Two of the NHL's biggest overachievers in the 2023-24 season, the Vancouver Canucks and Nashville Predators, will meet in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The top two Norris Trophy candidates, Quinn Hughes and Roman Josi, should put on a show in this matchup.

The Canucks entered the year as playoff hopefuls, but no one anticipated them surging to a Pacific Division title. Hughes has taken his game to the next level, and he is the favorite to win the Norris Trophy this summer. Up front, the Canucks have plenty of firepower with Elias Pettersson, J.T. Miller, and Brock Boeser leading the way. To top it all off, Thatcher Demko has been a brick wall in goal. Head coach Rick Tocchet has helped this Vancouver team finally realize its potential, and it's poised for a deep playoff run.

After missing the playoffs last season, the Predators made significant changes in the offseason, including bringing in Andrew Brunette as the new head coach. In his first season behind the bench, Brunette has rejuvenated the Nashville offense. Filip Forsberg set a franchise record with 48 goals, free-agent signings Ryan O'Reilly and Gus Nyquist had huge seasons, and Josi was a point-per-game player once again. The Preds may not have the same high-end skill that the Canucks do, but they do have solid depth and an elite goaltender in Juuse Saros. They have what it takes to make things very interesting.

The series continues to tip back and forth after three games. The Predators managed to steal one on the road in Game 2 with a 4-1 win in Vancouver. But the Canucks bounced right back on Friday night to take Game 3 in Nashville, 2-1. Now, a pivotal Game 4 is set for Sunday night where the Canucks can set themselves up for a chance to advance in front of their home crowd with another road win or the Predators can even up the series and make it a de facto best-of-3.

The full first-round schedule can be found below.

Full Canucks vs. Predators schedule, results

Game 1: | Canucks 4, Predators 2 | Recap

Game 2: | Predators 4, Canucks 1 | Recap

Game 3: | Canucks 2, Predators 1 | Recap

Game 4: Sunday, April 28 | 5 p.m. | at NSH | TV: TBS

Game 5: Tuesday, April 30 | 10 p.m. | at VAN | TBD

Game 6*: Friday, May 3 | TBD | at NSH | TBD

Game 7*: Sunday, May 5 | TBD | at VAN | TBD

*if necessary