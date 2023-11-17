Who's Playing

Sam Houston Bearkats @ Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

Current Records: Sam Houston 2-8, Western Kentucky 5-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium -- Bowling Green, Kentucky

TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and the Sam Houston Bearkats are set to square off in a Conference USA battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on November 18th at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium.

The point spread may have favored Western Kentucky last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 38-29 hit to the loss column at the hands of New Mexico State. Western Kentucky gained 76 more yards on the day, but it was New Mexico State that made the best of use of them.

The match pitted two dominant signal callers against one another in Austin Reed and Diego Pavia. Pavia had a solid game and threw for 141 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Reed was balling out in the loss, throwing for 270 yards and three touchdowns, while also punching in a touchdown on the ground.

Sam Houston fell on hard times earlier this season, but after back-to-back wins it seems like their luck might finally be changing. They enjoyed a cozy 42-27 win over Louisiana Tech on Saturday.

Among those leading the charge was Keegan Shoemaker, who threw for 269 yards and a touchdown, and also punched in a touchdown on the ground. Another player making a difference was Adrian Murdaugh, who rushed for 63 yards and a touchdown.

Western Kentucky has traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-5 record this season. As for Sam Houston, their win bumped their record up to 2-8.

As for their game on Saturday, Western Kentucky is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 13 points. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last four times they've played.

Odds

Western Kentucky is a big 13-point favorite against Sam Houston, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 51.5 points.

