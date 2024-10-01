MLB playoffs scores: Live updates from Mets vs. Brewers, Braves vs. Padres; Wild Card schedule, results

October is here, and the Tigers and Royals got the postseason started with road wins

Major League Baseball's 2024 postseason is underway as all four best-of-three Wild Card Series kick off with Game 1 on Tuesday. The Tigers and Royals got things going with a road victories, as both AL Central teams held on for wins over the Astros and Orioles, respectively. Meanwhile, the Brewers and Mets have opened the National League side of the postseason bracket in Milwaukee. The Padres and Braves will close out the first day of October baseball in San Diego.

This is the third year under MLB's 12-team playoff format. The top two seeds in both leagues have byes to the divisional round, while everyone else has to play in these best-of-three series hosted exclusively by the superior seed. The 2024 playoff schedule will see the Wild Card Series wrap up by Thursday and the League Division Series underway on Saturday.

Below is Tuesday's schedule and scores. All games on Tuesday are streaming on fubo (try for free).

Tuesday's Wild Card Series scores

CBS Sports will have live updates, highlights, analysis and more throughout the four-game slate on Tuesday. You can follow all the playoff action below.

(75)
Mets up 8-4 in the fifth

J.D. Martinez gives New York some separation with a two-out, two-strike, two-run pinch-hit single.

It should be noted the Mets probably don't have Phil Maton and Edwin Díaz today. Díaz threw 40 pitches yesterday and 66 pitches over the last two days. Maton has pitched each of the last three days, including two innings Saturday. The more runs they score, the easier it will be on the bullpen and manager Carlos Mendoza.

Mike Axisa
October 1, 2024, 11:12 PM
Oct. 01, 2024, 7:12 pm EDT
 
Tigers-Astros and Orioles-Royals were two close, tightly played games. Mets-Brewers is chaosball. I love it.

Mike Axisa
October 1, 2024, 11:07 PM
Oct. 01, 2024, 7:07 pm EDT
 
Mets back on top in the fifth

Never let your Little League coach tell you to run through first. At least not if you're Jose Iglesias. The singing middle infielder slid into first and beat Brewers reliever Joel Payamps to the base, allowing Tyrone Taylor to score the tying run. Aaron Ashby is now in for Milwaukee.

Brandon Nimmo followed with an infield single and Mark Vientos lined a single into right field to drive in two, putting the Mets up 6-4. After intentionally walking Pete Alonso, Ashby allowed a two-run single to J.D. Martinez to sink his team further behind, 8-4.

Kate Feldman
October 1, 2024, 11:04 PM
Oct. 01, 2024, 7:04 pm EDT
 
Brewers take back lead

It's a been punch-and-counterpunch Game 1 in Milwaukee thus far. Down 3-2 to start the home half of the fourth, the Brewers got a double from Sal Frelick, a single from Brice Turang (Turang's third hit of the day), and then a game-tying double from 20-year-old Jackson Chourio: 

That makes it 4-3 Brewers. 

Mets starter Luis Severino managed to survive the frame, but he's now permitted eight hits and two walks in his four innings of work. 

Dayn Perry
October 1, 2024, 10:59 PM
Oct. 01, 2024, 6:59 pm EDT
 
O's losing streak hits nine

That is Baltimore's ninth consecutive postseason loss dating back to 2014. Their last postseason win was Game 2 of the 2014 ALDS, when Bud Norris outpitched David Price. What a series that was. Price, Scherzer, Verlander got swept by Norris, Chris Tillman, and Wei-Yin Chen.

Mike Axisa
October 1, 2024, 10:40 PM
Oct. 01, 2024, 6:40 pm EDT
 
Royals outlast Orioles 1-0 in Game 1

The Corbin Burnes vs. Cole Ragans pitchers' duel more than delivered. Ragans struck out eight in six shutout innings before exiting with cramps in his calf. He threw only 80 pitches. Ragans had cramping issues late in the regular season as well. Kansas City's path to success this postseason is getting superlative starting pitching and just enough offense, and Ragans was terrific in Game 1.

As for Burnes, he was simply a buzz saw Tuesday. He threw 84 pitches in eight innings plus one batter, and held the Royals to one run on five hits and a walk. The Royals scratched out the game's only run in the sixth inning when Burnes walked No. 9 hitter Maikel Garcia, then Garcia stole second base and moved to third on a grounder to second. Bobby Witt Jr.'s two-out single brought him in.

Per research from FanGraphs, Burnes is the first starting pitcher to pitch into the ninth inning of a postseason game and take the loss since Jose Contreras with the White Sox in 2005. He's the first starter to throw a pitch in the ninth inning of a postseason game at all since Stephen Strasburg in Game 6 of the 2019 World Series.

The Orioles had multiple chances to put a run on the board Tuesday. They had runners on the corners with one out in the fifth, but Ragans fanned James McCann and Gunnar Henderson to escape the jam. In the eighth, they had runners at first and second with two outs, but 44-homer man Anthony Santander hit a weak tapper to short to end that threat.

