Eleven-time LPGA Tour winner Lexi Thompson has decided to retire before turning 30. The 29-year-old star, who turned professional at age 15 and became the youngest woman to win an LPGA tournament at age 16, will end her playing career at the conclusion of the 2024 season.

Thompson has missed the cut in the three tournaments preceding her announcement and four of six this season. She also finished T3 at the Ford Championship and T16 at the LPGA Drive On Championship.

Despite her early success, Thompson has not won an LPGA event since 2019. She has picked up two victories on the Ladies European Tour in that span but has not won there, either, since 2022. Thompson has missed the cut at five of the last six majors in which she has competed after posting four top 10s in the prior six such tournaments.

Thompson was a phenom as a youth, becoming in 2017 the youngest golfer ever to qualify for the U.S. Open at age 12. She was also the second-youngest woman to win a major on tour capturing the 2014 Kraft Nabisco Championship (now Chevron Championship) at age 19.

In 2023, Thompson became the seventh woman to play on the men's PGA Tour when she took part in the Shriners Children's Open, though she ultimately missed the cut by two strokes.

