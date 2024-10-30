World Series score: Yankees avoid sweep vs. Dodgers as Anthony Volpe's Game 4 grand slam keeps New York alive

The New York Yankees are still alive. Down 3-0 in the World Series and facing a Dodgers sweep, the Yankees scratched out a win Tuesday night in Game 4 thanks to Anthony Volpe's grand slam.

The job isn't done yet. In fact, it's far from it. The Dodgers still hold a 3-1 series lead and need just one more win in the next three games to secure the title. The Yankees, on the other hand, need to win the next three. Of the 40 teams to be down 0-3 in a best-of-seven postseason series in Major League Baseball, only one team has come back to win the series in question. That team was the 2004 Red Sox, who defied the odds and won the ALCS versus the Yankees. Current Dodgers manager Dave Roberts notched a critical stolen base in Game 4 of that series.

The series stays at Yankee Stadium for Game 5 Wednesday night. The Yankees will send Gerrit Cole to the mound across from the Dodgers' Jack Flaherty.

CBS Sports will have more on Game 4 shortly.

Yankees survive, force Game 5 with win

The Yankees prevailed in Tuesday night's Game 4 with a 11-4 thumping of the visiting Dodgers, and in doing so they avoided the sweep and forced a Game 5 back in the Bronx on Wednesday night. 

The Dodgers took an early 2-0 lead on yet another Freddie Freeman home run, but the Yankees out-powered them the rest of the way. Anthony Volpe hit a go-ahead grand slam in the third, and Austin Wells also homered in sixth. Gleyber Torres then blew it open in the eighth with a three-run homer. In all, the Yankees' 7-8-9 hitters drove in seven runs in Game 4. A dominant performance by the Yankee bullpen made all those runs matter. 

The Yankees in Game 5 will have ace Gerrit Cole on the mound as they try to send the series back to L.A. The Dodgers will counter with Jack Flaherty in a rematch of Game 1. 

Dayn Perry
October 30, 2024, 3:24 AM
Dayn Perry
October 30, 2024, 3:16 AM
Gleyber piles on

Gleyber Torres blew it open for the Yankees with a three-run homer in the eighth that made it 10-4 Yankees. Here's a look: 

The bottom of the Yankee order and the Yankee bullpen are the reasons we're very likely to have a Game 5 tomorrow night. 

Dayn Perry
October 30, 2024, 3:08 AM
Oct. 29, 2024, 11:08 pm EDT
 
Yankees grab more insurance

Verdugo with the infield pulled in grounds to second base, but Volpe from third got such a good jump that he beat the throw home. It's 7-4.

Matt Snyder
October 30, 2024, 3:04 AM
Oct. 29, 2024, 11:04 pm EDT
 
Dream Weaver strikes out two in a 1-2-3 eighth. He's thrown 21 pitches. Gotta send him out there for the ninth. Boone would be crazy to take him out (unless the score a bunch of runs). The Yankees will take at least a two-run lead to the ninth.

Mike Axisa
October 30, 2024, 2:49 AM
Oct. 29, 2024, 10:49 pm EDT
 
The non-existent blue D train won the Great Subway Race. Bad omen for the Yankees.

Mike Axisa
October 30, 2024, 2:41 AM
Oct. 29, 2024, 10:41 pm EDT
 
Landon Knack was an effective bulk reliever for the Dodgers tonight, as he allowed one run in four innings of work. They still trail by two runs, though.

Dayn Perry
October 30, 2024, 2:40 AM
Oct. 29, 2024, 10:40 pm EDT
 
Weaver fans Mookie to end the inning. The Yankees have a two-run lead and six outs to get.

Mike Axisa
October 30, 2024, 2:31 AM
Oct. 29, 2024, 10:31 pm EDT
 
The Yankees are going to Luke Weaver in the seventh inning. Two outs, a runner on second, Mookie and Freeman coming up. I can't imagine they'll ask him to get seven outs, but maybe?

Mike Axisa
October 30, 2024, 2:27 AM
Oct. 29, 2024, 10:27 pm EDT
 
Dayn Perry
October 30, 2024, 2:26 AM
Oct. 29, 2024, 10:26 pm EDT
 
Mark Leiter Jr. is in here in the seventh. Luke Weaver is already warming up.

Mike Axisa
October 30, 2024, 2:18 AM
Oct. 29, 2024, 10:18 pm EDT
 
After watching the Austin Wells home run, watch this:   

Mike Axisa
October 30, 2024, 2:17 AM
Oct. 29, 2024, 10:17 pm EDT
 
Wells homers to give Yanks insurance run

Yanks catcher Austin Wells was a useful hitter during the regular season, but he's struggled badly in these playoffs. That changed in Game 4 with this homer: 

That homer pushed the Yankee lead to 6-4 in the sixth inning of this elimination game. 

Dayn Perry
October 30, 2024, 2:16 AM
Oct. 29, 2024, 10:16 pm EDT
 
A tidy 1-2-3 sixth for Holmes. Kahnle and Weaver for the final nine outs?

