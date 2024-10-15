Yankees vs. Guardians score: Juan Soto, Giancarlo Stanton homer as New York takes ALCS Game 1

Carlos Rodón, meanwhile, dazzled on the mound as the Yankees won their first ALCS game since 2019

The New York Yankees defeated the Cleveland Guardians, 5-2, to take Game 1 of the best-of-seven American League Championship Series on Monday night at Yankee Stadium. Juan Soto and Giancarlo Stanton both hit solo home runs, the Yankees got a sharp performance from starter Carlos Rodón, and they benefitted from some wild pitches. The Yankees won their first ALCS game since 2019 and are up 1-0 in the best-of-seven series.

And they did it all with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in attendance.

Here are some takeaways form ALCS Game 1.

Juan Soto owns Alex Cobb

Heading into Game 1, Juan Soto had gone 7 for 11 with a double and two home runs in his career against Guardians starter Alex Cobb. He singled up the middle in the first inning. And then next time, he went deep to get the scoring started. 

Man, 9 for 13 with three bombs against one pitcher is total ownership. File this away if Cobb gets another start this series. It's always a tough proposition to pitch around -- or even intentionally walk -- Soto with Aaron Judge on deck, but it's worth a serious discussion. 

Yankees gifted help by wild reliever

The Yankees didn't have issues getting baserunners in this one. Coming through with hits to drive home the runners was another issue. They left two men on base in each the first and second innings. As seen above, the Soto homer was solo to lead off the third. Later in the third, the Guardians gave the Yankees some runs. Three walks were issued by Cobb to load the bases for Anthony Rizzo. A wild pitch by left-handed reliever Joey Cantillo scored one run. Rizzo walked to load the bases again. And another Cantillo wild pitch happened. 

Take note of Guardians' catcher Bo Naylor there. With the bases loaded, he needs to sell out to block those pitches instead of having them get by (here's the one while Rizzo was up, scoring Judge). 

Most defensive metrics show Naylor as an above-average defensive catcher. Baseball savant even judges blocking ability and Naylor scores very well. He didn't in the third inning of Game 1. Even if the pitches being ruled wild pitches instead of passed balls gives most of the blame to Cantillo, Naylor's got to keep those balls in front of him in that situation. 

Speaking of Cantillo, he would end up throwing four wild pitches in his 1/3 of an inning. That's the second-most wild pitches ever in a playoff game, trailing Rick Ankiel (five in 2000 NLDS Game 1). 

Rodón kept missing bats

Yankees starter Carlos Rodón has been very inconsistent and got knocked around by the Royals in Game 2 of the ALDS, so there were concerns heading into the game. He went out and threw very well. In his six innings of work, Rodón allowed only one run on three hits and that one run was a solo homer in the sixth. He didn't walk anyone and he struck out nine. He got 25 swings and misses and, per Sarah Langs, that's the most by a Yankees pitcher in the playoffs since pitch tracking started in 2008. 

The Guardians are one of the toughest teams to strike out in all of baseball, too. 

Not only did Rodón do a great job in keeping down the Guardians' offense, but getting through six innings meant the Yankees' bullpen didn't have to work overly hard in this one. Given that there's a day off after Game 2 and they had three days of rest before Game 1, manager Aaron Boone has a totally full arsenal with his bullpen for Game 2. The days off were the biggest part of the equation, but Rodón deserves his due as well. 

Playoff Giancarlo is here

While there's been much ado about Aaron Judge's playoff struggles, Giancarlo Stanton has very good playoff history. He went 6 for 16 (.375) with two doubles, a home run and four RBI in four games last round. The home run was a go-ahead shot in the eighth inning of Game 3 to turn the series toward the Yankees' favor. The home run here in Game 1 of the ALCS was simply insurance, but it was so booming and majestic, it deserves a peek. 

In addition to his 429 career regular-season homers (he's the active leader!), Stanton now has 13 playoff home runs in 115 at-bats.

Weaver slams the door

The Guardians' bullpen has gotten all the credit between the two units heading into this series and rightfully so. It's the best in baseball. It was in the regular season by a pretty sizable margin. 

But the Yankees' bullpen is in great shape right now and the anchor is now Luke Weaver. He was dominant down the stretch in the regular season and worked four scoreless innings, collecting saves in all three Yankees wins, in the ALDS. 

Weaver came into the game in that messy situation in the eighth -- one that was set up by an obstruction call. He struck out Will Brennan and then got a weak grounder off the bat of superstar José Ramírez. 