One run was enough in Game 1, though Kansas City's offense has really struggled the last few weeks. They scored more than two runs in only three of their final 11 regular season games, and it's not like they were playing hangover games. The Royals were still trying to secure a postseason berth for the majority of those 11 games. Hey, whatever works.

The Royals have a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series and will send Seth Lugo, who like Ragans should get a healthy dose of Cy Young votes, to the mound in Game 2 on Wednesday. The O's will start trade deadline pickup Zach Eflin.

Mike Axisa
October 1, 2024, 10:34 PM
Oct. 01, 2024, 6:34 pm EDT
 
Leadoff walk to O'Hearn. Here we go ... 

Matt Snyder
October 1, 2024, 10:27 PM
Oct. 01, 2024, 6:27 pm EDT
 
Last chance in Baltimore

Ryan O'Hearn, Adley Rutschman and Colton Cowser are due up. All three have plenty of HR power and only one swing can tie the game. Lucas Erceg takes the mound for the Royals. He's been amazing at times but has also had a few meltdowns.

Matt Snyder
October 1, 2024, 10:24 PM
Oct. 01, 2024, 6:24 pm EDT
 
The Orioles are awfully close to another loss

Remember, they were swept last postseason, so this would make this group 0-4 in the playoffs and facing elimination. Baseball players are very mentally tough by nature -- how else could they deal with so much failure? -- but it's hard to imagine them not feeling like the weight of the world is on their shoulders. 

Matt Snyder
October 1, 2024, 10:19 PM
Oct. 01, 2024, 6:19 pm EDT
 
Mets come back -- and go up -- immediately

Mark Vientos led off the second inning with a single off of Freddy Peralta and Pete Alonso walked. That's when Jesse Winker came in with a two-run triple into the right field corner. Starling Marte's sacrifice fly scored Winker to put the Mets up 3-2.

Kate Feldman
October 1, 2024, 10:08 PM
Oct. 01, 2024, 6:08 pm EDT
 
Santander grounds out to end the inning. The Royals are up 1-0 and will take at least a one-run lead into the ninth.

Mike Axisa
October 1, 2024, 10:06 PM
Oct. 01, 2024, 6:06 pm EDT
 
O's have runners on first and second with two outs. Lucas Erceg is coming in to face Anthony Santander, who hit 44 home runs this year. Feels like the pitching chance came a batter late. The righty swinging Jordan Westburg singled off the lefty Kris Bubic to put the go-ahead run on base.

Mike Axisa
October 1, 2024, 10:05 PM
Oct. 01, 2024, 6:05 pm EDT
 
Brewers take quick 2-0 lead over the Mets

Ground balls kept finding holes against Luis Severino in the first inning. Good aggressive baserunning from Brice Turang turned a little grounder past Mark Vientos at third base into a leadoff double too. Severino has no one to blame for the bases loaded hit-by-pitch but himself though. Here's the icebreaker: 

The Brewers were sixth in runs per game this season. The last few years they were a pitching dominant team with a good offense. This year they had one of the best offenses while also remaining an elite run prevention team.

As for the Mets, they are back in Milwaukee after playing yesterday's doubleheader in Atlanta just to clinch a postseason berth. They played three games against the Brewers this past weekend. Milwaukee took two of three that series and went 5-1 against the Mets in 2024. They're off to a good start in Game 1.

Mike Axisa
October 1, 2024, 9:49 PM
Oct. 01, 2024, 5:49 pm EDT
 
Sam Long with a 1-2-3 seventh inning for KC. They lead 1-0 after seven innings.

Mike Axisa
October 1, 2024, 9:48 PM
Oct. 01, 2024, 5:48 pm EDT
 
Ragans pulled because of calf cramps

The Royals just announced it. Ragans had some cramping issues at the end of the regular season as well.

As noted, Kansas City's bullpen was excellent the last few weeks of the regular season, with Kris Bubic and John Schreiber both becoming weapons after returning from the injured list. Lucas Erceg has been really good since coming over at the trade deadline as well. Still, I'd rather have Ragans out there, even after 80 pitches. Tough break injury there.

Mike Axisa
October 1, 2024, 9:46 PM
Oct. 01, 2024, 5:46 pm EDT
 
Ragans is chatting with his teammates in the dugout, so it doesn't look like an injury situation.

Mike Axisa
October 1, 2024, 9:44 PM
Oct. 01, 2024, 5:44 pm EDT
 
Ragans allowed four hits, all to batters due up this inning. Maybe that's the reasoning? I dunno.

Mike Axisa
October 1, 2024, 9:44 PM
Oct. 01, 2024, 5:44 pm EDT
 
Royals go to the bullpen

Cole Ragans threw only 80 pitches in six scoreless innings. He was marvelous. Kansas City's bullpen has been excellent the last few weeks, but if the Orioles come back, this decision will be second guessed. It's 1-0 in the seventh.

Mike Axisa
October 1, 2024, 9:43 PM
Oct. 01, 2024, 5:43 pm EDT
 
Tigers beat Astros 3-1 in Game 1

The Detroit Tigers took Game 1 from the Houston Astros by a 3-1 final despite a ninth-inning rally on Houston's part that 1) chased closer Jason Foley after he recorded just one out and 2) saw the Astros load the bases with two outs. The Tigers are now a win away from advancing to the Division Series, where they'd face the Cleveland Guardians.

