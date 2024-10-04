Mets vs. Brewers score: Pete Alonso's clutch home run sends New York to NLDS, eliminates Milwaukee

Mets 4, Brewers 2; Mets advance to NLDS
The never-say-die Mets have pulled off another miracle. This time, their 4-2 victory sends them to Philadelphia for the NLDS while the NL Central champion Brewers head home for the winter.
The game was a scoreless tie through six innings. Mets starter José Quintana was brilliant through six. Brewers rookie starter Tobias Myers went five scoreless innings before Trevor Megill worked the sixth.
Then the Brewers had an unlikely inning that seemed like it sealed the series. Pinch hitter Jake Bauers hit a leadoff homer in the seventh. Sal Frelick homered on the next pitch to make it 2-0 Brewers. He only hit two homers in the regular season and had zero since May.
The game proceeded then as expected to the ninth, where All-Star closer Devin Williams took over with a 2-0 lead. Francisco Lindor fouled off two 3-2 pitches before drawing the walk. Mark Vientos struck out and everything still seemed on schedule. Brandon Nimmo then singled to right field and things got dicey. And then, on a 3-1 count, Pete Alonso turned everything on its head.
Ridiculous. What a moment. What a game.
The Mets tacked on another run to give a little cushion with a 4-2 lead.
The game was far from over, though. We know how much both of these teams battle. They'd both shown it throughout this three-game series. And Mets closer Edwin Díaz was already burned.
Starting pitcher David Peterson took over in a save situation, because why not? It's the playoffs, baby. He allowed a leadoff single but worked around it to close things down.
The Brewers are eliminated. The Mets get to face the Phillies now in what should prove to be a very fun NLDS.