In the ninth, Weaver walked the leadoff batter before striking out the side.

What's next?

Rinse and repeat. Game 2 of this series happens again in Yankee Stadium at the same time (7:38 p.m. ET) on Tuesday. 

Tanner Bibee is the Guardians' No. 1 starter and he'll have the honors in Game 2. He'll face off against 2023 AL Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole. 

In LCS history, when the home team wins Game 1, it has gone 28-13 in winning the series. The Guardians have an uphill battle, yes, but if they lose Game 2, it becomes a lot steeper. Road teams started the series down 0-2 have only gone 4-18 in those series. 

Yankees win Game 1, 5-2

The Yankees got solo home runs from Juan Soto and Giancarlo Stanton along with some gift runs thanks to walks and wild pitches. Carlos Rodón was great in his six innings of work and though the Guardians made it interesting late, the Yankees never had to greatly sweat in this one. Luke Weaver brought it home with a five-out save. 

Game 2 will take place in Yankee Stadium Tuesday. It's Tanner Bibee for the Guardians and Gerrit Cole for the Yankees. 

Matt Snyder
October 15, 2024, 2:40 AM
Oct. 14, 2024, 10:40 pm EDT
 
2 outs

Schneeman fought hard but ended up striking out. 

Matt Snyder
October 15, 2024, 2:38 AM
Oct. 14, 2024, 10:38 pm EDT
 
1 out

Josh Naylor strikes out.

Matt Snyder
October 15, 2024, 2:35 AM
Oct. 14, 2024, 10:35 pm EDT
 
Leadoff walk for the Guardians. That's how it starts ... 

Matt Snyder
October 15, 2024, 2:34 AM
Oct. 14, 2024, 10:34 pm EDT
 
Onto the bottom of the ninth

It's 5-2 Yankees. The Guardians unfortunately, for them, burnt through Kwan and J-Ram last inning. They do get Lane Thomas and Josh Naylor to start. But then Daniel Schneeman, who has replaced Big Christmas.

Matt Snyder
October 15, 2024, 2:32 AM
Oct. 14, 2024, 10:32 pm EDT
 
Luke Weaver has been nails this season. He just got a strikeout and harmless groundout to end the threat. 

Matt Snyder
October 15, 2024, 2:20 AM
Oct. 14, 2024, 10:20 pm EDT
 
Guardians cut it to 5-2

Steven Kwan singles to LF and now the runners are at the corners with one out in the eighth. The Yankees aren't messing around, they are going to Luke Weaver for a five-out save. 

Matt Snyder
October 15, 2024, 2:14 AM
Oct. 14, 2024, 10:14 pm EDT
 
Guardians in business

Runners at second and third for the top of the order. There was a one-out single and then a ball that went under Rizzo's glove at first and featured interference at first. 

Matt Snyder
October 15, 2024, 2:13 AM
Oct. 14, 2024, 10:13 pm EDT
 
Giancarlo crushes solo homer

With two outs in the bottom of the seventh, DH Giancarlo Stanton gave the Yankees what may turn out to be a crucial insurance run. Here's a look at his latest postseason blast, with the relevant digits included: 

That act of violence pushed the Yankees lead over Cleveland to 5-1. It was Stanton's second homer of the 2024 postseason. There's also this updated leaderboard: 

For his postseason career, Stanton came into Game 1 with a slash line of .277/.344/.643 in 31 games. 

Dayn Perry
October 15, 2024, 2:07 AM
Oct. 14, 2024, 10:07 pm EDT
 
A 1-2-3 inning for Holmes, who blew an MLB high 13 saves this year. The Yankees demoted him out of the closer's role in September, he cut back on his slider significantly, and he's been excellent since.

Mike Axisa
October 15, 2024, 1:53 AM
Oct. 14, 2024, 9:53 pm EDT
 
Yankees up 4-1

Clay Holmes is on to start the seventh. This game is closer than it feels. The Yankees have had chances to really break it open, but they're 0 for 6 with RISP. Thank goodness for run-scoring wild pitches, I guess.

Mike Axisa
October 15, 2024, 1:46 AM
Oct. 14, 2024, 9:46 pm EDT
 
Chisholm clearly has the hands, arm, and quickness to play third. There are times his inexperience shows though. He's not where he needs to be to cut off a throw, that kinda thing. Not sure what the Yankees plan to do with him next year. They could put him back at second and let Torres leave as a free agent, but that feels like a waste of Jazz's arm. 

