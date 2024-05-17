The New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers have renewed their playoff rivalry in the 2024 NBA postseason. The Knicks took care of business at home by winning 121-91 in Game 5 on Tuesday night in their second-round series. New York is up 3-2 in the best-of-seven series and are now one win away from their first trip to the Eastern Conference finals since 2000. The series shifts back to Indianapolis for Game 6 on Friday.

Jalen Brunson exploded for 44 points in Game 5 for the Knicks. He went for 28 points in the first half, which is the highest mark in any half for a Knicks player in a playoff game in the play-by-play era (since 1996-97). Brunson is also the fourth player in NBA history with five games of 40+ points and 5+ assists in a single postseason (LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Jerry West).

Knicks forward OG Anunoby will miss his fourth straight game due to a hamstring injury sustained in Game 2.

By the time Game 5 was basically out of reach around the midpoint of the third quarter, Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton had taken just four shots. He finished with 13 points and five assists on nine shots. Indiana will try to regroup for Game 6 at home, where the Pacers are unbeaten in these playoffs.

The Knicks and Pacers met six times in the playoffs over an eight-year span between 1993 and 2000. The names are different this time around. Instead of Reggie Miller and Patrick Ewing, it's Brunson and Haliburton. The stakes, however, are just as high. The winner will advance to the Eastern Conference finals.

Here's everything you need to know as the Knicks and Pacers continue their renewed rivalry.

Knicks vs. Pacers schedule, scores

All times Eastern | * If necessary

Knicks vs. Pacers, Game 6

Where to watch

Time: 8:30 p.m ET | Date: Friday, May 17

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

TV channel: ESPN | Streaming: ESPN/fubo

Storylines

Knicks: The Knicks are likely to be without OG Anunoby again for Game 6. He has not played since Game 2 due to a hamstring strain, and Chris Haynes reported on Tuesday that the Knicks are targeting the Eastern Conference finals, should they get there, for a return. That means they'll once again need Alec Burks to step up. The veteran, who had been out of the rotation prior to the Knicks' injury crisis, came off the bench to score 18 points in their Game 5 win.

Pacers: This young Pacers team has dealt with pressure during their playoff run, but this is the first time that they've had their backs squarely against the wall. How will they respond in a must-win situation? They'll need a much better performance than Game 5, when they were crushed. The good news is that during the postseason they are a perfect 5-0 at home, thanks in part to their electric crowd and the comfort their role players feel.

Prediction

Opening series odds: Knicks -265, Pacers +210

Series odds after Game 4: Knicks +120, Pacers -145

The Pacers have been excellent at home during the playoffs and the Knicks are expected to be without OG Anunoby again. This series feels like it's going seven. The pick: Pacers -5