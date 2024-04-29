Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis was ejected from Game 4 of his team's first-round playoff series versus the Indiana Pacers on Sunday night after a scrap with Andrew Nembhard. Portis was given two technical fouls for his actions during the incident, which occurred in the middle of the first quarter.

Just a few minutes into the game, Khris Middleton drove to the basket and drew a foul on Aaron Nesmith. As Middleton's shot went up, Portis and Nembhard got tangled up under the basket. Nembhard initially hooked Portis' arm, and the two traded shoves. Then, Portis re-engaged and hit Nembhard in the head with a sort of open-handed slap.

After everyone had been separated, the referees went to the monitor to review the situation. They assessed each player a technical for the initial shoving match, then gave Portis another technical for his secondary act and ejected him from the game.

Portis, who was a finalist for Sixth Man of the Year this season, had been moved into the starting lineup during this series due to Giannis Antetokounmpo's absence. Though he didn't shoot the ball very well in the first three games, he recorded a double-double in every game and was averaging 15.3 points and 13.3 rebounds.

With Damian Lillard also sidelined on Sunday due to an Achilles injury he suffered in Game 3, the Bucks were planning to rely heavily on Portis in Game 4. Before he left the game, he had already scored four points and put up four shots in seven minutes of action. His absence will no doubt make things even more difficult for a short-handed Milwaukee team.

The Bucks cruised to a win in Game 1, but have lost the last two games, including an overtime heartbreaker in Game 3, to fall behind 2-1 in the series. If they lose Game 4 and go down 3-1, a second consecutive first-round exit will be in play.