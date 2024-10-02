MLB playoff scores: Live updates from Orioles vs. Royals; Wild Card schedule, results as Tigers oust Astros

The Orioles are trying to avoid elimination at home after the Astros were sent packing by Detroit

The 2024 MLB postseason continues Wednesday, but the Houston Astros season is over. The AL West champs were knocked out of the playoff bracket by the Detroit Tigers, who won Game 2 to complete a quick Wild Card Series sweep. The Astros are the first team knocked out of the 12-team postseason, and they see their streak of seven straight ALCS appearances come to an end.

The Baltimore Orioles are trying to do what the Astros could not on Wednesday: stay alive. The Orioles were shutout by the Kansas City Royals in Game 1 on Tuesday, and the O's will need their bats to wake up at Camden Yards in Game 2.

The AL Central-winning Guardians will face the Tigers in the ALDS. The AL East-winning Yankees, who also earned a Wild Card Series bye, will play the winner of the Royals-Orioles series. Here's a look at the complete postseason bracket and here now are Wednesday's American League schedule and scores. All games on Wednesday are streaming on Fubo (Try for free).

Wednesday's AL Wild Card Series scores

CBS Sports will have live updates, highlights, analysis and more throughout the four-game slate on Tuesday. You can follow all the playoff action below.

Orioles making another pitching change. Cionel Pérez enters.

 
Owser for Cowser

With one out and the bases loaded in the fifth inning, Colton Cowser struck out on an Angel Zerpa pitch that hit him in the hand. This is about as ugly a "struck out on a pitch that hit him" pitch as I've ever seen:

The swing supersedes the hit by pitch and Cowser very clearly swung, so it is a strikeout. He was bleeding as he exited the field, though he did remain in the game. Cowser is 0 for 3 with three strikeouts through five innings in Game 2.

The Orioles tied Game 2 on a Cedric Mullins solo homer in that fifth inning, then loaded the bases with zero outs. They did not score though. Anthony Santander popped up to first, Cowser struck out, and Ryan Mountcastle grounded out to short. Rough. The score is tied 1-1 and each team is into their bullpen.

Mike Axisa
October 2, 2024, 10:27 PM
Oct. 02, 2024, 6:27 pm EDT
 
Zerpa comes through

Angel Zerpa was put into a tough situation, bases loaded and one out of a tied game. He struck out Colton Cowser, then induced a ground out from Adley Rutschman. As a result, it's still 1-1 entering the sixth. 

 
Lugo's day is finished

He'll depart having allowed one run in 4 1/3 innings. But he's leaving the bases loaded in a tied game.

 
Mullins home run ties the game at 1-1

The Orioles have life. Jacob Webb escaped a bases-loaded, two-out situation in the top of the fifth. Cedric Mullins just led off the bottom of the inning by lifting off on a Seth Lugo fastball. Here's a look:

According to Statcast, the ball traveled nearly 400 feet and had a 106.4 mph exit velocity.

The Orioles did not score in their Game 1 loss. They had not scored through the first four innings today. But, just like that, Baltimore is back in the game and back in the series.

 
Breaking: The Orioles have scored a run.

Matt Snyder
October 2, 2024, 10:12 PM
Oct. 02, 2024, 6:12 pm EDT
 
Webb escapes jam

That's a big outcome for the Orioles, who remain down 1-0 heading into the bottom of the fifth.

 
Royals threatening to break this one open

Bases loaded with two outs. Melendez up.

 
Royals hold steady. Still 1-0 heading into the fifth.

 
Orioles threatening here in the fourth

Two on with one out. Ryan O'Hearn due up.

 
Tigers punch ticket to ALDS with 5-2 win over Astros

For the first time since 2013, the Detroit Tigers have won a postseason series. The Tigers stunned the Astros with a 5-2 win in Game 2 of the Wild Card Series at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday, with Andy Ibáñez's two-out, two-strike, pinch-hit, bases-clearing double in the top of the eighth inning the decisive blow. A stunning moment, it was.

Here is a highlight the Detroit faithful will see for years and years to come:

The Astros took a 2-1 lead in the previous half-inning and could have really put a dent in the scoreboard, but Kyle Tucker grounded into an inning-ending double play with runners on the corners and one out. Tucker went 0 for 7 in the series and is 7 for 63 (.111) in his last 18 postseason games dating back to 2022. It's been tough sledding in October for one of the game's best players.

