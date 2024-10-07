Padres vs. Dodgers score: Fernando Tatis Jr. leads home run barrage as San Diego evens NLDS with emotional win

The Padres hit a franchise playoff record six home runs on Sunday night

The San Diego Padres crushed a franchise playoff record six home runs and blew out the Los Angeles Dodgers, 10-2, in NLDS Game 2 on Sunday night in L.A. The six homers also tied an MLB playoff record, and the win evened the best-of-five series at 1-1. Fernando Tatis Jr. hit two of those home runs, and the Padres got a win that featured some heated trash talk between players and an incident with fans at Dodger Stadium that caused a 12-minute delay.

The Padres' victory comes a day after San Diego held (and then squandered) a pair of multi-run leads over the Dodgers. The past is the past, however, and the next team to win two will advance to the NL Championship Series.

Here are five takeaways from Game 2 of this particular NLDS, as well as a brief preview of what to expect from Tuesday's Game 3 at Petco Park. 

1. Darvish deals

Both starters scuffled in Game 1, with Yoshinobu Yamamoto departing after three innings and Dylan Cease battling his efficiency. San Diego's Yu Darvish, a onetime Dodger, atoned for those shaky outings all by himself on Sunday with a bit of a throwback effort.

Darvish spun a gem, tossing seven one-run innings while yielding just a run on three hits and two walks. Although his strikeout total was on the meager side (three), he was highly efficient throughout the night. Darvish required only 83 pitches to get through seven -- or, an average of just under 12 pitches per frame.

Darvish was limited to 16 starts during the regular season on account of injury and a personal matter. He was effective when available, generating a 124 ERA+ and a 3.55 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Sunday night, though, was a good reminder that he still has plenty left in the tank despite having celebrated his 38th birthday back in August.

Darvish's counterpart, Jack Flaherty, scored in the sixth after surrendering four runs on five hits and a walk. Speaking of Flaherty ….

2. Padres lean on long ball, defense

For the second consecutive night, the Padres jumped on the Dodgers early. Fernando Tatis Jr., the second batter of the game, launched a solo home run off Flaherty to give the Padres a 1-0 lead out of the gate.

David Peralta, in the lineup in place of Donovan Solano, would clobber his own home run in the second inning. Peralta's shot plated two runs to make it 3-0:

Jackson Merrill, who singled in the Padres' fourth run of the night, added his own two-run shot and Xander Bogaerts launched another solo blast to put the game out of reach late. Not like the Padres were done, either, as Tatis hit his second longball in the ninth after Kyle Higashioka went deep.

Merrill stayed true to the Padres' other theme of the night, too, by making an outstanding defensive play. Here's his highlight-reel worthy catch:

Tatis also stole extra bases from Freddie Freeman:

Merrill and Tatis were outdone only by Jurickson Profar, who robbed a home run in the first inning off the bat of Mookie Betts. Profar didn't reveal that he had made the grab right away, resulting in Betts going into his home-run trot and celebrating what appeared to be a game-tying blast. Not so, however. Take a look:

Profar would play a role in another notable development later on ….

3. Emotions run high

It's fair to write that Game 2 brought out emotions all over. 

Flaherty would be caught on camera jawing with Manny Machado after exiting the game during the sixth inning. Those bad feelings stemmed from Flaherty seemingly instructing Machado to sit down after striking him out. 

Machado, predictably, didn't appreciate the command.

The game was later delayed during the bottom of the seventh inning by more than 10 minutes after Dodgers fans threw items onto the field, including a couple balls at Profar and bottles at Tatis. 

Profar, Tatis, and the other Padres, thankfully, did not appear to be harmed by the fans' poor decision making. Manny Machado subsequently called a team meeting in the Padres dugout to address what had happened:

4. Freeman exits with ankle injury

Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman's status was up in the air until just before the series got underway on Saturday because of the ankle he rolled late in the regular season.

While Freeman appeared to put any lingering concerns about his availability to rest in Game 1, particularly when he stole a base, that sense of relief may have been premature. That's because Freeman departed Game 2 during the middle innings with ankle discomfort.

"They told me this is a 4-6 week IL stint, and I'm going to try to do this in a week and play," Freeman said on Friday. "I'm not going to be hindering, I don't think. There's certain plays, like the slowing down stuff. I can't thank (team physical therapist) Bernard Li, our whole training staff, for getting me able to be able to do this."  

Freeman's status for Game 3 is unclear.

5. Betts continues to scuffle

Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts extended some recent postseason woes on Sunday, going 0 for 4 on the night. He went 0 for 2 with three walks in Game 1, prolonging a hitless streak that dates back to the 2022 NL Divisional Series against, yes, these Padres.

Indeed, Betts entered the night 0 for his last 19 in postseason play. He's now up to 0 for his last 23. 

To be fair to Betts, he appeared to have snapped that streak with a first-inning home run … only for Profar to snag the ball for a very long out. It's like that sometimes, even for one of the game's best players. 

What's next?

