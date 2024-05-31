Michael Finley recorded quite a few steals during his 17-year NBA career. However, Finley may have recorded his most impressive theft during the Dallas Mavericks' locker room celebration after the team clinched their spot in the NBA Finals.

As the team was celebrating in the locker room, Doncic was drinking a beer while standing alongside his father, Sasa. Out of nowhere, Finley comes over and takes the beer can right out of Doncic's hand.

What made the scenario even more hilarious was that Finley, who is now the Mavericks' vice president of basketball operations, hugged Doncic's father like it was no big deal after stealing the beer.

Finley likely took away Doncic's beer because several reporters and cameras were rolling in the Dallas locker room. The Mavericks' leading scorer seemed to be OK with the theft, as he knows the team still has four more wins to go before any real celebration can begin.

Once again, Doncic was the catalyst for the Mavericks as they secured the Western Conference finals with a 124-103 win in Game 5 against the Minnesota Timberwolves. In the series clincher on Thursday, Doncic tallied 36 points on 14-of-22 shooting. He also pulled down 10 rebounds and dished out five assists.

The Mavericks star also became the first player in NBA history to register at least 150 rebounds, 150 assists, and 50 threes in an NBA postseason.

The Mavericks will now face the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals, which begin on June 6.