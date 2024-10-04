Mets vs. Brewers score: Pete Alonso's clutch home run sends New York to NLDS, eliminates Milwaukee

Alonso crushed a three-run home run in the ninth inning against Devin Williams

The New York Mets are moving on in the 2024 MLB playoff bracket, and the Milwaukee Brewers' season is over. Mets slugger Pete Alonso hit a game-winning, three-run home run off Brewers closer Devin Williams in the ninth inning with New York two outs away from elimination. The Mets held on for a 4-2 victory, and they advance to face the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS.

It's the first Mets playoff series win since 2015. The Brewers, meanwhile, still have not won a postseason series since 2018. Milwaukee was two outs away from snapping that streak, but Alonso smoked a 3-1 changeup from Williams over the right-field fence to give New York its first lead of the night.

Milwaukee got back-to-back home runs from Jake Bauers and Sal Frelick in the seventh inning for the team's only runs of the night. Bauers entered the game as a pinch-hitter and took Mets' righty Jose Buttó deep on a 3-2 changeup. Frelick, who had two homers in 475 regular-season at-bats, went deep on the very next pitch.

The Mets overcame a slow start to the 2024 season to finish 89-73 and secure the sixth and final seed in the NL playoff field. They clinched a playoff spot on Monday in Atlanta, won the Wild Card Series on Thursday in Milwaukee and will play NLDS Game 1 on Saturday afternoon in Philadelphia.

CBS Sports will have more on this breaking news story.

Mets 4, Brewers 2; Mets advance to NLDS

The never-say-die Mets have pulled off another miracle. This time, their 4-2 victory sends them to Philadelphia for the NLDS while the NL Central champion Brewers head home for the winter.

The game was a scoreless tie through six innings. Mets starter José Quintana was brilliant through six. Brewers rookie starter Tobias Myers went five scoreless innings before Trevor Megill worked the sixth. 

Then the Brewers had an unlikely inning that seemed like it sealed the series. Pinch hitter Jake Bauers hit a leadoff homer in the seventh. Sal Frelick homered on the next pitch to make it 2-0 Brewers. He only hit two homers in the regular season and had zero since May. 

The game proceeded then as expected to the ninth, where All-Star closer Devin Williams took over with a 2-0 lead. Francisco Lindor fouled off two 3-2 pitches before drawing the walk. Mark Vientos struck out and everything still seemed on schedule. Brandon Nimmo then singled to right field and things got dicey. And then, on a 3-1 count, Pete Alonso turned everything on its head. 

Ridiculous. What a moment. What a game. 

The Mets tacked on another run to give a little cushion with a 4-2 lead. 

The game was far from over, though. We know how much both of these teams battle. They'd both shown it throughout this three-game series. And Mets closer Edwin Díaz was already burned. 

Starting pitcher David Peterson took over in a save situation, because why not? It's the playoffs, baby. He allowed a leadoff single but worked around it to close things down.

The Brewers are eliminated. The Mets get to face the Phillies now in what should prove to be a very fun NLDS. 

Matt Snyder
October 4, 2024, 2:00 AM
Oct. 03, 2024, 10:00 pm EDT
 
Ortiz strikes out

The Mets are two outs away. It's Turang (who is really fast) and then Chourio. Still a tall order.

Matt Snyder
October 4, 2024, 2:00 AM
Oct. 03, 2024, 10:00 pm EDT
 
Frelick leads off with a single

Sure, why not?

Matt Snyder
October 4, 2024, 1:57 AM
Oct. 03, 2024, 9:57 pm EDT
 
Onto the ninth we go ...

It'll be 7-8-9 in the Brewers order (Frelick, Ortiz, Turang). If anyone gets on it's stellar rookie Jackson Chourio. David Peterson is in for the close. Hold onto your butts.

Matt Snyder
October 4, 2024, 1:55 AM
Oct. 03, 2024, 9:55 pm EDT
 
Mets extend lead

After Winker was hit by a pitch, he stole second and then Starling Marte singled him home. It's 4-2 Mets.

Matt Snyder
October 4, 2024, 1:52 AM
Oct. 03, 2024, 9:52 pm EDT
 
Jesse Winker hit by pitch again. LOL

Matt Snyder
October 4, 2024, 1:49 AM
Oct. 03, 2024, 9:49 pm EDT
 
The Mets take the lead

Holy smokes! Pete Alonso hits a three-run bomb to right-center and the Mets take a 3-2 lead. 

This is unbelievable. Devin Williams is one of the best closers in baseball. He gave up a leadoff walk to Francisco Lindor -- it should be noted Lindor fought hard in fouling several two-strike pitches off -- before a one-out Brandon Nimmo single and then Alonso went deep on a 3-1 count. 

Matt Snyder
October 4, 2024, 1:44 AM
Oct. 03, 2024, 9:44 pm EDT
 
We've just had so much late-inning drama this week. Especially for someone with no rooting interest, it's been a pleasure.

Matt Snyder
October 4, 2024, 1:42 AM
Oct. 03, 2024, 9:42 pm EDT
 
Nimmo singles!

Lindor gets to third and the Mets are in business with only one out.

Matt Snyder
October 4, 2024, 1:41 AM
Oct. 03, 2024, 9:41 pm EDT
 
1 out

Vientos strikes out.

Matt Snyder
October 4, 2024, 1:40 AM
Oct. 03, 2024, 9:40 pm EDT
 
Williams very rarely allows home runs.