As mentioned in the introduction, Monday will represent a travel day in this series. The next time we see the Dodgers and Padres play will be Tuesday. It'll come in a new setting, as the teams will have relocated to Petco Park in San Diego. The Padres are set to start right-hander Michael King, who was stellar in the wild-card round against the Braves. The Dodgers will counter with righty Walker Buehler.

Pinned
Link copied

Padres 10, Dodgers 2: NLDS even at a game apiece

Game 2 between the two NL East rivals was all Padres, and all chaos. Jurickson Profar robbed a home run and trolled fans, Jack Flaherty and Manny Machado had words, fans at Dodger Stadium threw balls and other debris on the field, the Padres held a team meeting in the dugout, and they hit home runs. Lots and lots of home runs.

Here is Profar stealing that home run from Mookie Betts in the first inning. Betts is now 0 for his last 23 in the postseason, if you can believe that.

Fernando Tatis Jr. opened the scoring with a first inning solo homer, then David Peralta stretched the lead to 3-0 with a two-run shot in the second. Flaherty settled down after that, though San Diego broke the game open with four homers against the bullpen in the last two innings. The Padres hit six homers, tied for the most ever in a postseason game.

Veteran righty Yu Darvish got the start Sunday and was simply terrific for the Padres. He held the Dodgers to one run in seven innings, and needed only 82 pitches to do. All three outfielders made great defensive plays behind Darvish, so he had help, but he was plenty good on his own.

Shohei Ohtani went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts and Freddie Freeman exited the game in the fifth inning with soreness in his sprained right ankle. Xander Bogaerts appeared to tweak his hamstring during his eighth inning at-bat, hit a home run, then left the game.

Monday is an off-day, then the NLDS will resume Tuesday night at Petco Park in San Diego. The series is tied 1-1. The best-of-five is now a best-of-three.

Mike Axisa
October 7, 2024, 3:07 AM
Oct. 06, 2024, 11:07 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

To the ninth! The Padres lead 10-1.

Mike Axisa
October 7, 2024, 2:57 AM
Oct. 06, 2024, 10:57 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Well, Tatis has three now too. So he and Higashioka are tied for the postseason lead.

Mike Axisa
October 7, 2024, 2:52 AM
Oct. 06, 2024, 10:52 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Good gravy, another homer. This time Tatis, his second of the game. That's a franchise record six homers in a postseason game for San Diego. It's 10-1.

Mike Axisa
Mike Axisa
October 7, 2024, 2:51 AM
Oct. 06, 2024, 10:51 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Another Padres homer

It's 9-1. Kyle Higashioka goes deep. I do believe he is the postseason leader with three homers. He's definitely hit three -- Higashioka went deep twice in the Wild Card Series against the Braves -- but I don't believe anyone else has three yet. Hard to think so.

This one turned into a laugher. The Padres are going to even this series at a win apiece.

Mike Axisa
Mike Axisa
October 7, 2024, 2:50 AM
Oct. 06, 2024, 10:50 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Padres are three outs away

Tanner Scott pitches around a leadoff infield single in the eighth. Barring a massive Dodgers comeback, the NLDS will be even at a game apiece.

Mike Axisa
Mike Axisa
October 7, 2024, 2:44 AM
Oct. 06, 2024, 10:44 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Tanner Scott strikes out Ohtani with all fastballs up in the zone. Shohei went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts in Game 2.

Mike Axisa
Mike Axisa
October 7, 2024, 2:43 AM
Oct. 06, 2024, 10:43 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Bogaerts is out of the game. Tyler Wade is at shortstop. It could be that the Padres are being cautious and getting him out of there with a 7-1 lead and six out to go.

Mike Axisa
Mike Axisa
October 7, 2024, 2:39 AM
Oct. 06, 2024, 10:39 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Now it's 7-1

Bogaerts goes back-to-back with Merrill. He appeared to tweak his hamstring earlier in the at-bat -- Bogaerts is definitely limping around the bases on his home run trot -- but no matter, he drove a ball out of the park.

The Padres are already without Ha-Seong Kim. Losing Bogaerts too would be a massive blow. They need him, especially since his bat has perked up the last few weeks. Regardless of his status, the Padres have taken control of Game 2.

Mike Axisa
Mike Axisa
October 7, 2024, 2:35 AM
Oct. 06, 2024, 10:35 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

The FS1 broadcast showed Manny Machado holding a little team meeting in the dugout before that inning. The Padres then came out and put two runs on the board.

Mike Axisa
Mike Axisa
October 7, 2024, 2:32 AM
Oct. 06, 2024, 10:32 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Merrill with a two-run shot

The Padres have a 6-1 lead. The rookie sends an opposite field shot into the left field bleachers for two important insurance runs. This kid is so, so good.

That's impressive piece of hitting. Merrill's up to 25 homers this year, which is way more than I thought he would hit when he was coming up as a prospect, or least more than I thought he'd hit at this point in his career. 25 homers at his peak? Sure, but as a rookie? No way. The kid has smashed expectations.

