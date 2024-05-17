The No. 2 seed New York Knicks try to close out their Eastern Conference semifinal series when they go on the road to play the No. 6 seed Indiana Pacers in Game 6 on Friday. After opening the series with two losses, the Pacers reeled off two straight wins. New York went back to Madison Square Garden in Game 5 and got a blowout 121-91 victory to claim a 3-2 series edge. OG Anunoby (hamstring) is out for New York in Game 6.

Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana. The Pacers are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Knicks vs. Pacers odds. The over/under for total points is set at 215.5. Before making any Pacers vs. Knicks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Knicks vs. Pacers spread: Indiana -6.5

Knicks vs. Pacers over/under: 215.5 points

Knicks vs. Pacers money line: Indiana -250, New York +205

NY: 50-42-1 ATS this year

IND: 25-19-2 ATS at home this year

Why the Knicks can cover

Guard Jalen Brunson is playing at another level in the 2024 NBA playoffs. Brunson has a knack for creating space from all three levels on the court due to his pump fakes and solid footwork. The Villanova product does a solid job setting up the offense. He leads the team in scoring (33.9) and assists (7.5) in the postseason. In his last game, Brunson notched 44 points and seven assists.

Guard Josh Hart has been playing huge minutes for New York. He's averaging 43.6 minutes per game, while being an energetic playmaker on the glass. The 29-year-old has grabbed the most rebounds in the conference with 134 during the playoffs. Hart logs 15.8 points, 12.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game in the playoffs. In Game 5, he finished with 18 points and 11 boards. See which team to pick here.

Why the Pacers can cover

Forward Pascal Siakam has been a smooth contributor in the frontcourt. Siakam can finish with either hand and looks to use his spin move when attacking downhill. The 30-year-old leads the team in points (20.8) and rebounds (7.9). On May 14, he racked up 22 points and eight rebounds. He's scored 20-plus points in two of his last three games.

Center Myles Turner is an athletic, two-way force in the frontcourt. Turner uses his outstanding instincts to be a great rim protector while owning a reliable jumper on the outside. The Texas product is averaging 17.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game. In Game 3, Turner had 21 points and 10 rebounds. See which team to pick here.