Mike Axisa
October 15, 2024, 1:43 AM
Oct. 14, 2024, 9:43 pm EDT
 
Dayn Perry
October 15, 2024, 1:36 AM
Oct. 14, 2024, 9:36 pm EDT
 
Nice ranging play by Judge. 

Dayn Perry
October 15, 2024, 1:34 AM
Oct. 14, 2024, 9:34 pm EDT
 
Rodón has already gone deep enough that the whole arsenal in the bullpen would be available tomorrow night, too. There's a day off after Game 2 and they haven't pitched since last Thursday. They could all go back-to-back days here in Yankee Stadium.

Matt Snyder
October 15, 2024, 1:29 AM
Oct. 14, 2024, 9:29 pm EDT
 
Rocchio gets the Guards on the board

Solo homer leading off the sixth gets Cleveland to within 4-1. Rodón allowed 31 home runs this season, the second most in baseball.

As soon as the ball landed, Clay Holmes began throwing in the bullpen. Rodón has thrown only 79 pitches, but with a rested bullpen and the lineup turning over a third time, you can never be too safe.

Mike Axisa
October 15, 2024, 1:28 AM
Oct. 14, 2024, 9:28 pm EDT
 
Dayn Perry
October 15, 2024, 1:26 AM
Oct. 14, 2024, 9:26 pm EDT
 
Yankees made history

Weird, narrowly defined history, but history all the same: 

Dayn Perry
October 15, 2024, 1:18 AM
Oct. 14, 2024, 9:18 pm EDT
 
Rodon dominant through five innings

Nine strikeouts. In his ALDS start, he was excellent for three innings, then it fell apart in the fourth. He's kept it going through this start. The Yankees are up 4-0. 

Mike Axisa
October 15, 2024, 1:14 AM
Oct. 14, 2024, 9:14 pm EDT
 
Yankees, up 4-0, presently have a 93.2% chance to win Game 1.

Dayn Perry
October 15, 2024, 1:13 AM
Oct. 14, 2024, 9:13 pm EDT
 
Good chance for the Yankees to blow it open here. 

Dayn Perry
October 15, 2024, 1:04 AM
Oct. 14, 2024, 9:04 pm EDT
 
The Yankees have two runners on again. They've walked six times in three innings (plus two batters).

Mike Axisa
October 15, 2024, 1:01 AM
Oct. 14, 2024, 9:01 pm EDT
 
Per Statcast, Bo Naylor during the regular season was in the 62nd percentile in terms of blocking pitches in the dirt with three runs above average. That's not the case tonight, though. 

Dayn Perry
October 15, 2024, 1:01 AM
Oct. 14, 2024, 9:01 pm EDT
 
Rough night for Bo Naylor behind the plate.

Mike Axisa
October 15, 2024, 1:00 AM
Oct. 14, 2024, 9:00 pm EDT
 
Yankees fans like it when Josh Naylor strikes out. Carlos Rodón is through four scoreless innings.

Mike Axisa
October 15, 2024, 12:53 AM
Oct. 14, 2024, 8:53 pm EDT
 
And they did it in the same inning:

Mike Axisa
October 15, 2024, 12:52 AM
Oct. 14, 2024, 8:52 pm EDT
 
The "re-sign Soto!" chants have broken out. They've been a staple the last two months or so.

Mike Axisa
October 15, 2024, 12:50 AM
Oct. 14, 2024, 8:50 pm EDT
 
Yankees add two more in the third

Guardians doing themselves no favors that inning. Four walks and two -- two! -- run-scoring wild pitches after the Soto homer.

The Yankees are 0 for 6 with runners in scoring position, but lead 3-0. Homers and, uh, run-scoring wild pitches will get you to heaven. Alex Cobb is out of the game and the Yankees are already into Cleveland's bullpen. It's an excellent bullpen, but they've worked a lot already this postseason and have more on deck tonight.

Mike Axisa
October 15, 2024, 12:49 AM
Oct. 14, 2024, 8:49 pm EDT
 
If you're the Yankees you have to like getting into the Cleveland bullpen this early in Game 1. 

Dayn Perry
October 15, 2024, 12:45 AM
Oct. 14, 2024, 8:45 pm EDT
 
Cobb walks the bases loaded

Two outs in the third. He's done. Cobb faced 16 batters and half reached base. Lefty Joey Cantillo is coming in to face Anthony Rizzo (and presumably the Alex Verdugo/Gleyber Torres/Juan Soto lane as well).

Mike Axisa
October 15, 2024, 12:41 AM
Oct. 14, 2024, 8:41 pm EDT
