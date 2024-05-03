The Indiana Pacers eliminated the Milwaukee Bucks from the 2024 postseason with a 120-98 Game 6 home win on Thursday, earning the right to play either the New York Knicks or the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round. The game ended on a sour note, however, as Bucks guard Patrick Beverley got into an altercation with multiple fans in the final minutes.

Standing near his team's bench with two-and-a-half minutes left in the fourth quarter, Beverley threw the ball at a group of courtside fans, striking one in the head. Beverley then asked for the ball back, after which he fired it with significantly more force back in the fans' direction.

Beverley did not receive any discipline for his actions during the game, but the league will likely review the incident and dole out whatever punishment they deem necessary. Ever since the infamous "Malice at the Palace" brawl back in 2004, the NBA has understandably not taken kindly to players interacting with fans in a violent manner. Chances are Beverley has a steep fine and/or suspension coming his way.

Beverley finished with six points, five assists and two rebounds while going 3-for-11 from the field as the Bucks were sent packing on Thursday night. He was excellent in Milwaukee's Game 5 win on Tuesday, putting up 13 points, 12 assists and two steals. The series was chippy at times, with Bucks big man Bobby Portis being ejected from Game 4 after getting into a shoving match with Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard.

Long known for toeing the line between passion and chaos, Beverley clearly crossed the line with his behavior, and will certainly pay a hefty price. Any potential suspension would have to be served next season since the Bucks have been eliminated. The 35-year-old veteran will be an unrestricted free agent this summer.