For the second year in a row, the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves are squaring off in the NBA playoffs. The Nuggets dispatched the Wolves in the first round last year, but Minnesota looks like a more complete team this time around -- one eyeing a second-round upset of the reigning champs. The No. 3-seed Wolves pulled off an impressive sweep of the No. 6-seed Suns in the first round, while the No. 2-seed Nuggets ousted the No. 7-seed Lakers in five games to advance to the Western Conference semifinals of the NBA playoff bracket.

The Nuggets and Wolves jostled with the Oklahoma City Thunder for the West's top seed throughout the year. OKC ultimately grabbed the top seed thanks to a tiebreaker, and Denver (57-25) finished one game ahead of Minnesota (56-26). The Nuggets took out the Wolves in five games during the first round last season on their way to the 2023 NBA title.

"We can get better and we're going to have to get better because Minnesota was the No. 1 team in the West for most of the year," Denver coach Michael Malone told reporters this week, "and it's going to be a hard-fought series and I'm sure they're going to want revenge from last season."

This year's series kicks off Saturday, May 4 as Denver hosts Game 1. Here's everything to know about the second-round series, including the series schedule, viewing information, odds and game-by-game predictions as each one concludes.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves schedule

All times Eastern | * If necessary

Game 1: Saturday, May 4 -- Timberwolves at Nuggets, 7 p.m., TNT

Saturday, May 4 -- Timberwolves at Nuggets, 7 p.m., TNT Game 2: Monday, May 6 -- Timberwolves at Nuggets, 10 p.m., TNT

Monday, May 6 -- Timberwolves at Nuggets, 10 p.m., TNT Game 3: Friday, May 10 -- Nuggets at Timberwolves, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

Friday, May 10 -- Nuggets at Timberwolves, 9:30 p.m., ESPN Game 4: Sunday, May 12 -- Nuggets at Timberwolves, 8 p.m., TNT

Sunday, May 12 -- Nuggets at Timberwolves, 8 p.m., TNT Game 5*: Tuesday, May 14 -- Timberwolves at Nuggets

Tuesday, May 14 -- Timberwolves at Nuggets Game 6*: Thursday, May 16 -- Nuggets at Timberwolves

Thursday, May 16 -- Nuggets at Timberwolves Game 7*: Sunday, May 19 -- Timberwolves at Nuggets

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves, Game 1

Where to watch

Time: 7 p.m. ET | Date: Saturday, May 4

Location: Ball Arena -- Denver

TV channel: TNT | Streaming: Watch TNT, Max

Series odds: Nuggets -185, Wolves +155

Storylines

The Wolves have firmly established themselves as one of the Nuggets' top challengers in the West. Minnesota had its best regular season in 20 years as Rudy Gobert anchored a stellar defense and Anthony Edwards climbed a few more rungs on the superstar ladder. Both the Wolves defense and Edwards were great in their first-round sweep of the Suns. Minnesota held Phoenix under 100 points in each of the first two games, and Edwards averaged 31 points in the series, shooting 43.8% on 3-pointers.

The Nuggets took care of the Lakers in five games. Nikola Jokic was his usual dominant self, but Jamal Murray came up clutch twice, hitting game-winning shots in Games 2 and 5.

While the Nuggets only needed five games to eliminate the Wolves last year, former Denver guard Bruce Brown said last year that the Wolves were the Nuggets' toughest test during their run to the championship.

It could be another battle for the Nuggets this year. SportsLine's simulations think there could be an upset brewing in the second round.

Prediction

The Nuggets looked a bit vulnerable in the first round, but were terrific in closing time against the Lakers. The Wolves ran away from the Suns and look like a juggernaut themselves. It could be another Nuggets playoff game that comes down to the wire, so take Minnesota and the points. Pick: Wolves +4.5