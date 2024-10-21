The New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers will play for the 2024 World Series championship in the coming days. The star-studded MLB teams were both the No. 1 seeds in their respective leagues this season and both bunched their ticket to the World Series over the weekend. First, the Yankees knocked the Cleveland Guardians out in five games in the ALCS as Juan Soto hit a clutch home run in the deciding game on Saturday night. Then, on Sunday, the Dodgers ousted the New York Mets in six games.

The 2024 World Series starts Friday, and we know the complete schedule. MLB announced World Series game times on Monday.

Major League Baseball introduced this flexible World Series start date this year, aimed to cut down potential stagnant time between the LCS round and the Fall Classic. But since the NLCS went to six games, the World Series will get going on Oct. 25. If the Dodgers had knocked out the Mets in five games, the World Series would have began on Tuesday, Oct. 22.

Below is the full World Series schedule.

2024 World Series schedule

Friday, Oct. 25

World Series Game 1: Dodgers vs. Yankees, 8:08 p.m. ET, Fox/Fubo (Try for free)

Saturday, Oct. 26

World Series Game 2: Dodgers vs. Yankees, 8:08 p.m. ET, Fox/Fubo (Try for free)

Monday, Oct. 28

World Series Game 3: Yankees vs. Dodgers, 8:08 p.m. ET, Fox/Fubo (Try for free)

Tuesday, Oct. 29

World Series Game 4: Yankees vs. Dodgers, 8:08 p.m. ET, Fox/Fubo (Try for free)

Wednesday, Oct. 30

*World Series Game 5: Yankees vs. Dodgers, 8:08 p.m. ET, Fox/Fubo (Try for free)

Friday, Nov. 1

*World Series Game 6: Dodgers vs. Yankees, 8:08 p.m. ET, Fox/Fubo (Try for free)

Saturday, Nov. 2

*World Series Game 7: Dodgers vs. Yankees, 8:08 p.m. ET, Fox/Fubo (Try for free)

*-if necessary

The MLB playoff bracket is down to its final two. The Detroit Tigers, San Diego Padres, Kansas City Royals and Philadelphia Phillies were all eliminated in the League Division Series. The Milwaukee Brewers, Atlanta Braves, Baltimore Orioles and Houston Astros were all knocked out in the Wild Card Series to kick off October.

Here's a look at all the MLB playoff scores to date.

2024 MLB playoff scores

All times Eastern

Championship Series

Sunday, Oct. 13

NLCS Game 1: Dodgers 9, Mets 0 (Los Angeles leads 1-0)

Monday, Oct. 14

NLCS Game 2: Mets 7, Dodgers 3 (Series tied 1-1)

ALCS Game 1: Yankees 5, Guardians 2 (New York leads 1-0)



Tuesday, Oct. 15

ALCS Game 2: Yankees 6, Guardians 3 (New York leads 2-0)

Wednesday, Oct. 16

NLCS Game 3: Dodgers 8, Mets 0 (Los Angeles leads 1-0)

Thursday, Oct. 17

ALCS Game 3: Guardians 7, Yankees 5 (New York leads 2-1)

NLCS Game 4: Dodgers 10, Mets 2 (Los Angeles leads 3-1)

Friday, Oct. 18

NLCS Game 5: Mets 12, Dodgers 6 (Los Angeles leads 3-2)

ALCS Game 4: Yankees 8, Guardians 6 (New York leads 3-1)

Saturday, Oct. 19

ALCS Game 5: Yankees 5, Guardians 2 (New York wins 4-1)

Sunday, Oct. 20

NLCS Game 6: Dodgers 10, Mets 5 (Los Angeles wins 4-2)

Division Series



Saturday, Oct. 5

ALDS Game 1: Guardians 7, Tigers 0 (Cleveland leads 1-0)

NLDS Game 1: Mets 6, Phillies 2 (New York leads 1-0)

ALDS Game 1: Yankees 6, Royals 5 (New York leads 1-0)

NLDS Game 1: Dodgers 7, Padres 5 (Los Angeles leads 1-0)

Sunday, Oct. 6

NLDS Game 2: Phillies 7, Mets 6 (Series tied 1-1)

NLDS Game 2: Padres 10, Dodgers 2 (Series tied 1-1)

Monday, Oct. 7

ALDS Game 2: Tigers 3, Guardians 0 (Series tied 1-1)

ALDS Game 2: Royals 4, Yankees 2 (Series tied 1-1)

Tuesday, Oct. 8

NLDS Game 3: Mets 7, Phillies 2 (New York leads 2-1)

NLDS Game 3: Padres 6, Dodgers 5 (San Diego leads 2-1)

Wednesday, Oct. 9

ALDS Game 3: Tigers 3, Guardians 0 (Detroit leads 2-1)

NLDS Game 4: Mets 4, Phillies 1 (New York wins series 3-1)

ALDS Game 3: Yankees 3, Royals 2 (New York leads 2-1)

NLDS Game 4: Dodgers 8, Padres 0 (Series tied 2-2)

Thursday, Oct. 10

ALDS Game 4: Guardians 5, Tigers 4 (Series tied 2-2)

ALDS Game 4: Yankees 3, Royals 1 (New York wins 3-1)

Friday, Oct. 11

NLDS Game 5: Dodgers 2, Padres 0 (Los Angeles wins 3-2)

Saturday, Oct. 12

ALDS Game 5: Guardians 7, Tigers 3 (Cleveland wins 3-2)

Wild Card Series

Tuesday, Oct. 1

AL Wild Card Series Game 1: Tigers 3, Astros 1 (Detroit leads 1-0)

AL Wild Card Series Game 1: Royals 1, Orioles 0 (Kansas City leads 1-0)

NL Wild Card Series Game 1: Mets 8, Brewers 4 (New York leads 1-0)

NL Wild Card Series Game 1: Padres 4, Braves 0 (San Diego leads 1-0)

Wednesday, Oct. 2

AL Wild Card Series Game 2: Tigers 5, Astros 2 (Detroit wins 2-0)

AL Wild Card Series Game 2: Royals 2, Orioles 1 (Kansas City wins 2-0)

NL Wild Card Series Game 2: Brewers 5, Mets 3 (Series tied 1-1)

NL Wild Card Series Game 2: Padres 5, Braves 4 (San Diego wins 2-0)

Thursday, Oct. 3

NL Wild Card Series Game 3: Mets 4, Brewers 2 (New York wins 2-1)