Passing
|
Player
Player on team
|
GP
Games played
|
GS
Games started
|
ATT
Pass Attempts
|
CMP
Pass Completions
|
PCT
Completion Percentage
|
YDS
Passing Yards
|
AVG
Average Yards per Passing Attempt
|
YDS/G
Passing Yards per Game
|
LNG
Longest Completion
|
TD
Touchdown Passes
|
INT
Interceptions Thrown
|
SCK
Times Sacked
|
YDSL
Sack Yards Lost
|
RATE
Passer Rating
|D. Brees QB Drew Brees QB
|2
|2
|48
|35
|72.9
|408
|8.5
|204.0
|41
|2
|2
|1
|8
|94.8
|T. Bridgewater QB Teddy Bridgewater QB
|1
|0
|30
|17
|56.7
|165
|5.5
|165.0
|28
|0
|0
|2
|16
|72.2
|Team
|2
|—
|78
|52
|66.7
|573
|7.4
|286.5
|41
|2
|2
|3
|24
|86.1
|Opponents
|2
|—
|58
|39
|67.2
|551
|9.5
|275.5
|66
|4
|1
|9
|52
|113.5
Rushing
|
Player
Player on team
|
GP
Games played
|
GS
Games started
|
ATT
Rushing Attempts
|
YDS
Rushing Yards
|
AVG
Average Yards per Rush
|
LNG
Longest Rush
|
10+
Rushes for 10+ Yards
|
TD
Rushing Touchdowns
|
YDS/G
Rushing Yards per Game
|
FUM
Fumbles
|
FL
Fumbles Lost
|
FD
Rushing First Downs
|
FD%
Percentage of Rushes that result in First Down
|A. Kamara RB Alvin Kamara RB
|2
|2
|26
|142
|5.5
|28
|4
|0
|71.0
|1
|0
|6
|23.1
|L. Murray RB Latavius Murray RB
|2
|0
|11
|50
|4.6
|30
|1
|1
|25.0
|0
|0
|2
|18.2
|T. Hill QB Taysom Hill QB
|2
|0
|2
|8
|4.0
|6
|0
|0
|4.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Bridgewater QB Teddy Bridgewater QB
|1
|0
|2
|5
|2.5
|4
|0
|0
|5.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|2
|—
|41
|205
|5.0
|30
|5
|1
|102.5
|1
|—
|8
|19.5
|Opponents
|2
|—
|53
|295
|5.6
|32
|10
|3
|147.5
|—
|—
|15
|28.3
Receiving
|
Player
Player on team
|
GP
Games played
|
GS
Games started
|
REC
Receptions
|
TGT
Targets
|
TGT%
Target Percentage
|
YDS
Receiving Yards
|
AVG
Average Yards per Reception
|
LNG
Longest Reception
|
25+
Receptions for 25+ Yards
|
TD
Receiving Touchdowns
|
YDS/G
Receiving Yards per Game
|
FUM
Fumbles
|
FL
Fumbles Lost
|
FD
Receiving First Downs
|
FD%
Percentage of Receptions that resulted in a First Down
|M. Thomas WR Michael Thomas WR
|2
|2
|20
|26
|76.9
|212
|10.6
|24
|0
|0
|106.0
|0
|0
|10
|50
|T. Ginn WR Ted Ginn WR
|2
|2
|7
|7
|100
|101
|14.4
|41
|1
|0
|50.5
|0
|0
|5
|71.4
|A. Kamara RB Alvin Kamara RB
|2
|2
|8
|11
|72.7
|87
|10.9
|41
|1
|0
|43.5
|0
|0
|3
|37.5
|T. Smith WR Tre'Quan Smith WR
|2
|1
|5
|5
|100
|75
|15.0
|28
|1
|1
|37.5
|0
|0
|5
|100
|J. Cook TE Jared Cook TE
|2
|0
|4
|10
|40
|62
|15.5
|31
|1
|0
|31.0
|0
|0
|4
|100
|T. Hill QB Taysom Hill QB
|2
|0
|3
|5
|60
|25
|8.3
|9
|0
|1
|12.5
|0
|0
|2
|66.7
|L. Murray RB Latavius Murray RB
|2
|0
|3
|4
|75
|20
|6.7
|16
|0
|0
|10.0
|0
|0
|1
|33.3
|J. Hill TE Josh Hill TE
|2
|2
|1
|1
|100
|-2
|-2.0
|-2
|0
|0
|-1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Harris WR Deonte Harris WR
|2
|0
|1
|1
|100
|-7
|-7.0
|-7
|0
|0
|-3.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Z. Line FB Zach Line FB
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|—
|—
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Team
|2
|—
|52
|71
|73.2
|573
|11.0
|41
|4
|2
|286.5
|—
|—
|30
|57.7
|Opponents
|2
|—
|39
|57
|68.4
|551
|14.1
|66
|6
|4
|275.5
|—
|—
|23
|59
Defense
|
Player
Player on team
|
GP
Games played
|
GS
Games started
|
STK
Solo Tackles
|
ATK
Assisted Tackles
|
CMB
Total Tackles
|
SCK
Sacks
|
INT
Interceptions
|
IYDS
Interception Yards
|
ILNG
Longest Interception
|
ITD
Interceptions Returned For Touchdown
|
PD
Passes Defensed
|
FUM
Forced Fumbles
|
FREC
Fumble Recoveries
|
FTD
Fumble Recoveries Returned For Touchdown
|V. Bell SS Vonn Bell SS
|2
|2
|9
|3
|12
|0.0
|0
|0
|—
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Davis OLB Demario Davis OLB
|2
|2
|7
|3
|10
|0.0
|0
|0
|—
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Jordan DE Cameron Jordan DE
|2
|2
|9
|1
|10
|2.0
|0
|0
|—
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|E. Apple CB Eli Apple CB
|2
|2
|10
|0
|10
|0.0
|0
|0
|—
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Lattimore CB Marshon Lattimore CB
|2
|2
|6
|3
|9
|0.0
|0
|0
|—
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Klein OLB A.J. Klein OLB
|2
|2
|5
|3
|8
|0.0
|0
|0
|—
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Anzalone MLB Alex Anzalone MLB
|2
|0
|7
|0
