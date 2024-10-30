NEW YORK -- In the bottom of the first inning of Game 4 of the World Series, Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts pursued a deep foul ball off the bat of Yankees leadoff man Gleyber Torres. Betts leapt up against the wall in foul territory and appeared to make the catch, but a Yankees fan grabbed ahold of Betts' glove and tried to wrench the ball out, resulting in the ball bouncing back onto the field.

The umpiring crew immediately, correctly, ruled Torres was out on fan interference while Betts exchanged words with the Yankees fans in the front row. The rule, 6.01, says:

When there is spectator interference with any thrown or batted ball, the ball shall be dead at the moment of interference and the umpire shall impose such penalties as in his opinion will nullify the act of interference.

Obviously, this was an open-and-shut case with the player clearly in the process of making a successful catch while the fan knocked the ball away from him.

Two fans were ejected from the game, stadium officials told The Athletic. Generally speaking, a fan honestly approaching a fly ball and interfering with a player tends not to get ejected from the ballpark. The fan who caught Torres' fly ball in Dodger Stadium in Game 1, which was ruled a double due to interference, remained at the game, for example. In this situation, though, the fans were physically tussling with the player and that is absolutely grounds to eject. It's possible there's further punishment coming, including a ban from Yankee Stadium.

They always say when you go to a baseball game, there's a chance you'll see something you've never seen before. This amusing play is yet another in a long line of examples. Of course, we have to acknowledge the injury risk there with fans grabbing and clawing at Betts' hand. The players need to feel safe while plying their trade. Betts appears to be unharmed, though, so we can laugh.