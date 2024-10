World Series score: Live updates as Dodgers stage five-run comeback in Game 5 vs. Yankees

The 2024 World Series continues on Wednesday night with Game 5 between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees. The Yankees avoided a sweep in the best-of-seven series on Tuesday, winning an 11-4 boat race that saw their offense come to life for the first time in the series. Nevertheless, the Yankees will have to win again on Wednesday to prolong the series and force a return to Los Angeles for Games 6 and (should it prove necessary) 7.

No team in MLB history has ever recovered from a 3-0 deficit to win the World Series. For that matter, no team in such conditions has even forced a Game 6.

Aaron Judge started the scoring in the bottom of the first with a two-run home run, his first homer in 25 at-bats and first of the World Series. Jazz Chisholm Jr. followed immediately with a home run of his own and the Yankees are off and running. The Yankees put one more across in the second before Dodgers starter Jack Flaherty was pulled. Giancarlo Stanton connected to go deep in the third off Ryan Brasier, putting the Yankees up 5-0. And then it all fell apart for Gerrit Cole and the Yankees as a series of defensive miscues set the stage for a five-run comeback for the Dodgers to tie the game in the fifth. A sacrifice fly by Giancarlo Stanton an inning later put the Yankees back on top.

Below, CBS Sports will provide live analysis throughout Game 5.