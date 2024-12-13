The New York Mets in 2025 will retire David Wright's No. 5 and induct the long-time third baseman into the club's Hall of Fame, MLB.com reports. The ceremony and induction will take place on July 19 of next season at Citi Field prior to the team's game versus the Cincinnati Reds.

Wright, who turns 42 on Dec. 20, spent his entire professional playing career as a member of the Mets -- from the time he was drafted with the No. 38 overall pick in 2001 until his final game in late September of 2018. Over his 14 years in Queens, Wright authored a batting line of .296/.376/.491 (133 OPS+) with 242 home runs; 390 doubles; 196 stolen bases; and 1,777 hits. Along the way, he amassed seven All-Star selections, two Gold Gloves, two Silver Sluggers, and four top-10 finishes in the National League MVP vote. Wright's career WAR of 49.2 ranks second all-time in Mets franchise history -- behind leader Tom Seaver and just ahead of Dwight Gooden.

Absent so many injuries, Wright would probably be headed for Cooperstown. However, a sequence of back, neck, and shoulder injuries cut his career short and ate into the late-career value he was able to muster. Still and yet, Wright holds Mets franchise records for walks, hits, doubles, RBI, and runs scored.

Wright will become the 11th individual in Mets franchise history to have his number retired. The others are Jackie Robinson, whose No. 42 is retired across all of MLB; Seaver; Darryl Strawberry; Gooden; Willie Mays; Keith Hernandez; Jerry Koosman; Mike Piazza; Gil Hodges; and Casey Stengel. The Mets have also retired the "numbers" of two broadcasters -- Ralph Kiner and Bob Murphy -- and Bill Shea, who was instrumental in the awarding of an expansion franchise to New York.