +3000
Tom Kim +3500
Mackenzie Hughes +3500
Keith Mitchell +3500
Aaron Rai +3500
Erik Van Rooyen +4500
Davis Thompson +4500
Akshay Bhatia +4500
Taylor Pendrith +5000
Adam Hadwin +5000
Nick Taylor +6000
Doug Ghim +6000
Adam Svensson +6000
Ryo Hisatsune +6500
Kevin Yu +6500
Daniel Berger +6500
Ryan Fox +7000
Mark Hubbard +7000
Robert MacIntyre +7500
Matt Wallace +7500
Mac Meissner +7500
Ben Griffin +7500
Seamus Power +8000
Nicolai Hojgaard +8000
Eric Cole +8000
Thorbjorn Olesen +8000
Beau Hossler +9000
S.H. Kim +10000
Nate Lashley +11000
Michael Kim +11000
K.H. Lee +11000
Greyson Sigg +11000
C.T. Pan +11000
Sam Stevens +13000
Patton Kizzire +13000
Matt Kuchar +13000
Luke List +13000
Justin Lower +13000
Joseph Bramlett +13000
J.J. Spaun +13000
Gary Woodland +13000
Charley Hoffman +13000
Chan Kim +13000
Ben Silverman +13000
Andrew Novak +13000
Victor Perez +15000
Sami Valimaki +15000
Sam Ryder +15000
Robby Shelton +15000
Patrick Fishburn +15000
Nick Hardy +15000
Matti Schmid +15000
Kevin Tway +15000
Jhonattan Vegas +15000
Chandler Phillips +15000
Bud Cauley +15000
Brice Garnett +15000
Tyler Duncan +18000
Troy Merritt +18000
Max Greyserman +18000
Martin Laird +18000
Jorge Campillo +18000
Jacob Bridgeman +18000
Hayden Buckley +18000
Dylan Wu +18000
Chesson Hadley +18000
Brandon Wu +18000
Vince Whaley +20000
Ryan Moore +20000
Pierceson Coody +20000
Parker Coody +20000
Justin Suh +20000
Cameron Champ +20000
Ben Martin +20000
Zach Johnson +25000
Vincent Norrman +25000
Nico Echavarria +25000
Matt NeSmith +25000
Joel Dahmen +25000
Joe Highsmith +25000
Garrick Higgo +25000
Carl Yuan +25000
Trace Crowe +30000
Kevin Streelman +30000
Kevin Dougherty +30000
Kelly Kraft +30000
Henrik Norlander +30000
Harry Hall +30000
David Skinns +30000
David Lipsky +30000
Chez Reavie +30000
Chad Ramey +30000
Carson Young +30000
Alistair Docherty +30000
Adrien Dumont De Chassart +30000
Aaron Baddeley +30000
Stewart Cink +35000
Ryan McCormick +35000
Paul Barjon +35000
Lanto Griffin +35000
Callum Tarren +35000
Aaron Cockerill +35000
Wilson Furr +40000
Wesley Bryan +40000
Ryan Palmer +40000
Roger Sloan +40000
Rico Hoey +40000
Rafael Campos +40000
Hayden Springer +40000
Harrison Endycott +40000
Erik Barnes +40000
Austin Cook +40000
Zac Blair +50000
Wil Bateman +50000
Tyson Alexander +50000
Stuart Macdonald +50000
Tom Whitney +60000
Myles Creighton +60000
Kevin Chappell +60000
Etienne Papineau +60000
Martin Trainer +80000
Matthew Anderson +80000
Ryan Brehm +100000
Josh Teater +100000
Camilo Villegas +100000
Brandt Snedeker +100000
Scott Gutschewski +150000
Michael Gligic +150000
Kevin Kisner +150000
Ashton McCulloch +150000
Mike Weir +200000
Jake Lane +200000
Sam Choi +250000
Raul Pereda +250000
Marc-Olivier Plasse +250000
Kevin Stinson +250000
Justin Matthews +250000
Jared du Toit +250000
David Hearn +250000
Cam Kellett +250000
Ben Taylor +250000