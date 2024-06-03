Tyreek Hill became the NFL's highest-paid wide receiver when he signed a $120 million deal with the Miami Dolphins in 2022. Two years later, fresh off news of Justin Jefferson inking a reported $140 million extension with the Minnesota Vikings, Hill could be after his own raise, with agent Drew Rosenhaus hinting as much Monday.

"Let's just say it's safe to acknowledge that I've been in touch with (general manager) Chris Grier and (executive) Brandon Shore of the Dolphins," Rosenhaus told Miami's WSVN. "I have a fluid line of communication with them, and I've shared with them how Tyreek feels. And I'll also reiterate that Tyreek has said that he would love to finish his career here with the Dolphins. Without getting into anymore specifics, the Dolphins know how we feel."

Hill, for his part, took to social media to congratulate Jefferson: "JJettas, that's well deserved," he posted.

Tyreek Hill MIA • WR • #10 TAR 171 REC 119 REC YDs 1799 REC TD 13 FL 1 View Profile

Rosenhaus' comments came in response to a question about Hill's contractual status in the wake of Jefferson reportedly becoming the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history, at $35 million per year. Hill currently averages $30 million per season, which ranks fourth among wide receivers, behind Jefferson, the Philadelphia Eagles' A.J. Brown and Detroit Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Hill's fellow wideout, Jaylen Waddle, recently signed an extension of his own, inking a three-year, $84.75 million deal ahead of Memorial Day Weekend. The 30-year-old Hill is due more than $31 million in each of the next two seasons as part of his original contract, with more than $56 million owed to the former Kansas City Chiefs star in the final year of the deal. He's entering his third season with the Dolphins after topping 1,700 receiving yards in back-to-back years.