After getting a stellar performance from likely Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal in Game 1, the Tigers used manager A.J. Hinch's pitching "chaos" -- Hinch's word -- to stifle the Astros in Game 2. Seven Tigers pitchers held the Astros to two runs on five singles and three walks. Not one single Astros hitter saw a pitcher twice. Every at-bat was a new arm. Here's the breakdown:

-- LHP Tyler Holton: 1-2-3 first inning
-- RHP Brenan Hanifee: Seven batters faced, five outs
-- LHP Brant Hurter: Eight batters faced, five outs
-- RHP Beau Brieske: Five batters faced, five outs
-- RHP Jackson Jobe: Charged with both runs, recorded only one out
-- LHP Sean Guenther: Four batters faced, five outs thanks to Tucker's double play
-- RHP Will Vest: Three batters faced, three outs

This is what the Tigers do. They start Skubal every fifth day, then fill in the gaps with the rest of the staff. They use everyone -- Jobe is one of the game's top pitching prospects and he made only two regular season appearances (four innings) before being put on the postseason roster -- and it's very, very effective. This is how they got to the postseason in the first place.

For the Astros, they have now lost seven consecutive postseason games at Minute Maid Park dating back to last year's ALDS. Their seven-year ALCS streak is over -- this is the first time Houston has failed to reach the ALCS since 2016 -- and they now will now enter the offseason with Alex Bregman, Justin Verlander, and others set to become free agents.

The Tigers, meanwhile, have advanced to the ALDS and will face the AL Central rival Guardians. That series begins Saturday in Cleveland.

Mike Axisa
October 2, 2024, 9:29 PM
Oct. 02, 2024, 5:29 pm EDT
 
They do not. Still 1-0 Royals heading into the bottom of the third.

 
Royals threatening

The Orioles paid close attention to Witt, with Rutschman even attempting a back pick after a strikeout. Didn't stop Witt from going first-to-third on a single to center. Two outs here in the third, we'll see if Kansas City can cash in on Witt's speed.

 
Had the Royals' running game as an X-factor for this series. With Witt on first, let's see if Eflin can keep him there.

 
Royals continue to lead 1-0

Michael Massey has provided the only offense of the game so far, allowing Kansas City to carry a 1-0 lead through the first two innings. A Royals win would see them advance (and eliminate the Orioles).

 
Tigers bust the game wide open

Immediately after the Astros had a rally that included some plate appearances with the bases loaded -- taking a 2-1 lead in the process -- the Tigers responded with a huge rally of their own in the top of the eighth. 

Kerry Carpenter started things off with a one-out single. Matt Vierling followed with a single. A wild pitch scored Carpenter, who had advanced to third on the single (the Tigers were the best team in baseball at taking the extra base down the stretch). After a Riley Greene strikeout, Colt Keith drew a walk and then the Astros elected to bring in closer Josh Hader with two outs and two on.

Hader walked Spencer Torkelson. Then, Andy Ibáñez cleared the bases with a 3-RBI double and it was 5-2 Tigers. 

Ibáñez was a pinch hitter. Hader is paid like the best closer in baseball. It's yet another example in an assembly line of them of how great postsason matchups can be.   

Matt Snyder
October 2, 2024, 9:06 PM
Oct. 02, 2024, 5:06 pm EDT
 
Yeah, it's still Torkelson.

Mike Axisa
October 2, 2024, 9:00 PM
Oct. 02, 2024, 5:00 pm EDT
 
Espada is going to Hader with two on and two outs, but I think he brought him in before the lefty pinch-hitter was announced for Torkelson? In that case the Tigers will have the platoon advantage this at-bat (Hader's great against all hitters, but especially tough on lefties).

Mike Axisa
October 2, 2024, 8:59 PM
Oct. 02, 2024, 4:59 pm EDT
 
Tigers tie it right back up

Two singles and a run-scoring wild pitch. It's 2-2 in the eighth and Detroit has a runner at second with one out.

