This has been the summer of spending in the NHL, and the Colorado Avalanche just broke the bank for star defenseman Cale Makar. On Friday, the team announced that Makar signed an eight-year extension worth $163.2 million.

The contract is the richest in league history -- both in total value and annual value at $20.4 million per year. Makar is the first player in NHL history to cross the $20 million salary threshold.

At 27-years old, Makar is arguably the best defensemen in the NHL, and he will remain in that conversation for quite a while. Makar has already won the Norris Trophy twice, and he was a key factor in Colorado's Stanley Cup run, which ended with him winning the Conn Smythe Trophy.

This past season, Makar posted monster numbers from the blue line yet again as he tallied 20 goals and 59 assists in 75 games. Since entering the NHL in 2019, Makar leads all defensemen in goals (20) and points (507).

"I am so excited and humbled to continue to wear the Avalanche sweater and represent this incredible organization and community," Makar said in a statement. "I would like to thank the Kroenke family, Joe Sakic and the entire Avalanche organization for their commitment, trust and belief in me. I would also like to thank my wife and family for their constant support, as well as Scott, Brian and Steve Bartlett for their guidance and assistance.

"To the Avalanche fans, thank you for your continued support and for welcoming us to Colorado years ago. Colorado has truly become a second home to us, and we are so grateful to be here. I look forward to getting back on the ice with my teammates and continuing to work toward our goal of bringing the Stanley Cup back to the Mile High City."

Over the last three seasons, Makar's impact has been immense in all three zones. He's posted a five-on-five expected goals share of 54.5%, per Natural Stat Trick. With Makar on the ice in those situations, Colorado has outscored its opponents 220-157. In two of the last three seasons, Makar has hit the 90-point mark, and he has 100-point potential at his best.

Makar's $11.4 million raise kicks in in at the start of the 2026-27 season, and it will make things significantly tighter for the Avalanche as they navigate the salary cap. The bright side for Colorado -- and the key in getting this deal done -- is that the team now has each of its core players signed through at least 2031.

There may be some sticker shock upon seeing the $20.4 million average annual value, but that's the new reality in the NHL as the cap rises exponentially. The previous record for highest salary in NHL history was just set earlier this offseason when the Anaheim Ducks signed center Leo Carlsson to a contract worth $18 million per year, and the Chicago Blackhawks announced a $75 million extension for Connor Bedard.

The next domino to fall will be an extension for Minnesota Wild defenseman Quinn Hughes, who is neck-and-neck with Makar as the best defensemen in the world. Waiting until after the Makar deal was announced to sign Hughes could prove to be a mistake for Wild general manager Bill Guerin.