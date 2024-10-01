MLB playoffs scores: Live updates from Mets vs. Brewers, Braves vs. Padres; Wild Card schedule, results

Royals outlast Orioles 1-0 in Game 1

The Corbin Burnes vs. Cole Ragans pitchers' duel more than delivered. Ragans struck out eight in six shutout innings before exiting with cramps in his calf. He threw only 80 pitches. Ragans had cramping issues late in the regular season as well. Kansas City's path to success this postseason is getting superlative starting pitching and just enough offense, and Ragans was terrific in Game 1.

As for Burnes, he was simply a buzz saw Tuesday. He threw 84 pitches in eight innings plus one batter, and held the Royals to one run on five hits and a walk. The Royals scratched out the game's only run in the sixth inning when Burnes walked No. 9 hitter Maikel Garcia, then Garcia stole second base and moved to third on a grounder to second. Bobby Witt Jr.'s two-out single brought him in.

Per research from FanGraphs, Burnes is the first starting pitcher to pitch into the ninth inning of a postseason game and take the loss since Jose Contreras with the White Sox in 2005. He's the first starter to throw a pitch in the ninth inning of a postseason game at all since Stephen Strasburg in Game 6 of the 2019 World Series.

The Orioles had multiple chances to put a run on the board Tuesday. They had runners on the corners with one out in the fifth, but Ragans fanned James McCann and Gunnar Henderson to escape the jam. In the eighth, they had runners at first and second with two outs, but 44-homer man Anthony Santander hit a weak tapper to short to end that threat.

One run was enough in Game 1, though Kansas City's offense has really struggled the last few weeks. They scored more than two runs in only three of their final 11 regular season games, and it's not like they were playing hangover games. The Royals were still trying to secure a postseason berth for the majority of those 11 games. Hey, whatever works.

The Royals have a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series and will send Seth Lugo, who like Ragans should get a healthy dose of Cy Young votes, to the mound in Game 2 on Wednesday. The O's will start trade deadline pickup Zach Eflin.