Tarik Skubal, the odds-on favorite to win the American League Cy Young Award, excelled in what doubled as his career postseason debut against a battle-tested Astros lineup. What we learned, in short, is that he's going to have no problem adjusting to the bright lights of October.

Skubal delivered six shutout innings, holding the Astros to four hits and a walk. He struck out six of the 23 batters he faced. He became the third Tigers pitcher in franchise history to throw at least six shutout innings in his postseason debut, and the first since Max Scherzer did it in 2011.

Skubal generated 13 swinging strikes while riding his changeup to great effect. Five of those whiffs came on the cambio, while he scored three apiece on his fastball variants (four-seamer and sinker) and another two on his slider. If you needed evidence that Skubal had adrenaline working his favor, just consider that his four-seamer averaged 97.4 mph on Tuesday -- up 0.6 mph from the regular season. 

The Tigers lifted Skubal to begin the seventh inning after he began to experience cramps, inserting reliever Will Vest. 

It's worth noting that Skubal had two prior brushes with injuries that required a mound visit: once after being struck in the non-pitching hand with a comebacker; the other when he appeared to twist his leg as part of his delivery. He stayed in both times. 

As long as there are no unforeseen aftereffects of those issues, Skubal should be in line to pitch Game 2 of the ALDS -- provided, that is, the Tigers win one of the next two.

 
Mets vs. Brewers now underway

Third game of the day has just started in Milwaukee. Freddy Peralta vs. Luis Severino.

Mike Axisa
October 1, 2024, 9:34 PM
Oct. 01, 2024, 5:34 pm EDT
 
Jake Rogers is the most 1970s-looking catcher since the 1970s. This is a compliment. 

Dayn Perry
October 1, 2024, 9:32 PM
Oct. 01, 2024, 5:32 pm EDT
 
Bobby Witt Jr. puts Royals on top

Kansas City's 24-year-old do-everything superstar Bobby Witt Jr. drew first blood in Game 1 against the Orioles with a clutch two-out RBI single in the sixth inning. Here's a look: 

That's a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series. Witt Jr. during the regular season put up an OPS+ of 171 with plus fielding at shortstop and 31 stolen bases -- all of it good for a WAR of 9.4. For those efforts, he'll probably finish second to Aaron Judge in the AL MVP balloting. 

Dayn Perry
October 1, 2024, 9:31 PM
Oct. 01, 2024, 5:31 pm EDT
 
The Royals challenged the play and the call stood. Witt is out at second. Looked close -- really, really close -- on replay.

Mike Axisa
October 1, 2024, 9:29 PM
Oct. 01, 2024, 5:29 pm EDT
 
Royals take a 1-0 lead

They manufactured a run against Burnes. Maikel Garcia, the No. 9 hitter, drew a walk, stole a base, moved to third on a ground ball to second, then scored on Bobby Witt Jr's first career postseason hit.

That's some good ol' fashioned small ball right there. Burnes will give up some home runs, no doubt, though the Royals are not a big power-hitting team other than Witt and Salvador Perez. Stealing bases and whatnot is what they'll do to generate offense.

And as I write that, McCann throws out Witt trying to steal second to end the sixth inning.

Mike Axisa
October 1, 2024, 9:27 PM
Oct. 01, 2024, 5:27 pm EDT
 
Astros have life

Runners on the corners with no outs in the bottom of the ninth. Tying run at the plate for Houston. 

Dayn Perry
October 1, 2024, 9:22 PM
Oct. 01, 2024, 5:22 pm EDT
 
O's strand two

Bit of a weird play in the fifth. Ramon Urías flung his bat at the pitch and MJ Melendez overran the ball in left, leading to a double. Cedric Mullins then followed with a single to put runners on corners. Ragans bounced back to fan James McCann and Gunnar Henderson, leaving the game scoreless. Terrific pitchers' duel here. It's scoreless through five.

Mike Axisa
October 1, 2024, 9:17 PM
Oct. 01, 2024, 5:17 pm EDT
 
Josh Hader pitching for Houston

Down 3-0, it's a bit of a strange decision by Astros manager by Joe Espada. No doubt, the Tigers appreciate getting the early look at him. 

Dayn Perry
October 1, 2024, 9:11 PM
Oct. 01, 2024, 5:11 pm EDT
 
51 pitches through five scoreless innings for Corbin Burnes in Baltimore. The Burnes-Ragans duel is more than living up to the hype.

Mike Axisa
October 1, 2024, 9:06 PM
Oct. 01, 2024, 5:06 pm EDT
 
Cole Ragans gives off major Cole Hamels vibes between the delivery and the changeup. They're scoreless through four in Baltimore.

Mike Axisa
October 1, 2024, 9:00 PM
Oct. 01, 2024, 5:00 pm EDT
 
You be the judge

Dayn Perry
October 1, 2024, 8:49 PM
Oct. 01, 2024, 4:49 pm EDT
