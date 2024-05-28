The PGA Tour moves north of the border for the only time this season when the 2024 RBC Canadian Open begins on Thursday at Hamilton Golf and Country Club in Hamilton, Ontario. Last year, Nick Taylor buried a 72-foot putt on the fourth hole of a playoff against Tommy Fleetwood to become the first Canadian to win the tournament since Pat Fletcher in 1964. This year, Taylor is a +6000 longshot to successfully defend his title according to the latest 2024 RBC Canadian Open odds.

Meanwhile, four-time major winner Rory McIlroy is the overwhelming favorite at +360. He is coming off a 12th-place finish in the PGA Championship two weeks ago. Fleetwood (+1600) and Sahith Theegala (+1800) round out the top three choices in the RBC Canadian Open 2024 field. Before locking in any 2024 RBC Canadian Open picks, make sure you see the PGA Tour predictions and best bets from golf betting and fantasy expert Sia Nejad.

Nejad specializes in betting and DFS in golf, among other sports. He's had incredible success in the outright and first-round leader markets and in betting head-to-head matchups. He also has been solid with his head-to-head matchups since last year's Charles Schwab Challenge, going 47-30-3 and returning 14.09 units over that span. That's a $1,409 profit for $100 bettors since May 2023.



Nejad also nailed Wyndham Clark, a 75-1 longshot, as the outright winner at the Wells Fargo Championship. In 2023, SportsLine debuted "The Early Wedge," and in the first three months of the show, he hit two first-round leaders and three outright winners.

Now, Nejad has turned his attention to the 2024 RBC Canadian Open field and locked in his best bets, top sleepers, and favorites to avoid. See who they are at SportsLine.

Top 2024 RBC Canadian Open expert picks

One surprise: Nejad is completely fading Canadian Corey Conners. One of the shorter prices in the field at +2200, Conners has zero top-10 and six top-25 finishes in 14 starts this year. He is coming off a 26th-place showing in the PGA Championship.

However, Conners has struggled with his short game. He ranks 148th on the PGA Tour in strokes gained: around the green (-0.255) this season. "Conners is an elite ball-striker, but his short game has enough holes in it to prevent him from beating this entire field over four rounds," Nejad told SportsLine.

Instead, Nejad is high on the chances of Alex Noren, who's listed at +2200 on the PGA odds board. The 41-year-old from Sweden has two top-10 and nine top-25 finishes in 2024. Earlier this month, he secured a third-place finish in the CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

Nejad likes Noren's all-around game. He ranks fourth on the PGA Tour in strokes gained: total (1.382). He's also been extremely effective with an iron in his hands, ranking sixth in greens in regulation percentage (71.32%). "Noren is doing everything well, and he has the results to back up the solid metrics," Nejad said. See which other players to back at SportsLine.

How to make 2024 RBC Canadian Open picks

Nejad has locked in his best bets for the 2024 RBC Canadian Open and is backing several longshots, including one that is priced at more than +5000. This player "has shown an ability to spike with his short game" and is a longshot who could surprise. You can see Nejad's PGA Tour picks only at SportsLine.

So which players should you target or avoid for the 2024 RBC Canadian Open, and which player in the RBC Canadian Open 2024 field could bring a huge payday at more than +5000? Check out the odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Sia Nejad's top picks for the 2024 RBC Canadian Open, all from the expert who is 47-30-3 on his last 80 head-to-head picks.

2024 RBC Canadian Open odds, field

See Nejad's picks, best bets and predictions here.

