Five-star tight end Linkon Cure committed to Kansas State on Monday, giving the program its highest-rated prospect in history. Cure's other finalists included Oregon, Texas A&M and Kansas, each of which Cure visited between Memorial Day and now; Kansas State was the final official visit on June 21.

Chris Klieman's Wildcats have won battles for in-state kids lately with Avery Johnson being one of the more notable, but even he was not ranked as highly as Cure, who will go down as the highest-rated player to ever commit or sign with Kansas State, edging Class of 2000 lineman Chris Boggas. Recognizable names on that top-10 list includes quarterbacks Josh Freeman (No. 6) and the aforementioned Johnson (No. 7), who projects to make a leap into superstardom this fall in the Little Apple.

Cure projects to be an immediate impact player come 2025. He is a star across multiple sports for Goodland High School. To wit ...

Track and field : Two-time Kansas 3A champion in the 300-meter hurdles. Also has captured gold in the 110-meter hurdles as a junior and has qualified for states in a variety of different events over the years.

Top T&F markers include: 11.05 in the 100-meter dash, 14.49 (3.5) in the 110h, 21.90 (2.7) in the 200, 38.90 in the 300h and 6-2 in the high jump.

Basketball : Averaged 11.2 ppg, 5.7 rpg and 2.1 rpg as a junior for a Goodland squad that played for a Kansas 3A title. Cure scored 14 points in the final.



Football (of course): Cure was a Kansas 3A All-State selection who finished his junior season with 42 catches for 946 yards and 14 touchdowns.

The scouting report on Cure from 247Sports' Greg Biggins touts Cure as an elite route runner who creates easy separation off the snap, wins 50-50 balls, thrives after the catch and has the frame and skillset to add strength and improve as a blocker at the next level.