Mike Axisa
October 2, 2024, 8:55 PM
Oct. 02, 2024, 4:55 pm EDT
 
Astros take lead, but it could've been worse

Tigers rookie Jackson Jobe had a rough go in the seventh inning of Game 2 against the Astros. He entered with a 1-0 lead. He hit Victor Caratini with the first pitch. Then Jeremy Peña singled. Mauricio Dubón attempted to bunt the runners to second and third, but it was so well-placed that the Tigers defense couldn't do anything with it. Then a grounder from Jon Singleton was hit toward first. Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson made a diving stop and probably the right decision to throw home, but Jake Rogers couldn't handle the throw. Everyone was safe. 

Got all that it? It was tied 1-1 with the bases loaded and nobody out for Jose Altuve. Altuve fouled out down the right-field line and Peña stormed home, barely beating the throw from Matt Vierling -- who did a bit of a stutter step before throwing home. 

Jobe was done. 

And then Tucker, against Sean Guenther, grounded into a double play. 

It's 2-1 Astros in the top of the eighth.

Matt Snyder
October 2, 2024, 8:45 PM
Oct. 02, 2024, 4:45 pm EDT
 
Quick 1-0 lead for the Royals

Michael Massey doubled to right, Bobby Witt Jr. moved him over with a ground ball to second, and Vinnie Pasquantino brought him home with a single. They're three batters into the game.

Mike Axisa
October 2, 2024, 8:42 PM
Oct. 02, 2024, 4:42 pm EDT
 
Due to the acoustics in there with the roof closed, Minute Maid Park is one of the loudest, if not the loudest, ballparks in the majors. Jobe likely hasn't had to pitch like this before.

Matt Snyder
October 2, 2024, 8:40 PM
Oct. 02, 2024, 4:40 pm EDT
 
Astros in business

Peña singles and the Astros have two on, nobody out trailing 1-0. Huge moment for the kid, Jobe.

Matt Snyder
October 2, 2024, 8:38 PM
Oct. 02, 2024, 4:38 pm EDT
 
And his first pitch hits Caratini. Uh oh.

Matt Snyder
October 2, 2024, 8:36 PM
Oct. 02, 2024, 4:36 pm EDT
 
OK, this is all kinds of fun. I don't think they'd do it, but Jobe could actually finish this thing.

Matt Snyder
October 2, 2024, 8:35 PM
Oct. 02, 2024, 4:35 pm EDT
 
Here comes Jackson Jobe

Arguably the best pitching prospect in baseball. He threw all of four regular season innings. Now here he is in a one-run postseason game ... and he just hit the first batter he faced (on the first pitch).

Mike Axisa
October 2, 2024, 8:35 PM
Oct. 02, 2024, 4:35 pm EDT
 
Orioles vs. Royals about to get underway

Royals up 1-0 in the series, Orioles facing elimination. It's Seth Lugo vs. Zach Eflin. Baltimore is riding a nine-game postseason losing streak dating back to 2014.

Mike Axisa
October 2, 2024, 8:28 PM
Oct. 02, 2024, 4:28 pm EDT
 
Tigers take 1-0 lead

As I was saying, this feels like a "first team to homer wins" game. Parker Meadows just gave the Tigers a 1-0 lead with a solo homer off the right field foul pole. Hunter Brown finally made a mistake.

The last time A.J. Hinch managed in the postseason in this ballpark, he watched Howie Kendrick hit a homer off that same foul pole to flip Game 7 of the 2019 World Series on its head I'm guessing he enjoyed the Meadows foul pole shot much more than Kendrick's.

Anyway, the Tigers are now 12 outs away from a Game 2 win and advancing to the ALDS. Tyler Holton has already been used and Beau Brieske is in the game now. Jason Foley and Sean Guenther are still available, as is Will Vest. Will Jackson Jobe get into the game? Hmmm.

Mike Axisa
October 2, 2024, 8:15 PM
Oct. 02, 2024, 4:15 pm EDT
 
Brieske escapes. Froze Tucker with 99 mph on the outside corner. We're scoreless through five. Feels like the first team to run into a mistake and hit a homer wins.

Mike Axisa
October 2, 2024, 8:08 PM
Oct. 02, 2024, 4:08 pm EDT
 
Another pitching change after a failed GIDP. Hinch is going to righty Beau Brieske for the top of the lineup. Altuve, Tucker, Alvarez coming up with a runner on first and one out.

Mike Axisa
October 2, 2024, 8:03 PM
Oct. 02, 2024, 4:03 pm EDT
