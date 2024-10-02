MLB playoff scores: Live updates from Orioles vs. Royals; Wild Card schedule, results as Tigers oust Astros

Tigers punch ticket to ALDS with 5-2 win over Astros

For the first time since 2013, the Detroit Tigers have won a postseason series. The Tigers stunned the Astros with a 5-2 win in Game 2 of the Wild Card Series at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday, with Andy Ibáñez's two-out, two-strike, pinch-hit, bases-clearing double in the top of the eighth inning the decisive blow. A stunning moment, it was.

Here is a highlight the Detroit faithful will see for years and years to come:

The Astros took a 2-1 lead in the previous half-inning and could have really put a dent in the scoreboard, but Kyle Tucker grounded into an inning-ending double play with runners on the corners and one out. Tucker went 0 for 7 in the series and is 7 for 63 (.111) in his last 18 postseason games dating back to 2022. It's been tough sledding in October for one of the game's best players.

After getting a stellar performance from likely Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal in Game 1, the Tigers used manager A.J. Hinch's pitching "chaos" -- Hinch's word -- to stifle the Astros in Game 2. Seven Tigers pitchers held the Astros to two runs on five singles and three walks. Not one single Astros hitter saw a pitcher twice. Every at-bat was a new arm. Here's the breakdown:

-- LHP Tyler Holton: 1-2-3 first inning

-- RHP Brenan Hanifee: Seven batters faced, five outs

-- LHP Brant Hurter: Eight batters faced, five outs

-- RHP Beau Brieske: Five batters faced, five outs

-- RHP Jackson Jobe: Charged with both runs, recorded only one out

-- LHP Sean Guenther: Four batters faced, five outs thanks to Tucker's double play

-- RHP Will Vest: Three batters faced, three outs

This is what the Tigers do. They start Skubal every fifth day, then fill in the gaps with the rest of the staff. They use everyone -- Jobe is one of the game's top pitching prospects and he made only two regular season appearances (four innings) before being put on the postseason roster -- and it's very, very effective. This is how they got to the postseason in the first place.

For the Astros, they have now lost seven consecutive postseason games at Minute Maid Park dating back to last year's ALDS. Their seven-year ALCS streak is over -- this is the first time Houston has failed to reach the ALCS since 2016 -- and they now will now enter the offseason with Alex Bregman, Justin Verlander, and others set to become free agents.

The Tigers, meanwhile, have advanced to the ALDS and will face the AL Central rival Guardians. That series begins Saturday in Cleveland.