Dodgers vs. Mets score: L.A. pitchers match MLB playoff record with another shutout in NLCS Game 1

Dodgers pitchers have thrown 33 consecutive scoreless innings with nine more coming Sunday night

Powered by early runs and Jack Flaherty's seven shutout innings, the Los Angeles Dodgers throttled the New York Mets 9-0 in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series on Sunday night. The victory gives the Dodgers a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series that will determine which team advances to the World Series to face the New York Yankees or the Cleveland Guardians.

The Dodgers jumped out to a first-inning lead thanks to a two-out, two-RBI single by Max Muncy. L.A. increased that lead with a run in the second inning, and then broke it open with a three-run fourth. That bottom of the fourth saw Shohei Ohtani drive in a run on a double that left the bat at 116.5 mph:


Soon after, Ohtani, who reached base three times in Game 1, scored on Freddie Freeman's two-out single. At that point, the Dodgers led 6-0. The score held until the eighth, when Mookie Betts' bases-loaded double made it 9-0.

Now for some takeaways from NLCS Game 1. 

L.A. pitching is on a record-setting roll

Flaherty, Daniel Hudson, and Ben Casparius combined for the Game 1 shutout. That comes after the Dodgers blanked the Padres in Games 4 and 5 of the NLDS. Indeed, the Dodgers haven't allowed a run since the second inning of Game 3 against San Diego. All of that plus their suffocating of the Mets means Dodgers pitchers (and fielders) have made postseason history.

Longest scoreless inning streaks MLB postseason history

T1. 2024 Los Angeles Dodgers: 33 innings (and counting)
T1. 1966 Baltimore Orioles: 33 innings
3. 1974 Oakland Athletics: 30 innings

With a scoreless first inning in Game 2 on Monday, they'll stand alone at the top of that list. Especially huge and probably unexpected was Flaherty's seven innings of shutout work (2 H, 6 SO, 2 BB). That was just the second time this season that Flaherty worked at least seven innings. Sunday's gem also came one start after Flaherty was knocked around for four runs in 5 1/3 innings against the Padres in NLDS Game 2. On Flaherty's part, Game 1 against the Mets was a timely occasion to find his level. 

Kodai Senga had no control

The Mets in Game 1 put their hopes on the right-hander Senga, but those hopes turned out to be misplaced. Senga was not expected to work deep into the game – he made only one start in the regular season because of injuries and worked just two innings in his lone NLDS start – but getting through the L.A. order perhaps one full time and change without serious damage was a reasonable expectation. That didn't happen, and the leading culprit was Senga's lack of control. Senga lasted just 1 1/3 innings, and over that brief span he walked four batters, all in the first inning, with no strikeouts. In related matters, Senga also allowed three runs in those 1 1/3 innings. Of his 30 pitches, just 10 (!) went for strikes, and thirteen of his first 16 pitches weren't in the zone. 

Because of Senga's inability to find the zone, the Mets had to work their bullpen hard in Game 1, and the NLCS as a best-of-seven doesn't provide as much rest, at least in proportional terms, as the LDS does. Coming into this series, the Mets' relative stability in the rotation, at least compared to the Dodgers and their three healthy starters, seemed to be an advantage. That may not be much of an advantage after Senga in Game 4 recorded just four outs while his counterpart Flaherty worked seven innings. 

History favors the Dodgers

As you would expect, winning the opener of a postseason series gives a bid edge to the team that did the winning. Across all best-of-seven postseason series in MLB, the team that wins Game 1 goes on to win the entire series 64.4% of the time. Teams in the Dodgers' exact circumstances – i.e., winning Game 1 at home – fare even better: they go on to win the series in question 68.2% of the time. For the Mets, though, all it takes is a Game 2 win, and then we're back to even. 

Up next: NLCS Game 2 is scheduled for Monday back at Dodger Stadium. Lefty Sean Manea will go for the Mets, while Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has yet to disclose his pitching plans (he might opt for a bullpen game thanks to Flaherty's heavy lifting in Game 1). First pitch is scheduled for 4:08 p.m. ET. In that game, the Dodgers will be trying to become the first team ever to throw four straight postseason shutouts. 

