World Series score: Yankees avoid sweep vs. Dodgers as Anthony Volpe's Game 4 grand slam keeps New York alive

The New York Yankees are still alive. Down 3-0 in the World Series and facing a Dodgers sweep, the Yankees scratched out a win Tuesday night in Game 4 thanks to Anthony Volpe's grand slam.

The job isn't done yet. In fact, it's far from it. The Dodgers still hold a 3-1 series lead and need just one more win in the next three games to secure the title. The Yankees, on the other hand, need to win the next three. Of the 40 teams to be down 0-3 in a best-of-seven postseason series in Major League Baseball, only one team has come back to win the series in question. That team was the 2004 Red Sox, who defied the odds and won the ALCS versus the Yankees. Current Dodgers manager Dave Roberts notched a critical stolen base in Game 4 of that series.

The series stays at Yankee Stadium for Game 5 Wednesday night. The Yankees will send Gerrit Cole to the mound across from the Dodgers' Jack Flaherty.

