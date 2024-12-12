Throughout the offseason the CBS Sports MLB experts will bring you a weekly Batting Around roundtable breaking down pretty much anything. The latest news, a historical question, thoughts about the future of baseball, all sorts of stuff. Last week we picked between Ryan Helsley and Devin Williams. This week we're going to tackle the future of a possible Hall of Famer.

Will Nolan Arenado get traded? If so, where to?

R.J. Anderson: I'll surprise myself by saying yes and by guessing that it'll be the Astros. There are only so many compelling left-side infielders on the market. I don't love where Arenado's game is heading, particularly at the plate, but I could see a team like Houston talking themselves into him having one more above-average season in the tank. Presuming the Cardinals are willing to eat/offset some of his remaining money, then I could see the Astros viewing Arenado as a way to convert some unwanted money into Alex Bregman's replacement. Who knows, maybe the change in scenery would revitalize Arenado?

Matt Snyder: Now that the Yankees missed out on Juan Soto, I'll say they make the deal for Arenado, which would then move Jazz Chisholm Jr. to second base. I think Arenado is losing his power and the fit as a right-handed hitter in Yankee Stadium isn't great, but the Yankees need to do multiple things to improve after losing Soto and taking a shot on Arenado seems like a move they've been making a lot this last decade-plus.

Dayn Perry: I think he will, and I'll say he winds up with the Phillies, possibly along with closer Ryan Helsley. A deal for Arenado would of course mean a likely trade of Alec Bohm, which itself seems to be a strong possibility. Citizens Bank Park wouldn't be a bad fit for Arenado's pull-power tendencies, and he's still useful with the glove. I certainly assume the Cardinals will kick in significant cash, possibly enough to drive Arenado's remaining commitment down below $50 million. The Rockies still owe $10 million on the $74 million he has left on his contract.

Mike Axisa: I like the Astros and Phillies. Those were the first two teams that came to mind. For the sake of variety, I'll say the Red Sox get him. There are rumblings they'll move Rafael Devers to first base, and Fenway Park would be an excellent fit for Arenado's pull-heavy approach as a right-handed batter. He's got significantly less money remaining on his contract than what it'll take to sign Alex Bregman, and the skill sets are similar. Arenado's just a few years older and further along into his decline phase. I definitely think he'll get traded though. Maybe the Astros, maybe the Phillies, maybe the Red Sox. Not sure where, but Arenado's going.