Dodgers crush Mets 9-0 in NLCS Game 1

Dayn Perry
October 14, 2024, 3:07 AM
Pinned
To the ninth!

The Dodgers are up 9-0 and on the verge of a 1-0 series lead. The Mets have had a few remarkable ninth inning comebacks the last two weeks. One here would take the cake.

Mike Axisa
October 14, 2024, 3:00 AM
Oct. 13, 2024, 11:00 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Dodgers stretch their lead to 9-0

Mookie Betts cleared the bases with a double in the bottom of the eighth. You can turn on the football game now.

Mike Axisa
October 14, 2024, 2:56 AM
Oct. 13, 2024, 10:56 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Dodgers are three outs away from a Game 1 win

It's 6-0 Dodgers in the eighth. The Mets put two runners on for Francisco Lindor and Mark Vientos in the eighth inning, but Lindor flew out and Vientos struck out against Daniel Hudson to end the rally. That was NY's best chance to make these last two innings interesting. The Dodgers are up to 32 straight scoreless innings.

Mike Axisa
October 14, 2024, 2:41 AM
Oct. 13, 2024, 10:41 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Jeff McNeil getting an at-bat here. It's his first plate appearance since an errant pitch broke his wrist on Sept. 6th. He got nine at-bats in the Arizona Fall League as a rehab assignment before being added to the ALCS. McNeil lined out softly to the infielder behind second base (not sure if it was the 2B or SS positioned there).

Mike Axisa
October 14, 2024, 2:36 AM
Oct. 13, 2024, 10:36 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Dodgers up 6-0 in the seventh

Flaherty threw 98 pitches in his seven shutout innings. Six strikeouts, two singles, two walks. That sets the Dodgers up wonderfully for a bullpen game tomorrow, if they want to go that way. LA's scoreless streak is up to 31 innings.

Mike Axisa
October 14, 2024, 2:18 AM
Oct. 13, 2024, 10:18 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Huh, Flaherty is back out there for the seventh. Can't say I saw this coming. It's 6-0 Dodgers, not 16-0, and the Mets can score in a hurry.

Mike Axisa
October 14, 2024, 2:13 AM
Oct. 13, 2024, 10:13 pm EDT
 
Pinned
And Ohtani hits a rocket to the warning track in center. Still an out though.

Mike Axisa
October 14, 2024, 2:13 AM
Oct. 13, 2024, 10:13 pm EDT
 
Pinned
David Peterson is out of the game for the Mets. Threw 40 pitches in 2 1/3 innings. Danny Young, the only other lefty in the NY bullpen, is in the game now. Ohtani is getting a look at him in a game LA leads 6-0. That's a small win on the margins for the Dodgers. Ohtani will be a little more familiar with Young if he sees him later in the series.

Mike Axisa
October 14, 2024, 2:08 AM
Oct. 13, 2024, 10:08 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Flaherty is through six innings

Two hits allowed, zero runs. That's 30 straight scoreless innings for the Dodgers, the longest streak in a single postseason in National League history. It's 6-0 Dodgers. They're nine outs away from a Game 1 win.

Mike Axisa
October 14, 2024, 2:03 AM
Oct. 13, 2024, 10:03 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Flaherty is back out to start the sixth. With a 6-0 lead, the Dodgers are going to try to steal some outs with a bullpen game potentially on deck tomorrow.

Mike Axisa
October 14, 2024, 1:59 AM
Oct. 13, 2024, 9:59 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Five scoreless innings for Flaherty

He had some help from a Jesse Winker TOOTBLAN that inning. Flaherty's night might be done after 76 pitches with the top of the order coming up. It's 6-0 Dodgers. They've not allowed a run in 29 innings.

Mike Axisa
October 14, 2024, 1:47 AM
Oct. 13, 2024, 9:47 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Flaherty might not be in this game much longer. The Mets have been on him the second time through the lineup. 

Mike Axisa
October 14, 2024, 1:42 AM
Oct. 13, 2024, 9:42 pm EDT
 
Pinned
And there it is. Jesse Winker with a line drive single to right to open the fifth inning.

Mike Axisa
October 14, 2024, 1:42 AM
Oct. 13, 2024, 9:42 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Now our attention turns to the Mets and whether they'll get a hit.