Mike Axisa
Mike Axisa
October 7, 2024, 2:30 AM
Oct. 06, 2024, 10:30 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Also, there is an off-day tomorrow. No need to try to spare the bullpen, especially with the Padres down 1-0 in the series.

Mike Axisa
Mike Axisa
October 7, 2024, 2:22 AM
Oct. 06, 2024, 10:22 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Padres up 4-1 after seven

After that long delay before the inning, Darvish pitched around the leadoff walk. He's had some help from his defense, but sure, but he's been really good overall. Darvish has thrown only 82 pitches. The 8-9-1 hitters are due up next inning. Not sure if Darvish will be allowed to face Ohtani a fourth time, though I suppose that will depend on the score and the baserunners/outs situation.

Mike Axisa
Mike Axisa
October 7, 2024, 2:21 AM
Oct. 06, 2024, 10:21 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

After the long delay, Darvish walks Teoscar Hernández to begin the seventh inning.

Mike Axisa
Mike Axisa
October 7, 2024, 2:16 AM
Oct. 06, 2024, 10:16 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Game 2 delayed when fans throw balls, other debris on the field

Before the bottom of the seventh inning, Game 2 was delayed approximately 12 minutes after at least one baseball and several other objects (it looked like beer cans on the broadcast) were thrown onto the outfield grass at Dodger Stadium. Security formed a ring around the outfield warning track and Padres players were corralled in the infield until order was restored.

The Dodgers PA announcer made several announcements notifying fans that they are subject to ejection for throwing things on the field. Game 2 eventually resumed with the Padres leading 4-1 in the bottom of the seventh. Yu Darvish remains on the mound for San Diego.

Mike Axisa
Mike Axisa
October 7, 2024, 2:15 AM
Oct. 06, 2024, 10:15 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

From someone on the scene:

Mike Axisa
Mike Axisa
October 7, 2024, 2:10 AM
Oct. 06, 2024, 10:10 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Fans are throwing more stuff on the field now. We're still waiting to resume.

Mike Axisa
Mike Axisa
October 7, 2024, 2:10 AM
Oct. 06, 2024, 10:10 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

There's a delay on the field. Fans were throwing balls (and I guess other objects?) on the field in the direction of Jurickson Profar. That's not cool.

Mike Axisa
Mike Axisa
October 7, 2024, 2:06 AM
Oct. 06, 2024, 10:06 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Seven different pitch types for Darvish tonight. He's thrown as many as nine different pitches in a game in his career.

Mike Axisa
Mike Axisa
October 7, 2024, 1:57 AM
Oct. 06, 2024, 9:57 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Padres up 4-1 through six

All three Padres outfielders have made a great play defensively. Jurickson Profar robbed the Mookie Betts homer, Fernando Tatis Jr. took extra bases away from Freddie Freeman, and Jackson Merrill just made a nice jumping catch to take a hit away from Enrique Hernández.

Darvish has thrown only 69 pitches in six innings.

Mike Axisa
Mike Axisa
October 7, 2024, 1:55 AM
Oct. 06, 2024, 9:55 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Also notable: Ohtani batted with the bases empty all three times. The Padres have done good work keeping traffic off the bases ahead of him.

Mike Axisa
Mike Axisa
October 7, 2024, 1:51 AM
Oct. 06, 2024, 9:51 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Ohtani is 0 for 3 tonight.

Mike Axisa
Mike Axisa
October 7, 2024, 1:50 AM
Oct. 06, 2024, 9:50 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

FS1 just showed Flaherty yapping at Machado at third base form the dugout. They're still going at it.

Mike Axisa
Mike Axisa
October 7, 2024, 1:48 AM
Oct. 06, 2024, 9:48 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Things are getting chippy

Jack Flaherty had some words for Manny Machado after striking him out in the sixth inning:

Been a great postseason so far. Exciting games and teams getting after each other (without an actual brawl).

Mike Axisa
Mike Axisa
October 7, 2024, 1:45 AM
Oct. 06, 2024, 9:45 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Padres now lead 4-1

We're heading to the bottom of the sixth. Ohtani is due up.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Padres now lead 4-1

Jackson Merrill gets a knock off Anthony Banda.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Flaherty strikes out Machado. That'll be his final act tonight. Roberts is going to the bullpen.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Padres in business

Two on, none out. Machado up. Already leading 3-1 here in the sixth.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Freeman is out of the game

Max Muncy slides over to first and Enrique Hernández takes over at third. Freeman has been dealing with that right ankle sprain. He did not hit last inning and there was no obvious play where he got hurt or aggravated the ankle.

Mike Axisa
Mike Axisa
October 7, 2024, 1:31 AM
Oct. 06, 2024, 9:31 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

3-1 Padres through five

The Dodgers got a runner to second base that inning, but he was stranded. Darvish has thrown only 59 pitches through five innings, though the third time through the order looms. Not sure how much further he'll go with the bullpen the Padres have.

Mike Axisa
Mike Axisa
October 7, 2024, 1:29 AM
Oct. 06, 2024, 9:29 pm EDT