Matt Snyder
October 4, 2024, 1:39 AM
Oct. 03, 2024, 9:39 pm EDT
 
Leadoff walk to Lindor

And here comes the drama. The tying run is now at the plate and it's a power hitter in Vientos.

Matt Snyder
October 4, 2024, 1:38 AM
Oct. 03, 2024, 9:38 pm EDT
 
Here we go, the Mets' ninth

It'll be Devin Williams against the top of the Mets' order: Francisco Lindor, Mark Vientos and Brandon Nimmo.

Matt Snyder
October 4, 2024, 1:33 AM
Oct. 03, 2024, 9:33 pm EDT
 
Down to three outs

Peralta with a clean eighth on 13 pitches. It'll be Devin Williams in the ninth after the Brewers get a chance to add insurance in the bottom half of the eighth.

Matt Snyder
October 4, 2024, 1:24 AM
Oct. 03, 2024, 9:24 pm EDT
 
For those curious on Peralta

A short outing here shouldn't impact his availability in the NLDS. Generally, starters throw bullpen sessions in between starts and this could serve as his. 

Matt Snyder
October 4, 2024, 1:22 AM
Oct. 03, 2024, 9:22 pm EDT
 
It is Freddy Peralta in the eighth

He's already gotten two outs, too. He's fired up.

Matt Snyder
October 4, 2024, 1:21 AM
Oct. 03, 2024, 9:21 pm EDT
 
The Brewers are six outs away

They've got Devin Williams, apparently, for one inning, so they just want to figure out the eighth. Freddy Peralta was up in the bullpen, but maybe only in the case of a tie? They could always send Mears back out. Joel Payamps should be available, but he got knocked around in Game 1. Ditto Aaron Ashby.

I think there's merit to sending Williams out for the eighth inning and seeing how quickly he gets through it. If he has a five-pitch inning or something, easy to send him out for the ninth. If he has to work hard and throw 25 pitches, then pivot for the ninth.

Matt Snyder
October 4, 2024, 1:08 AM
Oct. 03, 2024, 9:08 pm EDT
 
Brewers take lead on back-to-back homers

Last night it was a Garrett Mitchell pinch-hit two-run homer that put the Brewers on top for good in the eighth inning. This time it was Jake Bauers in the seventh with a pinch-hit homer to break a scoreless tie.

Sal Frelick followed with a first-pitch swing that gave the Brewers a little breathing room. 

Frelick only had two regular-season home runs in 524 at-bats. 

These last two nights are the types of nights that make people start talking about "team of destiny" type stuff. 

Matt Snyder
October 4, 2024, 1:06 AM
Oct. 03, 2024, 9:06 pm EDT
 
Scoreless in the seventh

Only the fourth winner-take-all game with no runs through six:

Mike Axisa
October 4, 2024, 1:03 AM
Oct. 03, 2024, 9:03 pm EDT
 
For what it's worth, it was reported Luis Severino walked out to the bullpen earlier in the game. He threw over 100 pitches in Game 1 two days ago. I assume he's the last resort guy, but it is all hands on deck for both teams.

Mike Axisa
October 4, 2024, 12:57 AM
Oct. 03, 2024, 8:57 pm EDT
 
Whoa! Freddy Peralta up in the bullpen for the Brewers. He was the Game 1 starter and threw 68 pitches.

Matt Snyder
October 4, 2024, 12:55 AM
Oct. 03, 2024, 8:55 pm EDT
 
Nick Mears -- not to be confused with four-time Indy 500 winner Rick Mears -- on for the Brewers.

Matt Snyder
October 4, 2024, 12:53 AM
Oct. 03, 2024, 8:53 pm EDT
 
It might only take one run at this point. Then again, there has been a lot of late-game scoring all week.

Matt Snyder
October 4, 2024, 12:51 AM
Oct. 03, 2024, 8:51 pm EDT
 
I feel it. This is the inning. (If it is not, I will delete this.)

Mike Axisa
October 4, 2024, 12:43 AM
Oct. 03, 2024, 8:43 pm EDT
 
That was efficient

Megill only needed seven pitches to go 1-2-3 in the sixth.

Matt Snyder
October 4, 2024, 12:40 AM
Oct. 03, 2024, 8:40 pm EDT
 
Trevor Megill in for the Brewers, facing his brother's team.

Matt Snyder
October 4, 2024, 12:37 AM
Oct. 03, 2024, 8:37 pm EDT
 
Through five innings

It is 0-0. The left on base count is Brewers 5, Mets 3. 

Matt Snyder
October 4, 2024, 12:36 AM
Oct. 03, 2024, 8:36 pm EDT
 
I love when fans boo a pitcher stepping off. It makes no sense other than that it was fun cheering and this breaks up the cheering. Hard to blame them. 

Matt Snyder
October 4, 2024, 12:33 AM
Oct. 03, 2024, 8:33 pm EDT
 
Brewers bullpen

Devin Williams hasn't thrown more than one inning all season, but he only threw 10 pitches last night and didn't pitch in Game 1. I wonder if manager Pat Murphy would ask Williams to go more than one inning in this elimination game?

Matt Snyder
October 4, 2024, 12:29 AM
Oct. 03, 2024, 8:29 pm EDT
 
I doubt anything comes of it, but Myers hit Jesse Winker last inning. Of note here is Winker had beef with Willy Adames in Game 1 (and Adames said he waited for Winker in the parking lot after the game). There's a 0% chance it was intentional, but it's worth a look from the spectators out there.

Matt Snyder
October 4, 2024, 12:28 AM
Oct. 03, 2024, 8:28 pm EDT