Mike Axisa
October 14, 2024, 1:41 AM
Oct. 13, 2024, 9:41 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Ohtani part of another big Dodgers inning

Shohei Othani came up with a runner on second and one out in the bottom of the fourth with his Dodgers up 4-0 over the Mets. He made it 5-0: 

That's a 116.5-mph missile that just missed being a homer. It was also Ohtani's second hit and second RBI of Game 1. Soon after, a Freddie Freeman single brought Ohtani around to score and make it 6-0. 

The Mets have yet to get a hit. The six-run deficit is the largest they've faced this October.

Dayn Perry
October 14, 2024, 1:39 AM
Oct. 13, 2024, 9:39 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Freeman can't walk, but he can still hit. It's 6-0 Dodgers.

Mike Axisa
October 14, 2024, 1:37 AM
Oct. 13, 2024, 9:37 pm EDT
 
Pinned
The bunt works again. Tommy Edman singles in a run. It's 4-0 Dodgers.

Mike Axisa
October 14, 2024, 1:34 AM
Oct. 13, 2024, 9:34 pm EDT
 
Pinned
I'm also guessing they're willing to test Vientos at third base. He's not great over there and he muffed two weak grounders in the NLDS that allowed runs to cross the plate.

Mike Axisa
October 14, 2024, 1:33 AM
Oct. 13, 2024, 9:33 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Another sac bunt for the Dodgers. This time it's Gavin Lux. That one I'm cool with. Lux can't hit lefties and Senga's not on the mound walking everyone.

Mike Axisa
October 14, 2024, 1:32 AM
Oct. 13, 2024, 9:32 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Mike Axisa
October 14, 2024, 1:30 AM
Oct. 13, 2024, 9:30 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Dodgers still up 3-0

Four no-hit innings for Jack Flaherty. He did walk two and give up a loud line drive in that inning though, so the Mets are seeing him a bit better the second time through the lineup. Flaherty has thrown 65 pitches. LA's pitchers are working on a 28-inning scoreless streak. Meanwhile, the bullpen has settled the game down for NY. 

Mike Axisa
October 14, 2024, 1:28 AM
Oct. 13, 2024, 9:28 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Mets managed some traffic against Flaherty in the fourth, but they're still looking for their first hit. 

Dayn Perry
October 14, 2024, 1:28 AM
Oct. 13, 2024, 9:28 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Two-out walk by Pete Alonso brings the tying run to the plate for the Mets here in the fourth inning.

Dayn Perry
October 14, 2024, 1:26 AM
Oct. 13, 2024, 9:26 pm EDT
 
Pinned
The FOX broadcast just noted Lindor's walk snapped a string of 27 consecutive batters retired by the Dodgers dating back to Game 5 of the NLDS. A hidden perfect game!

Mike Axisa
October 14, 2024, 1:21 AM
Oct. 13, 2024, 9:21 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Four-pitch walk to Lindor to begin the fourth. The Mets have their first baserunner of the NLCS.

Mike Axisa
October 14, 2024, 1:20 AM
Oct. 13, 2024, 9:20 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Garrett got as many outs as Senga (four). Here comes David Peterson. He's presumably gonna give the Mets some distance, which would take him out of play for relief work in Game 2. NY's only other lefty reliever is Danny Young. They don't really have anyone to match up with Ohtani in a big spot.

Mike Axisa
October 14, 2024, 1:13 AM
Oct. 13, 2024, 9:13 pm EDT
 
Pinned
The other day Dave Roberts joked Freeman is "certainly medicated" during games.

Mike Axisa
October 14, 2024, 1:10 AM
Oct. 13, 2024, 9:10 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Freddie Freeman basically limping to first base on that single. He's gutting it out despite an injured ankle.

Dayn Perry
October 14, 2024, 1:10 AM
Oct. 13, 2024, 9:10 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Nine up, nine down for Jack Flaherty. That's 27 straight scoreless innings for Dodgers pitching, or three full games. It's 3-0 Trolley Dodgers.

Mike Axisa
October 14, 2024, 1:04 AM
Oct. 13, 2024, 9:04 pm EDT
