Mets vs. Brewers score: Pete Alonso's clutch home run sends New York to NLDS, eliminates Milwaukee

The New York Mets are moving on in the 2024 MLB playoff bracket, and the Milwaukee Brewers' season is over. Mets slugger Pete Alonso hit a game-winning, three-run home run off Brewers closer Devin Williams in the ninth inning with New York two outs away from elimination. The Mets held on for a 4-2 victory, and they advance to face the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS.

It's the first Mets playoff series win since 2015. The Brewers, meanwhile, still have not won a postseason series since 2018. Milwaukee was two outs away from snapping that streak, but Alonso smoked a 3-1 changeup from Williams over the right-field fence to give New York its first lead of the night.

Milwaukee got back-to-back home runs from Jake Bauers and Sal Frelick in the seventh inning for the team's only runs of the night. Bauers entered the game as a pinch-hitter and took Mets' righty Jose Buttó deep on a 3-2 changeup. Frelick, who had two homers in 475 regular-season at-bats, went deep on the very next pitch.

The Mets overcame a slow start to the 2024 season to finish 89-73 and secure the sixth and final seed in the NL playoff field. They clinched a playoff spot on Monday in Atlanta, won the Wild Card Series on Thursday in Milwaukee and will play NLDS Game 1 on Saturday afternoon in Philadelphia.

