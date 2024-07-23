Tyreek Hill would like a new contract in the wake of an escalated wide receiver market. He would also like to stay with the Miami Dolphins. The star wideout reiterated this Tuesday, joking to reporters at the start of training camp that his top priority for agent Drew Rosenhaus was: "Do not get me traded, bro."

"Obviously I let Drew and the team handle that," Hill said of contract negotiations. "The only thing I told Drew was, like, 'Do not get me traded, bro.' The last time you did this, you got me traded. So that's been my only thing to him. I want to stay here in Miami, man. Because obviously this is where family is now. Everybody loves it here. ... Obviously I love it. I love playing for Coach and the team. ... I wouldn't wanna leave."

Hill, of course, is referencing his 2022 trade to the Dolphins, which followed unsuccessful contract talks with the Kansas City Chiefs. The five-time All-Pro won a Super Bowl on his original team, but Miami was more willing to meet his asking price for a third contract, making him the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL at the time of his acquisition. Hill remains one of the highest-paid at his position, but three pass catchers surpassed him in terms of average annual earnings this offseason.

Addressing his desire for a new deal in June, Hill made it clear he also wants to stay put.

"My job is obviously to continue to do whatever I can to help this team to win, whether that's a restructure, whatever the case may be," Hill said. "We wanna make sure [any new contract] benefits both sides. ... That's as much as I can say about it. ... Being greedy ain't gonna help the team. ... Ensuring I'm a Dolphin for life, that's No. 1, man. That's priority No. 1. I don't think it could get any better [here]."