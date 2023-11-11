Who's Playing

Sam Houston Bearkats @ Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

Current Records: Sam Houston 1-8, Louisiana Tech 3-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Joe Aillet Stadium -- Ruston, Louisiana

Joe Aillet Stadium -- Ruston, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Online streaming: fuboTV

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

What to Know

Sam Houston has enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they'll head out on the road. The Sam Houston Bearkats and the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs will face off in a Conference USA battle at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Joe Aillet Stadium. Louisiana Tech took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Sam Houston, who comes in off a win.

Last Saturday, Sam Houston narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past Kennesaw State 24-21.

Noah Smith was the offensive standout of the matchup as he picked up 78 receiving yards and a touchdown. Keegan Shoemaker also helped with three touchdowns in total.

Meanwhile, Louisiana Tech's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 56-30 to Liberty.

Louisiana Tech's defeat came about despite a quality game from Hank Bachmeier, who threw for 304 yards and two touchdowns.

Sam Houston's victory bumped their record up to 1-8. As for Louisiana Tech, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost six of their last seven matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-7 record this season.

While only Louisiana Tech took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking ahead, Louisiana Tech is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last four times they've played.

Odds

Louisiana Tech is a big 7.5-point favorite against Sam Houston, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 8-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 49 points.

Injury Report for Louisiana Tech

Nate Jones: questionable (Undisclosed)

Injury Report for Sam Houston