The month of November has arrived. College Football Playoff Rankings have been released and conference title races are beginning to come into focus. It's truly the most wonderful time of the year.

Week 10 is headlined by two massive SEC showdowns, both of which can be seen on CBS. No. 12 Missouri will square off with No. 2 Georgia in the first half of the SEC on CBS doubleheader. The Tigers could draw even with the Bulldogs in the SEC East race with a win, but the Bulldogs would take full control of the division if they are able to hold court at home. The nightcap will feature an SEC West rivalry matchup between No. 14 LSU and No. 8 Alabama in Tuscaloosa. The Tigers can vault to the front of the SEC West race if they can make it two straight over the Crimson Tide. Meanwhile, coach Nick Saban's squad can wrap up the division title with a win and some help.

The SEC isn't the only show in town, though. No. 7 Texas will host No. 23 Kansas State in what could be an elimination game in the race for the Big 12 Championship Game. The Wildcats love to turn games into rock fights, so this one should be a lot of fun.

What should you expect Saturday afternoon? Here's a handy viewer's guide to help you navigate through all of the action.

All times eastern

No. 1 Ohio State at Rutgers -- noon on CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free): The Buckeyes jumped the field and earned the No. 1 position in the initial College Football Playoff Rankings, but this week they also found out they've lost running back Miyan Williams for the season. The Scarlet Knights are a surprising 6-2 on the season, and a win over the Buckeyes would be the biggest win for the program in more than a decade.

No. 23 Kansas State at No. 7 Texas -- noon on Fox, fuboTV (try for free): This will be Longhorns quarterback Maalik Murphy's second start of his career, so it will be fascinating to see how he handles a Wildcat defense that ranks No. 2 in the Big 12 in sacks per game (2.38). Both teams have a suffered a defeat in conference play, so it's unlikely that the loser will play in the Big 12 Championship Game with a loss unless total chaos ensues.

No. 12 Missouri at No. 2 Georgia -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free): The Tigers were picked sixth in the SEC East prior to the season, but here they are fighting for first place in the division during the first week of November. Quarterback Brady Cook has been a monster this year, but it'll take a monumental effort to upend the Bulldogs and break their 25-game winning streak.

No. 9 Oklahoma at No. 22 Oklahoma State -- 3:30 p.m. on ABC, fuboTV (try for free): The final installment of the Bedlam rivalry (for now) will go down Saturday afternoon in what will be a raucous environment in Stillwater. The Sooners were shocked by Kansas last week and can't afford another loss to a Cowboys team that has only dropped one conference game. If you haven't seen Cowboys running back Ollie Gordon II, you've been missing out.

No. 5 Washington at No. 20 USC -- 7:30 p.m. on ABC, fuboTV (try for free): The Trojans have fallen on hard times, but a win over the undefeated Huskies would get a lost season back on track. Meanwhile, the Huskies haven't looked crisp over the last couple of games and will be looking to regain the momentum it had after topping Oregon in mid-October. The quarterback matchup between USC's Caleb Williams and Washington's Michael Penix Jr will be well worth your time.

No. 14 LSU at No. 8 Alabama -- 7:45 on CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free): This is the last time this rivalry will carry SEC West implications since the league is doing away with divisions next season. Like so many of its predecessors, everything is on the line. It'll be strength vs. strength when the Tigers offense goes up against the Crimson Tide defense and weakness vs. weakness when the Tide has possession. The winner of this one will gain control of the division, so buckle up.

Best of the rest