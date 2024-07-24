Tua Tagovailoa reported to Miami Dolphins training camp this week, despite no resolution of months-long negotiations over a potential long-term contract. The quarterback's participation in practice, meanwhile, will be "very fluid" as both sides work "relentlessly" to finalize extension talks, per coach Mike McDaniel.

"I think it's important to acknowledge that Tua's in the midst of a contract negotiation, and that's important to him and the football team," McDaniel told reporters Wednesday. "That being said, we communicate very well. It's very fluid. We're taking it day by day. Today I expect it to be kind of like OTAs, and we'll move on from there."

McDaniel is referencing the Dolphins' organized team activities (OTAs), during which Tagovailoa was reportedly in and out of team facilities. The quarterback later declined to confirm whether his intermittent attendance was contract-related. When it came to actual OTA practices, the Pro Bowler often partook in 7-on-7 drills while stepping aside for 11-on-11 full-team activities.

As for where Tagovailoa and the Dolphins stand on the negotiation front, McDaniel deferred to Miami's front office while assuring reporters that a long-term partnership is still the goal for both sides.

"Both sides are relentlessly working on it," McDaniel said, per the Miami Herald, downplaying the notion his connection to the quarterback could be strained by the lack of a new contract. "Those things take time. ... I know where my place is in my relationship with him. My job is to focus on him getting better solely. I'm comfortable in my relationship with Tua. He can separate the business relationship. He knows our focus has to be on what it looks like when he's playing football."