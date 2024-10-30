World Series score: Yankees vs. Dodgers live updates as Anthony Volpe grand slam in Game 4 gives New York life

If the Dodgers can pull it off in Game 4, that would mark the first World Series sweep since 2012

Tuesday's Game 4 of the 2024 World Series finds the host New York Yankees on the verge of being swept and the Los Angeles Dodgers one win away from the eighth world championship in franchise history. The Yankees haven't been swept in the World Series since the Reds victimized them in 1976. The Dodgers, meantime, haven't swept a World Series since 1963, when they bounced, yes, the Yankees in the minimum four games.

As for the longer view, of the 40 teams to be down 0-3 in a best-of-seven postseason series in Major League Baseball, only one team has come back to win the series in question. That team was the 2004 Red Sox, who defied the odds and won the ALCS versus the Yankees. Current Dodgers manager Dave Roberts notched a critical stolen base in Game 4 of that series.

As for the current series, the Dodgers in Game 4 will conduct a bullpen game, as they've done on multiple occasions this postseason on account of their injury-compromised rotation. The Yankees have made a lineup change for more righty-lefty balance in the order. The left-handed hitting Jazz Chisholm Jr. will bat cleanup in Game 4, with Giancarlo Stanton moved down to the No. 5 hole. On the mound, the Yankees will counter by starting rookie right-hander Luis Gil.

Stop us if you've heard this one before, but Freddie Freeman got the scoring started with a two-run home run in the first inning, his fourth in this World Series. The Yankees got a run back in the second and in the third, Anthony Volpe parked a grand slam into left field to give New York its first lead since Game 1. The Dodgers scored two in the top of the fifth and we've got ourselves a ballgame.

We at CBS Sports will be here throughout Game 4 for live updates, highlights, and running commentary. You can find that just below.

Yankees with a rally brewing ...

Judge reached on error and Chisholm walked. They should really tack on because the Dodgers won't stop coming.

Matt Snyder
October 30, 2024, 1:54 AM
Oct. 29, 2024, 9:54 pm EDT
 
Yankees lead trimmed to 5-4

Freddie Freeman hit into a double play ball, but he beat the throw at first. Initially he was called out at first but review overturned the call, correctly. A bad feed from Gleyber Torres was the culprit, causing Anthony Volpe to need an extra split second on the turn. The runner on third comes home and cuts the lead to one. Clay Holmes enters the game for the Yankees. 

Matt Snyder
October 30, 2024, 1:44 AM
Oct. 29, 2024, 9:44 pm EDT
 
Well I guess Freddie Freeman's ankle is OK after all

Kate Feldman
October 30, 2024, 1:44 AM
Oct. 29, 2024, 9:44 pm EDT
 
They get one. A grounder forces out Ohtani at second and he had to slide. He runs off the field holding his left arm. He said last night that he was doing that to make sure he doesn't slide on the injured shoulder.

Matt Snyder
October 30, 2024, 1:42 AM
Oct. 29, 2024, 9:42 pm EDT
 
Ohtani singles

There are two on and no out. The Yankees are in serious trouble.

Matt Snyder
October 30, 2024, 1:41 AM
Oct. 29, 2024, 9:41 pm EDT
 
Dodgers not dead

Will Smith has homered and now Tommy Edman walked. The tying run will come to the plate. Luis Gil is done and Tim Hill is coming in for the lefty Shohei Ohtani. Note that Ohtani hit a hard fly ball last time, easily his best swing yet.

Matt Snyder
October 30, 2024, 1:38 AM
Oct. 29, 2024, 9:38 pm EDT
 
Will Smith finds the short porch

It's 5-3 Yankees here in the fifth after that solo homer. This is Smith's third homer of the postseason. He hasn't hit much overall, but the few home runs he's hit have been impactful.

With the bullpen hot, I assume Luis GIl's day is just about over. Hard to think the Yankees will let him face Ohtani/Mookie/Freeman a third time.

Mike Axisa
October 30, 2024, 1:36 AM
Oct. 29, 2024, 9:36 pm EDT
 
Dayn Perry
October 30, 2024, 1:25 AM
Oct. 29, 2024, 9:25 pm EDT
 
Landon Knack is coming in to "chew up" some outs, as Dave Roberts put it before the game.

Mike Axisa
October 30, 2024, 1:25 AM
Oct. 29, 2024, 9:25 pm EDT
 
Yankees flashing some leather this inning

Anthony Rizzo stepped up on the barrier to make a catch in foul territory and Volpe made a nifty play at short to get a force at second. 

Matt Snyder
October 30, 2024, 1:23 AM
Oct. 29, 2024, 9:23 pm EDT
 
Volpe chants now in Yankee Stadium. This place just came alive in 0.2 seconds and it's electric again.

