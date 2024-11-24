As they look for ways to upgrade their roster and return to the postseason in 2025, improving the infield defense is a must for the Boston Red Sox this offseason. As a team, they were sixth in baseball with plus-49 defensive runs saved in 2024, though that was almost entirely thanks to the outfield. Boston's outfield rated as plus-48 defensive runs saved. The infield is the weak spot.

It is no surprise then that, according to MassLive.com, the Red Sox have internally discussed the possibility of moving longtime third baseman Rafael Devers to first base. Devers is maybe the worst defensive third basemen in the game, rating no better than minus-5 defensive runs saved in a full 162-game season. He's also led the American League in errors at third base every year since 2018.

Now 28, Devers is signed for another nine seasons. Surely the Red Sox understood he'd finish his long-term contract at first base, sliding over from third to first is a natural move once a player gets into his 30s, though a move now would perhaps be earlier than the team anticipated. That said, Devers is a poor defender. That is the reality the Red Sox are facing and must improve.

"He is a third baseman, and he will continue to play third base and work hard to get better at it," Devers' agent, Nelson Montes de Oca, told the Boston Globe earlier this month. "That's his position. That's what he likes to play and that's what he will be playing. At least in the near future, that's where he will be. Down the road, it's hard to say."

Devers has never played a single inning at first base as a professional, not in the majors or minors. It's not an easy position. Catching chest-high throws from other infielders is the easy part. The nuances of the position -- where do I go on cutoff plays? should I go get this ball or is it the second baseman's? what's my footwork here? etc. -- are where inexperience often shows up.

If the Red Sox are going to shift Devers to first base, they should do it sooner rather than later. Give him close to an entire offseason to work on it, and then a full spring training as well. Give him as much time as position to get familiar with the position. Boston can't expect Devers to show up to camp, play 15 or so spring games at first, and be comfortable. It's a process, potentially a long one.

Devers remains a tremendous hitter -- he authored a .272/.354/.516 line with 28 homers around a shoulder issue in 2024 -- and getting him off third base is the best thing for the Red Sox, and really for Devers too. It might not seem like it at first (players typically hate changing positions), but his third base defense has become untenable. At first base, he can be most impactful to his team.

Also, moving Devers to first base opens up several possibilities for the Red Sox are they look to return to the postseason. Boston posted identical 78-84 records in 2022 and 2023, and finished in last place in the AL East both years. This past season they went 81-81 and finished in third place. They have a good young talent base and a great farm system. More help is needed though.

Here are two ways sliding Devers to first base could help the Red Sox improve their club overall.

Creates a lane to sign Bregman

Going from Devers at third base to Alex Bregman would be the biggest defensive upgrade the Red Sox could realistically make this offseason. Bregman, our No. 3 free agent, is very close with Red Sox manager Alex Cora dating back to Cora's time as Houston Astros' bench coach. They're close enough that they make friendly college football bets with each other.

The Red Sox met with Juan Soto recently and have indicated they will spend money this offseason. Outbidding the two New York teams for Soto could be tough. Luring Bregman to Boston figures to be easier given his relationship with Cora, and the fact his swing is tailor-made for Fenway Park. Case in point: Bregman went 7 for 12 with two doubles and two homers at Fenway in 2024.

Bregman has consistently ranked among the league leaders in pulled fly ball rate throughout his career. A right-handed hitter who pulls the ball in the air is built to pepper Minute Maid Park's Crawford Boxes with home runs, and also Fenway Park's Green Monster with doubles and homers. Tyler O'Neill, a similar pull-happy righty, just had a 31-homer season with the Red Sox.

Signing Bregman would improve Boston's third base defense considerably, it would add a needed right-handed bat to a lineup that leans a little too left-handed at the moment, and it would bring in a hitter whose batted ball profile is perfect for Fenway Park. Also, Bregman is big-game and postseason battle-tested. The Red Sox already know he can handle high-pressure situations.

Shortstop Trevor Story was limited to 26 games by a shoulder injury in 2024, though when he returned in September, he showed he can still play the position at a high level. A full year of Story plus Bregman at third would give the Red Sox one of the game's very best left sides of the infield, defensively. Devers sliding to first creates a path to signing Bregman, who fits the Red Sox very well.

Casas becomes a trade chip

Here's the catch in the whole "move Devers to first base" thing: Boston already has a really good young first baseman in Triston Casas. Still only 24, Casas slashed .241/.337/.462 with 13 home runs in 64 games around a rib injury in 2024. In parts of three big-league seasons, Casas is a .250/.357/.473 hitter and has averaged 31 home runs per 162 games. He can really, really hit.

Like Devers, Casas is a poor defender, and the Red Sox already have a big money full-time DH in Masataka Yoshida. Unless the Red Sox find a trade partner for Yoshida, which seems unlikely given his contract (three years and $55.8M remaining), Casas would become a player without a position should the Red Sox go ahead and move Devers over to first base.

In that case then, Casas becomes a valuable trade chip. He's shown he can hit at the big-league level and he is under team control another four seasons. Boston could move Devers to first and then trade Casas for some sorely needed pitching. High-end pitching too, not just a back of the rotation innings eater and a bullpen arm. Casas could headline a blockbuster trade.

One team immediately jumps to mind as a possible trade partner: Seattle Mariners. The Mariners perpetually need offense and they have an opening at first base, and their rotation is one of the best in the game. Would Seattle part with a starter (Bryce Miller? Bryan Woo?) to get Casas, and then backfill those innings with a free-agent signing? They'd have to at least consider it, right?

The Tampa Bay Rays are another possibility, though intra-division trades can be tricky. The Pittsburgh Pirates badly need a big first base bat. They're not going to move Paul Skenes or Jared Jones, but maybe something can be worked out there. What about Sandy Alcantara? Would the Miami Marlins entertain an Alcantara for Casas trade? Might as well call and ask, right?

No matter what happens with Devers, it seems likely the Red Sox will move a bat this offseason. They are very lefty heavy and need to balance their lineup. Devers is a lefty and he's not going anywhere. Casas and Yoshida are lefties too. So are Wilyer Abreu, Jarren Duran, and top prospects Roman Anthony, Marcelo Mayer, and Kyle Teel. Boston has lefty bats to spare.

You don't have to try too hard to envision a scenario in which the Red Sox slide Devers to first base, sign Bregman to play third, and trade Casas for a frontline starter. Doing so will have improved their defense considerably, upgraded the rotation, and added a little right/left balance to the lineup. The domino effect of moving Devers to first base could be significant.