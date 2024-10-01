MLB playoffs scores: Live updates from Mets vs. Brewers, Braves vs. Padres; Wild Card schedule, results

Major League Baseball's 2024 postseason is underway as all four best-of-three Wild Card Series kick off with Game 1 on Tuesday. The Tigers and Royals got things going with a road victories, as both AL Central teams held on for wins over the Astros and Orioles, respectively. Meanwhile, the Brewers and Mets have opened the National League side of the postseason bracket in Milwaukee. The Padres and Braves will close out the first day of October baseball in San Diego.
This is the third year under MLB's 12-team playoff format. The top two seeds in both leagues have byes to the divisional round, while everyone else has to play in these best-of-three series hosted exclusively by the superior seed. The 2024 playoff schedule will see the Wild Card Series wrap up by Thursday and the League Division Series underway on Saturday.
Below is Tuesday's schedule and scores.
Tuesday's Wild Card Series scores
CBS Sports will have live updates, highlights, analysis and more throughout the four-game slate on Tuesday.