Rory McIlroy +360

Tommy Fleetwood +1600

Sahith Theegala +1800

Shane Lowry +2200

Sam Burns +2200

Corey Conners +2200

Cameron Young +2200

Alex Noren +2200

Maverick McNealy +3000

Adam Scott +3000

Tom Kim +3500

Mackenzie Hughes +3500

Keith Mitchell +3500

Aaron Rai +3500

Erik Van Rooyen +4500

Davis Thompson +4500

Akshay Bhatia +4500

Taylor Pendrith +5000

Adam Hadwin +5000

Nick Taylor +6000

Doug Ghim +6000

Adam Svensson +6000

Ryo Hisatsune +6500

Kevin Yu +6500

Daniel Berger +6500

Ryan Fox +7000

Mark Hubbard +7000

Robert MacIntyre +7500

Matt Wallace +7500

Mac Meissner +7500

Ben Griffin +7500

Seamus Power +8000

Nicolai Hojgaard +8000

Eric Cole +8000

Thorbjorn Olesen +8000

Beau Hossler +9000

S.H. Kim +10000

Nate Lashley +11000

Michael Kim +11000

K.H. Lee +11000

Greyson Sigg +11000

C.T. Pan +11000

Sam Stevens +13000

Patton Kizzire +13000

Matt Kuchar +13000

Luke List +13000

Justin Lower +13000

Joseph Bramlett +13000

J.J. Spaun +13000

Gary Woodland +13000

Charley Hoffman +13000

Chan Kim +13000

Ben Silverman +13000

Andrew Novak +13000

Victor Perez +15000

Sami Valimaki +15000

Sam Ryder +15000

Robby Shelton +15000

Patrick Fishburn +15000

Nick Hardy +15000

Matti Schmid +15000

Kevin Tway +15000

Jhonattan Vegas +15000

Chandler Phillips +15000

Bud Cauley +15000

Brice Garnett +15000

Tyler Duncan +18000

Troy Merritt +18000

Max Greyserman +18000

Martin Laird +18000

Jorge Campillo +18000

Jacob Bridgeman +18000

Hayden Buckley +18000

Dylan Wu +18000

Chesson Hadley +18000

Brandon Wu +18000

Vince Whaley +20000

Ryan Moore +20000

Pierceson Coody +20000

Parker Coody +20000

Justin Suh +20000

Cameron Champ +20000

Ben Martin +20000

Zach Johnson +25000

Vincent Norrman +25000

Nico Echavarria +25000

Matt NeSmith +25000

Joel Dahmen +25000

Joe Highsmith +25000

Garrick Higgo +25000

Carl Yuan +25000

Trace Crowe +30000

Kevin Streelman +30000

Kevin Dougherty +30000

Kelly Kraft +30000

Henrik Norlander +30000

Harry Hall +30000

David Skinns +30000

David Lipsky +30000

Chez Reavie +30000

Chad Ramey +30000

Carson Young +30000

Alistair Docherty +30000

Adrien Dumont De Chassart +30000

Aaron Baddeley +30000

Stewart Cink +35000

Ryan McCormick +35000

Paul Barjon +35000

Lanto Griffin +35000

Callum Tarren +35000

Aaron Cockerill +35000

Wilson Furr +40000

Wesley Bryan +40000

Ryan Palmer +40000

Roger Sloan +40000

Rico Hoey +40000

Rafael Campos +40000

Hayden Springer +40000

Harrison Endycott +40000

Erik Barnes +40000

Austin Cook +40000

Zac Blair +50000

Wil Bateman +50000

Tyson Alexander +50000

Stuart Macdonald +50000

Tom Whitney +60000

Myles Creighton +60000

Kevin Chappell +60000

Etienne Papineau +60000

Martin Trainer +80000

Matthew Anderson +80000

Ryan Brehm +100000

Josh Teater +100000

Camilo Villegas +100000

Brandt Snedeker +100000

Scott Gutschewski +150000

Michael Gligic +150000

Kevin Kisner +150000

Ashton McCulloch +150000

Mike Weir +200000

Jake Lane +200000

Sam Choi +250000

Raul Pereda +250000

Marc-Olivier Plasse +250000

Kevin Stinson +250000

Justin Matthews +250000

Jared du Toit +250000

David Hearn +250000

Cam Kellett +250000

Ben Taylor +250000