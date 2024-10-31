World Series score: Live updates as Dodgers stage five-run comeback in Game 5 vs. Yankees
The Yankees would make history if they're able to force a Game 6
The 2024 World Series continues on Wednesday night with Game 5 between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees. The Yankees avoided a sweep in the best-of-seven series on Tuesday, winning an 11-4 boat race that saw their offense come to life for the first time in the series. Nevertheless, the Yankees will have to win again on Wednesday to prolong the series and force a return to Los Angeles for Games 6 and (should it prove necessary) 7.
No team in MLB history has ever recovered from a 3-0 deficit to win the World Series. For that matter, no team in such conditions has even forced a Game 6.
Aaron Judge started the scoring in the bottom of the first with a two-run home run, his first homer in 25 at-bats and first of the World Series. Jazz Chisholm Jr. followed immediately with a home run of his own and the Yankees are off and running. The Yankees put one more across in the second before Dodgers starter Jack Flaherty was pulled. Giancarlo Stanton connected to go deep in the third off Ryan Brasier, putting the Yankees up 5-0. And then it all fell apart for Gerrit Cole and the Yankees as a series of defensive miscues set the stage for a five-run comeback for the Dodgers to tie the game in the fifth. A sacrifice fly by Giancarlo Stanton an inning later put the Yankees back on top.
Below, CBS Sports will provide live analysis throughout Game 5.
SURE LOCK Holmes does his job there. We move on with a Yankees 6-5 lead.
Freeman walks, and that'll do it for Cole. Holmes entering.
This is scary with Cole seeing the top of the order again, more that than the pitch count for me.
Gerrit Cole's regular-season high was 106 pitches, but he hadn't thrown more 89 pitches in a postseason start this year -- until now.
Cole returns for the seventh.
"Punted" is a strong word, but the Dodgers did not put their best foot forward yesterday, and they're still going to run out of relievers today.
Going into the seventh, the Yankees have a 74% chance of winning Game 5.
Treinen gets the out. We're heading to the seventh. It's 6-5 Yankees.
With Treinen in, the only relievers left in the bullpen are Daniel Hudson, Ben Casparius, Brent Honeywell, and Landon Knack. Knack and Honeywell both threw 50+ pitches yesterday. I have no idea how they're going to get these next six outs (nine if they take the lead).
Volpe has a chance to extend New York's 6-5 lead here with two on and two out.
Here comes Treinen.
Yankees regain lead on sac fly
Stanton lifted one to center and Soto was able to scamper across to make it 6-5 New York.
Chisholm also advanced to second. Yankees still have a runner in scoring position with two down.
Dodgers get an out at second. Runners at the corners with one down.
Judge also walks. Two on and none out here to begin the bottom of the sixth.
Soto walks. Judge is up.
Graterol is in here in the sixth.
Yankees get through the sixth. Top of the order is due up.
Tim Hill is warming in the pen. Have to imagine he'll be in there for Ohtani one way or another.
Cole is back out for the sixth.
Verdugo walks. Bases are loaded.
Wells is struck by the pitch. Now two on, two out.
Wells up with two out and a runner on first.
Yankees finally get out of the top of the fifth. It's 5-5 now.
Dodgers tie the game at 5-5
The Yankees have made three mistakes this half-inning, and it's seen them blow a 5-0 lead in the process. Mookie Betts hit what should've been the final out of the frame -- except Gerrit Cole didn't bother to cover first base and Anthony Rizzo was unable to make the play himself.
Freddie Freeman then drove in a pair of runs on this double:
And Teoscar Hernández added two more on this double:
What a meltdown on the Yankees' end.
Cole's gotta get to first base on that one. Brutal defensive inning from the Yankees.
Hoo boy. Cole didn't cover first on what would have been an inning ending ground out to first by Mookie. The Dodgers get a run. Freeman is up as the tying run. Fun!
Cole strikes out Ohtani on three pitches. He did not look comfortable on those swings. His shoulder's hurting.
Cole amping it up there.
Cole strikes out Lux with a 99 mph fastball. Cole vs. Ohtani with the bases loaded. This is the good stuff.
