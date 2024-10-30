World Series score: Yankees avoid sweep vs. Dodgers as Anthony Volpe's Game 4 grand slam keeps New York alive

Yankees survive, force Game 5 with win
The Yankees prevailed in Tuesday night's Game 4 with a 11-4 thumping of the visiting Dodgers, and in doing so they avoided the sweep and forced a Game 5 back in the Bronx on Wednesday night.
The Dodgers took an early 2-0 lead on yet another Freddie Freeman home run, but the Yankees out-powered them the rest of the way. Anthony Volpe hit a go-ahead grand slam in the third, and Austin Wells also homered in sixth. Gleyber Torres then blew it open in the eighth with a three-run homer. In all, the Yankees' 7-8-9 hitters drove in seven runs in Game 4. A dominant performance by the Yankee bullpen made all those runs matter.
The Yankees in Game 5 will have ace Gerrit Cole on the mound as they try to send the series back to L.A. The Dodgers will counter with Jack Flaherty in a rematch of Game 1.