|7
|1.0
|0
|0
|—
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|P. Williams CB P.J. Williams CB
|2
|2
|4
|2
|6
|1.0
|0
|0
|—
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Brown DT Malcom Brown DT
|2
|2
|3
|3
|6
|0.5
|0
|0
|—
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Williams FS Marcus Williams FS
|2
|2
|4
|2
|6
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M. Davenport DE Marcus Davenport DE
|2
|2
|4
|1
|5
|1.0
|0
|0
|—
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Hendrickson DE Trey Hendrickson DE
|2
|0
|5
|0
|5
|3.0
|0
|0
|—
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|D. Onyemata DT David Onyemata DT
|1
|1
|3
|1
|4
|0.0
|0
|0
|—
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Tuttle DT Shy Tuttle DT
|2
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0.5
|0
|0
|—
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Loewen DE Mitchell Loewen DE
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0.0
|0
|0
|—
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Alonso OLB Kiko Alonso OLB
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|—
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Stallworth DT Taylor Stallworth DT
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|—
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Gardner-Johnson DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson DB
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|—
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|2
|—
|79
|27
|106
|9.0
|1
|—
|—
|—
|2
|1
|1
|—
|Opponents
|2
|—
|75
|40
|115
|3.0
|2
|2
|2
|—
|9
|2
|—
|—
Scoring
|
Player
Player on team
|
GP
Games played
|
GS
Games started
|
RUS
Rushing Touchdowns
|
REC
Receiving Touchdowns
|
RET
Return Touchdowns
|
TD
Total Touchdowns
|
FG
Field Goals
|
XP
Extra Points
|
SFTY
Safeties
|
2-PT
2-Point Conversions
|
PTS
Total Points
|
PTS/G
Points per Game
|W. Lutz K Wil Lutz K
|2
|0
|—
|—
|0
|0
|6
|3
|—
|0
|21
|10.5
|T. Smith WR Tre'Quan Smith WR
|2
|1
|—
|1
|0
|1
|—
|—
|—
|0
|6
|3.0
|L. Murray RB Latavius Murray RB
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|—
|—
|—
|0
|6
|3.0
|T. Hill QB Taysom Hill QB
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|—
|—
|—
|0
|6
|3.0
|Team
|2
|—
|1
|2
|0
|3
|6
|3
|—
|—
|39
|X
|Opponents
|2
|—
|3
|4
|0
|7
|2
|7
|—
|—
|55
|27.5
Punt Returns
|
Player
Player on team
|
GP
Games played
|
GS
Games started
|
RET
Punt Returns
|
RETY
Punt Return Yards
|
AVG
Average Yards per Punt Return
|
LNG
Longest Punt Return
|
TD
Punt Return Touchdowns
|
FC
Fair Catches
|D. Harris WR Deonte Harris WR
|2
|0
|6
|54
|9.0
|19
|0
|0
|Team
|2
|—
|6
|54
|21.0
|19
|—
|—
|Opponents
|2
|—
|2
|42
|9.0
|32
|—
|4
Kickoff Returns
Kicking
|
Player
Player on team
|
GP
Games played
|
GS
Games started
|
FGM-A
Field Goals Made - Field Goals Attempted
|
FG%
Field Goal Percentage
|
LNG
Longest field goal in terms of yards by a kicker
|
1-19
Field Goals 1-19 Yards (Made - Attempted)
|
20-29
Field Goals 20-29 Yards (Made - Attempted)
|
30-39
Field Goals 30-39 Yards (Made - Attempted)
|
40-49
Field Goals 40-49 Yards (Made - Attempted)
|
50+
Field Goals 50+ Yards (Made - Attempted)
|
XPM-A
Extra Points Made - Extra Points Attempted
|
XP%
Extra Point Percentage
|W. Lutz K Wil Lutz K
|2
|0
|6-7
|85.7
|58
|0-0
|0-0
|2-2
|2-2
|2-3
|3-3
|100.0
|T. Morstead P Thomas Morstead P
|2
|0
|0-0
|—
|—
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|—
|Team
|2
|—
|6-7
|85.7
|58
|0-0
|0-0
|2-2
|2-2
|66-3
|3-3
|100.0
|Opponents
|2
|—
|2-2
|100.0
|24
|0-0
|2-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|7-7
|100.0
Punting
|
Player
Player on team
|
GP
Games played
|
GS
Games started
|
PUNTS
Punts
|
YDS
Punting Yards
|
LNG
Longest Punts
|
PAVG
Average yards per punt
|
NET
Net Punting Average
|
IN20
Punts Inside the 20
|
TB
Touchbacks
|
FC
Punts resulting in a Fair Catch
|
RET
Punts Returned
|
RETY
Punt Return Yards Against
|
REAVG
Average Yards per Punt Return
|
BLK
Punts Blocked
|T. Morstead P Thomas Morstead P
|2
|0
|7
|332
|55
|47.4
|41.4
|5
|0
|4
|2
|42
|21.0
|0
|Team
|2
|—
|7
|332
|55
|47.4
|41.4
|5
|—
|—
|2
|42
|21.0
|—
|Opponents
|2
|—
|8
|371
|66
|46.4
|39.6
|1
|—
|—
|6
|54
|9.0
|—