Regular Season

Passing

Player
Player on team
GP
Games played
GS
Games started
ATT
Pass Attempts
CMP
Pass Completions
PCT
Completion Percentage
YDS
Passing Yards
AVG
Average Yards per Passing Attempt
YDS/G
Passing Yards per Game
LNG
Longest Completion
TD
Touchdown Passes
INT
Interceptions Thrown
SCK
Times Sacked
YDSL
Sack Yards Lost
RATE
Passer Rating
D. Brees QB Drew Brees QB 2 2 48 35 72.9 408 8.5 204.0 41 2 2 1 8 94.8
T. Bridgewater QB Teddy Bridgewater QB 1 0 30 17 56.7 165 5.5 165.0 28 0 0 2 16 72.2
Team 2 78 52 66.7 573 7.4 286.5 41 2 2 3 24 86.1
Opponents 2 58 39 67.2 551 9.5 275.5 66 4 1 9 52 113.5

Rushing

Player
Player on team
GP
Games played
GS
Games started
ATT
Rushing Attempts
YDS
Rushing Yards
AVG
Average Yards per Rush
LNG
Longest Rush
10+
Rushes for 10+ Yards
TD
Rushing Touchdowns
YDS/G
Rushing Yards per Game
FUM
Fumbles
FL
Fumbles Lost
FD
Rushing First Downs
FD%
Percentage of Rushes that result in First Down
A. Kamara RB Alvin Kamara RB 2 2 26 142 5.5 28 4 0 71.0 1 0 6 23.1
L. Murray RB Latavius Murray RB 2 0 11 50 4.6 30 1 1 25.0 0 0 2 18.2
T. Hill QB Taysom Hill QB 2 0 2 8 4.0 6 0 0 4.0 0 0 0 0
T. Bridgewater QB Teddy Bridgewater QB 1 0 2 5 2.5 4 0 0 5.0 0 0 0 0
Team 2 41 205 5.0 30 5 1 102.5 1 8 19.5
Opponents 2 53 295 5.6 32 10 3 147.5 15 28.3

Receiving

Player
Player on team
GP
Games played
GS
Games started
REC
Receptions
TGT
Targets
TGT%
Target Percentage
YDS
Receiving Yards
AVG
Average Yards per Reception
LNG
Longest Reception
25+
Receptions for 25+ Yards
TD
Receiving Touchdowns
YDS/G
Receiving Yards per Game
FUM
Fumbles
FL
Fumbles Lost
FD
Receiving First Downs
FD%
Percentage of Receptions that resulted in a First Down
M. Thomas WR Michael Thomas WR 2 2 20 26 76.9 212 10.6 24 0 0 106.0 0 0 10 50
T. Ginn WR Ted Ginn WR 2 2 7 7 100 101 14.4 41 1 0 50.5 0 0 5 71.4
A. Kamara RB Alvin Kamara RB 2 2 8 11 72.7 87 10.9 41 1 0 43.5 0 0 3 37.5
T. Smith WR Tre'Quan Smith WR 2 1 5 5 100 75 15.0 28 1 1 37.5 0 0 5 100
J. Cook TE Jared Cook TE 2 0 4 10 40 62 15.5 31 1 0 31.0 0 0 4 100
T. Hill QB Taysom Hill QB 2 0 3 5 60 25 8.3 9 0 1 12.5 0 0 2 66.7
L. Murray RB Latavius Murray RB 2 0 3 4 75 20 6.7 16 0 0 10.0 0 0 1 33.3
J. Hill TE Josh Hill TE 2 2 1 1 100 -2 -2.0 -2 0 0 -1.0 0 0 0 0
D. Harris WR Deonte Harris WR 2 0 1 1 100 -7 -7.0 -7 0 0 -3.5 0 0 0 0
Z. Line FB Zach Line FB 2 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0
Team 2 52 71 73.2 573 11.0 41 4 2 286.5 30 57.7
Opponents 2 39 57 68.4 551 14.1 66 6 4 275.5 23 59

