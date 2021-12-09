Passing Player Player on team GP Games played GS Games started ATT Pass Attempts CMP Pass Completions PCT Completion Percentage YDS Passing Yards AVG Average Yards per Passing Attempt YDS/G Passing Yards per Game LNG Longest Completion TD Touchdown Passes INT Interceptions Thrown SCK Times Sacked YDSL Sack Yards Lost RATE Passer Rating D. Brees QB Drew Brees QB 2 2 48 35 72.9 408 8.5 204.0 41 2 2 1 8 94.8 T. Bridgewater QB Teddy Bridgewater QB 1 0 30 17 56.7 165 5.5 165.0 28 0 0 2 16 72.2 Team 2 — 78 52 66.7 573 7.4 286.5 41 2 2 3 24 86.1 Opponents 2 — 58 39 67.2 551 9.5 275.5 66 4 1 9 52 113.5

Punt Returns Player Player on team GP Games played GS Games started RET Punt Returns RETY Punt Return Yards AVG Average Yards per Punt Return LNG Longest Punt Return TD Punt Return Touchdowns FC Fair Catches D. Harris WR Deonte Harris WR 2 0 6 54 9.0 19 0 0 Team 2 — 6 54 21.0 19 — — Opponents 2 — 2 42 9.0 32 — 4

Kickoff Returns Player Player on team GP Games played GS Games started RET Kickoff Returns RETY Kickoff Return Yards AVG Average Yards per Kickoff Return LNG Longest Kickoff Return TD Kickoff Return Touchdowns D. Harris WR Deonte Harris WR 2 0 2 36 18.0 21 0 Team 2 — 2 36 18.0 19 — Opponents 2 — 1 12 12.0 32 —

Punting Player Player on team GP Games played GS Games started PUNTS Punts YDS Punting Yards LNG Longest Punts PAVG Average yards per punt NET Net Punting Average IN20 Punts Inside the 20 TB Touchbacks FC Punts resulting in a Fair Catch RET Punts Returned RETY Punt Return Yards Against REAVG Average Yards per Punt Return BLK Punts Blocked T. Morstead P Thomas Morstead P 2 0 7 332 55 47.4 41.4 5 0 4 2 42 21.0 0 Team 2 — 7 332 55 47.4 41.4 5 — — 2 42 21.0 — Opponents 2 — 8 371 66 46.4 39.6 1 — — 6 54 9.0 —

