A day after his agent hinted he's seeking a pay raise, Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill was a full participant at the team's mandatory minicamp Tuesday. And not only that, but the Pro Bowl wide receiver spoke bluntly about his desire to remain in Miami, as well as for the Dolphins to compensate his quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, with a long-term contract.

Here are some of Hill's most notable comments to reporters:

Does Hill actually want a new contract?

"I'm gonna let my agent do his job. That's his job. His job is to be great at that. My job is obviously to continue to do whatever I can to help this team to win, whether that's a restructure, whatever the case may be. We wanna make sure it benefits both sides. ... That's as much as I can say about it. ... Being greedy ain't gonna help the team. Whatever happens happens."

And why might he already be interested in a new deal?

"I feel like, at the end of the day, if you feel like [you're] top five or something ... you're gonna feel a certain type of way. ... I'm supposed to be the top-paid person. If you feel like you deserve something, go get it."

What is his priority in potential contract talks?

"Ensuring I'm a Dolphin for life, that's No. 1, man. That's priority No. 1. I don't think it could get any better [here]."

Tyreek Hill MIA • WR • #10 TAR 171 REC 119 REC YDs 1799 REC TD 13 FL 1 View Profile

And what about Tua's contract situation?

"Tua should've [already] been paid. I've been saying this all offseason, man. I know we got a great front office ... They're going to get it done. ... The progression of how he's getting better each and every year, and how he's carrying this offense, it's crazy. ... He's continually getting better, he's gradually getting better each and every year. Last year was a Pro Bowl. This year's gonna be a playoff win and much more. So Tua should've been paid."