Defense

Player
Player on team
GP
Games played
GS
Games started
STK
Solo Tackles
ATK
Assisted Tackles
CMB
Total Tackles
SCK
Sacks
INT
Interceptions
IYDS
Interception Yards
ILNG
Longest Interception
ITD
Interceptions Returned For Touchdown
PD
Passes Defensed
FUM
Forced Fumbles
FREC
Fumble Recoveries
FTD
Fumble Recoveries Returned For Touchdown
V. Bell SS Vonn Bell SS 2 2 9 3 12 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
D. Davis OLB Demario Davis OLB 2 2 7 3 10 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
C. Jordan DE Cameron Jordan DE 2 2 9 1 10 2.0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0
E. Apple CB Eli Apple CB 2 2 10 0 10 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
M. Lattimore CB Marshon Lattimore CB 2 2 6 3 9 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
A. Klein OLB A.J. Klein OLB 2 2 5 3 8 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
A. Anzalone MLB Alex Anzalone MLB 2 0 7 0 7 1.0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
P. Williams CB P.J. Williams CB 2 2 4 2 6 1.0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
M. Brown DT Malcom Brown DT 2 2 3 3 6 0.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
M. Williams FS Marcus Williams FS 2 2 4 2 6 0.0 1 0 0 0 2 0 0 0
M. Davenport DE Marcus Davenport DE 2 2 4 1 5 1.0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
T. Hendrickson DE Trey Hendrickson DE 2 0 5 0 5 3.0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0
D. Onyemata DT David Onyemata DT 1 1 3 1 4 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
S. Tuttle DT Shy Tuttle DT 2 1 0 2 2 0.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
M. Loewen DE Mitchell Loewen DE 1 0 2 0 2 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
K. Alonso OLB Kiko Alonso OLB 2 0 0 1 1 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
T. Stallworth DT Taylor Stallworth DT 1 0 0 1 1 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
C. Gardner-Johnson DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson DB 2 0 1 0 1 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Team 2 79 27 106 9.0 1 2 1 1
Opponents 2 75 40 115 3.0 2 2 2 9 2

Scoring

Player
Player on team
GP
Games played
GS
Games started
RUS
Rushing Touchdowns
REC
Receiving Touchdowns
RET
Return Touchdowns
TD
Total Touchdowns
FG
Field Goals
XP
Extra Points
SFTY
Safeties
2-PT
2-Point Conversions
PTS
Total Points
PTS/G
Points per Game
W. Lutz K Wil Lutz K 2 0 0 0 6 3 0 21 10.5
T. Smith WR Tre'Quan Smith WR 2 1 1 0 1 0 6 3.0
L. Murray RB Latavius Murray RB 2 0 1 0 0 1 0 6 3.0
T. Hill QB Taysom Hill QB 2 0 0 1 0 1 0 6 3.0
Team 2 1 2 0 3 6 3 39 X
Opponents 2 3 4 0 7 2 7 55 27.5

Punt Returns

Player
Player on team
GP
Games played
GS
Games started
RET
Punt Returns
RETY
Punt Return Yards
AVG
Average Yards per Punt Return
LNG
Longest Punt Return
TD
Punt Return Touchdowns
FC
Fair Catches
D. Harris WR Deonte Harris WR 2 0 6 54 9.0 19 0 0
Team 2 6 54 21.0 19
Opponents 2 2 42 9.0 32 4

Kickoff Returns

Player
Player on team
GP
Games played
GS
Games started
RET
Kickoff Returns
RETY
Kickoff Return Yards
AVG
Average Yards per Kickoff Return
LNG
Longest Kickoff Return
TD
Kickoff Return Touchdowns
D. Harris WR Deonte Harris WR 2 0 2 36 18.0 21 0
Team 2 2 36 18.0 19
Opponents 2 1 12 12.0 32

Kicking

Player
Player on team
GP
Games played
GS
Games started
FGM-A
Field Goals Made - Field Goals Attempted
FG%
Field Goal Percentage
LNG
Longest field goal in terms of yards by a kicker
1-19
Field Goals 1-19 Yards (Made - Attempted)
20-29
Field Goals 20-29 Yards (Made - Attempted)
30-39
Field Goals 30-39 Yards (Made - Attempted)
40-49
Field Goals 40-49 Yards (Made - Attempted)
50+
Field Goals 50+ Yards (Made - Attempted)
XPM-A
Extra Points Made - Extra Points Attempted
XP%
Extra Point Percentage
W. Lutz K Wil Lutz K 2 0 6-7 85.7 58 0-0 0-0 2-2 2-2 2-3 3-3 100.0
T. Morstead P Thomas Morstead P 2 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0
Team 2 6-7 85.7 58 0-0 0-0 2-2 2-2 66-3 3-3 100.0
Opponents 2 2-2 100.0 24 0-0 2-2 0-0 0-0 0-0 7-7 100.0

Punting

Player
Player on team
GP
Games played
GS
Games started
PUNTS
Punts
YDS
Punting Yards
LNG
Longest Punts
PAVG
Average yards per punt
NET
Net Punting Average
IN20
Punts Inside the 20
TB
Touchbacks
FC
Punts resulting in a Fair Catch
RET
Punts Returned
RETY
Punt Return Yards Against
REAVG
Average Yards per Punt Return
BLK
Punts Blocked
T. Morstead P Thomas Morstead P 2 0 7 332 55 47.4 41.4 5 0 4 2 42 21.0 0
Team 2 7 332 55 47.4 41.4 5 2 42 21.0
Opponents 2 8 371 66 46.4 39.6 1 6 54 9.0
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC. Any commercial use of distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC is strictly prohibited.