Mike Axisa
October 30, 2024, 2:08 AM
Oct. 29, 2024, 10:08 pm EDT
 
Good Clay Holmes has entered the conversation. Two strikeouts to start the sixth.

Matt Snyder
October 30, 2024, 2:06 AM
Oct. 29, 2024, 10:06 pm EDT
 
The Yankees keep stranding runners. The Dodgers are too good to keep doing that. Four innings to play and that is an eternity with a one-run lead.

Mike Axisa
October 30, 2024, 2:03 AM
Oct. 29, 2024, 10:03 pm EDT
 
We go to the sixth, and the Yankees have a 70.8% chance of winning and forcing a Game 5 tomorrow night.

Dayn Perry
October 30, 2024, 2:00 AM
Oct. 29, 2024, 10:00 pm EDT
 
Yankees with a rally brewing ...

Judge reached on error and Chisholm walked. They should really tack on because the Dodgers won't stop coming.

Matt Snyder
October 30, 2024, 1:54 AM
Oct. 29, 2024, 9:54 pm EDT
 
Yankees lead trimmed to 5-4

Freddie Freeman hit into a double play ball, but he beat the throw at first. Initially he was called out at first but review overturned the call, correctly. A bad feed from Gleyber Torres was the culprit, causing Anthony Volpe to need an extra split second on the turn. The runner on third comes home and cuts the lead to one. Clay Holmes enters the game for the Yankees. 

Matt Snyder
October 30, 2024, 1:44 AM
Oct. 29, 2024, 9:44 pm EDT
 
Well I guess Freddie Freeman's ankle is OK after all

Kate Feldman
October 30, 2024, 1:44 AM
Oct. 29, 2024, 9:44 pm EDT
 
They get one. A grounder forces out Ohtani at second and he had to slide. He runs off the field holding his left arm. He said last night that he was doing that to make sure he doesn't slide on the injured shoulder.

Matt Snyder
October 30, 2024, 1:42 AM
Oct. 29, 2024, 9:42 pm EDT
 
Ohtani singles

There are two on and no out. The Yankees are in serious trouble.

Matt Snyder
October 30, 2024, 1:41 AM
Oct. 29, 2024, 9:41 pm EDT
 
Dodgers not dead

Will Smith has homered and now Tommy Edman walked. The tying run will come to the plate. Luis Gil is done and Tim Hill is coming in for the lefty Shohei Ohtani. Note that Ohtani hit a hard fly ball last time, easily his best swing yet.

Matt Snyder
October 30, 2024, 1:38 AM
Oct. 29, 2024, 9:38 pm EDT
 
Will Smith finds the short porch

It's 5-3 Yankees here in the fifth after that solo homer. This is Smith's third homer of the postseason. He hasn't hit much overall, but the few home runs he's hit have been impactful.

With the bullpen hot, I assume Luis GIl's day is just about over. Hard to think the Yankees will let him face Ohtani/Mookie/Freeman a third time.

Mike Axisa
October 30, 2024, 1:36 AM
Oct. 29, 2024, 9:36 pm EDT
 
Dayn Perry
October 30, 2024, 1:25 AM
Oct. 29, 2024, 9:25 pm EDT
 
Landon Knack is coming in to "chew up" some outs, as Dave Roberts put it before the game.

Mike Axisa
October 30, 2024, 1:25 AM
Oct. 29, 2024, 9:25 pm EDT
 
Yankees flashing some leather this inning

Anthony Rizzo stepped up on the barrier to make a catch in foul territory and Volpe made a nifty play at short to get a force at second. 

Matt Snyder
October 30, 2024, 1:23 AM
Oct. 29, 2024, 9:23 pm EDT
 
Volpe chants now in Yankee Stadium. This place just came alive in 0.2 seconds and it's electric again.

Matt Snyder
October 30, 2024, 1:15 AM
Oct. 29, 2024, 9:15 pm EDT
 
Volpe grand slam

The Yankees have been waiting for three-plus games for a big swing. Anthony Volpe just provided it. Grand slam into the left field seats. Yankee Stadium is shaking. It's 5-2 Yankees through three innings.

That is Volpe's first home run this postseason and thus his first career postseason homer. Couldn't have picked a better time for it. That is also the first postseason grand slam for the Yankees since Tino Martinez's grand slam in the 1998 World Series.

Daniel Hudson shot himself in the foot that inning. He loaded the bases on a hit by pitch, a single off the wall, a walk (after hitting Stanton earlier in the at-bat), then served up the two-out grand slam. The Dodgers have walked four batters and hit another in three innings.

Mike Axisa
October 30, 2024, 1:15 AM
Oct. 29, 2024, 9:15 pm EDT
 
There is one out. The bases are full of Yankees for Anthony Rizzo. A Yankees first baseman has not hit a home run since July 31. If that drought is ever gonna end, there's no better time.

Mike Axisa
October 30, 2024, 1:11 AM
Oct. 29, 2024, 9:11 pm EDT