Matt Snyder
October 30, 2024, 1:15 AM
Oct. 29, 2024, 9:15 pm EDT
 
Volpe grand slam

The Yankees have been waiting for three-plus games for a big swing. Anthony Volpe just provided it. Grand slam into the left field seats. Yankee Stadium is shaking. It's 5-2 Yankees through three innings.

That is Volpe's first home run this postseason and thus his first career postseason homer. Couldn't have picked a better time for it. That is also the first postseason grand slam for the Yankees since Tino Martinez's grand slam in the 1998 World Series.

Daniel Hudson shot himself in the foot that inning. He loaded the bases on a hit by pitch, a single off the wall, a walk (after hitting Stanton earlier in the at-bat), then served up the two-out grand slam. The Dodgers have walked four batters and hit another in three innings.

Mike Axisa
October 30, 2024, 1:15 AM
Oct. 29, 2024, 9:15 pm EDT
 
There is one out. The bases are full of Yankees for Anthony Rizzo. A Yankees first baseman has not hit a home run since July 31. If that drought is ever gonna end, there's no better time.

Mike Axisa
October 30, 2024, 1:11 AM
Oct. 29, 2024, 9:11 pm EDT
 
Stanton got hit by a pitch on the hand, but he also took a half swing, so it's a strike. Ouch, literally and figuratively.

Mike Axisa
October 30, 2024, 1:09 AM
Oct. 29, 2024, 9:09 pm EDT
 
The Dodgers now have Landon Knack up in the bullpen. I assumed Brent Honeywell would be the long guy but it appears Knack might be. 

Matt Snyder
October 30, 2024, 1:05 AM
Oct. 29, 2024, 9:05 pm EDT
 
Judge is on base for the second time. He has been walked and now hit by a pitch. At least he's getting on.

Matt Snyder
October 30, 2024, 1:04 AM
Oct. 29, 2024, 9:04 pm EDT
 
It would behoove the Yankees to score here. It's Soto/Judge/Jazz/Giancarlo against Daniel Hudson, who is good but not overpowering. The high-leverage guys are probably in next time the order gets here.

Matt Snyder
October 30, 2024, 1:03 AM
Oct. 29, 2024, 9:03 pm EDT
 
Daniel Hudson is the second Dodgers pitcher of the night.

Matt Snyder
October 30, 2024, 1:01 AM
Oct. 29, 2024, 9:01 pm EDT
 
Freddie Freeman made an out. 

Dayn Perry
October 30, 2024, 1:00 AM
Oct. 29, 2024, 9:00 pm EDT
 
2-1 Dodgers in the third

The first few innings have been ... eventful.

Mike Axisa
October 30, 2024, 1:00 AM
Oct. 29, 2024, 9:00 pm EDT
 
Volpe scored soon after, but this is an egregious mistake on the bases. 

Dayn Perry
October 30, 2024, 12:57 AM
Oct. 29, 2024, 8:57 pm EDT
 
Yankees get one on a groundout but that's it. It is 2-1 Dodgers through two.

Matt Snyder
October 30, 2024, 12:54 AM
Oct. 29, 2024, 8:54 pm EDT
 
Yankees in business?

Austin Wells doubled to center, but Anthony Volpe only got from second to third while hanging for the fly ball result. He probabaly should've been sent home to score, but here we are. Two on, one out.

Matt Snyder
October 30, 2024, 12:51 AM
Oct. 29, 2024, 8:51 pm EDT
 
34 pitches and 15 strikes for Mr. Casparius.

Mike Axisa
October 30, 2024, 12:49 AM
Oct. 29, 2024, 8:49 pm EDT
 
The natives are getting restless.

Matt Snyder
October 30, 2024, 12:48 AM
Oct. 29, 2024, 8:48 pm EDT
 
An unorthodox 3-6 double play to end the second inning. Line out to Rizzo at first, who doubled the runner off second.

Mike Axisa
October 30, 2024, 12:42 AM
Oct. 29, 2024, 8:42 pm EDT
 
Dayn Perry
October 30, 2024, 12:39 AM
Oct. 29, 2024, 8:39 pm EDT
 
After one inning, the Dodgers have a 64.7% chance of winning Game 4 and completing the sweep. 

Dayn Perry
October 30, 2024, 12:37 AM
Oct. 29, 2024, 8:37 pm EDT
 
The Dodgers got a big home run in the first. The Yankees left two men on base. Rinse, repeat. 

Matt Snyder
October 30, 2024, 12:34 AM
Oct. 29, 2024, 8:34 pm EDT
