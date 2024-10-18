Dodgers vs. Mets score: Live updates from NLCS Game 5 as New York's offense explodes with season on the line

The Dodgers are trying to win their first pennant since 2020; the Mets are trying to keep a magical playoff run going

Friday brings us Game 5 of the National League Championship Series between the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers and the host New York Mets.The Dodgers lead the best-of-seven series 3-1, which means they're only one win away from advancing to the World Series to face either the New York Yankees or the Cleveland Guardians. The Mets, meantime, are trying to become just the 15th team ever to come back from down 3-1 and win a best-of-seven MLB postseason series. They're off to a good start in their comeback quest.

The Mets' offense exploded for eight runs in the first three innings against Dodgers starter Jack Flaherty. Pete Alonso hit a three-run home run in the first inning to open the scoring, and the Mets tacked on five more runs in the third. Starling Marte, Francisco Alvarez, Francisco Lindor and Brandon Nimmo all had RBI hits in the inning.

The last team to pull off a 3-1 comeback, ironically enough, was the 2020 Dodgers. They dug out of a 3-1 hole against the Atlanta Braves in the NLCS. Game 5 got started shortly after 5 p.m. ET and is streaming on fubo (Try for free).

CBS Sports will be here to provide live updates, highlights, and analysis throughout Game 5. You can follow along below.

10-6 Mets in the bottom of the sixth

There's no one warming up in either bullpen, so this is Honeywell's and Stanek's game for the foreseeable future.

Mike Axisa
October 18, 2024, 11:25 PM
Oct. 18, 2024, 7:25 pm EDT
 
Bold-ish prediction: The Dodgers will bring the tying run to the plate in this game.

Mike Axisa
October 18, 2024, 11:23 PM
Oct. 18, 2024, 7:23 pm EDT
 
Mookie Betts HR

Things are starting to get a little dicey for the Mets now. Mookie Betts hit a home run to lead off the sixth and it's now 10-6 Mets. 

Betts started the playoffs cold, but in his last seven games before this one, he was 10 for 30 with two doubles, three homers and 10 RBI. He's 2 for 3 with a walk and homer in Game 5. 

It was 10-2 last inning, but the Dodgers are gonna make the Mets work for this. 

Matt Snyder
October 18, 2024, 11:22 PM
Oct. 18, 2024, 7:22 pm EDT
 
If you're gonna subject yourself to wearing stupid stuff during the games, might as well medicate as well 

Matt Snyder
October 18, 2024, 11:20 PM
Oct. 18, 2024, 7:20 pm EDT
 
We're halfway home. Mets lead 10-5.

 
Andy Pages goes deep again

The Dodgers are trying to make this interesting. With two runners on and two outs, Andy Pages hits his second homer of the game. It is 10-5 Mets. 

Here's the shot: 

OK, so it might be odd to see a player act like that when his team is still down five runs. You might say something like, "act like you've been there before," but Pages hasn't. This is his first career two-homer game. He had never before hit a playoff homer. 

Matt Snyder
October 18, 2024, 11:08 PM
Oct. 18, 2024, 7:08 pm EDT
 
Just about one hour until ALCS Game 4!

Matt Snyder
October 18, 2024, 11:05 PM
Oct. 18, 2024, 7:05 pm EDT
 
Hank Azaria vs. Mary Hart grudge match

Matt Snyder
October 18, 2024, 11:03 PM
Oct. 18, 2024, 7:03 pm EDT
 
That sure is Hank Azaria.

Mike Axisa
October 18, 2024, 11:03 PM
Oct. 18, 2024, 7:03 pm EDT
 
This game has four hours written all over it.

Mike Axisa
October 18, 2024, 11:02 PM
Oct. 18, 2024, 7:02 pm EDT
 
Is that Hank Azaria behind home plate? Just above the "c" in Citi Field?

Matt Snyder
October 18, 2024, 11:02 PM
Oct. 18, 2024, 7:02 pm EDT
 
The Mets added two runs in the fourth against Honeywell. It's 10-2. See you in Los Angeles for Game 6 on Sunday.

Mike Axisa
October 18, 2024, 10:52 PM
Oct. 18, 2024, 6:52 pm EDT
 
We're through four. Mets lead 10-2.

 
Reed Garrett punches Freddie Freeman out with the bases loaded to end the fourth inning. If the Dodgers were going to get back in this game, that was their chance. Brent Honeywell is coming in.

Mike Axisa
October 18, 2024, 10:39 PM
Oct. 18, 2024, 6:39 pm EDT
 
Garrett K's Freeman to end the threat. Mets up 8-2.

 
The bases are full of Dodgers, and Peterson's night is done. Carlos Mendoza said he was hoping to get 80 or pitches out of him, and he got 79.

Mike Axisa
October 18, 2024, 10:33 PM
Oct. 18, 2024, 6:33 pm EDT
 
Dodgers a swing away from making this a game again.

 
Dayn Perry
October 18, 2024, 10:29 PM
Oct. 18, 2024, 6:29 pm EDT
 
Mets blow it open

The Mets entered the bottom of the third with a 3-1 lead, and by the time the frame was over they had an 8-1 lead over the Dodgers in what for the hosts is a must-win Game 5. High-level mathematicians will see this as a five-run inning for the Mets. That inning featured four Mets hits and a pair of walks. Here's one of those hits: 

That 8-1 Mets lead presently translates to a 97.6% chance of winning Game 5 and sending the NLCS back to L.A. for a Game 6. 

Dayn Perry
October 18, 2024, 10:22 PM
Oct. 18, 2024, 6:22 pm EDT
 
The inning is, mercifully, over.

Mike Axisa
October 18, 2024, 10:19 PM
Oct. 18, 2024, 6:19 pm EDT
 
Flaherty gives up another hit and another run. It's 8-1 Mets. No one is warming in the bullpen.

Mike Axisa
October 18, 2024, 10:17 PM
Oct. 18, 2024, 6:17 pm EDT
 
Looks like Honeywell is stretching out in the bullpen, but only stretching. Flaherty's thrown 70 pitches in two innings plus two outs.

Mike Axisa
October 18, 2024, 10:16 PM
Oct. 18, 2024, 6:16 pm EDT
 
Banda has stopped warming. Seems like Flaherty's gonna have to wear this one.

Mike Axisa
October 18, 2024, 10:13 PM
Oct. 18, 2024, 6:13 pm EDT
 
Marte makes it 5-1 Mets

Double down the line scores the two walks. Flaherty has nothing. Nothing would be generous, really. Here's the double:

Tomorrow's an off-day and the Dodgers have a bullpen game lined up for Saturday. Dave Roberts said he's going to manage this game with urgency, but I suspect it won't be extreme urgency. He's not gonna cook his high leverage relievers in a game that is slipping away early.

Mike Axisa
October 18, 2024, 10:11 PM
Oct. 18, 2024, 6:11 pm EDT
 
Anthony Banda is up in the bullpen for the Dodgers.

Mike Axisa
October 18, 2024, 10:10 PM
Oct. 18, 2024, 6:10 pm EDT
 
Back-to-back walks to open the third inning for the Mets.

Mike Axisa
October 18, 2024, 10:08 PM
Oct. 18, 2024, 6:08 pm EDT
 
I like that the Citi Field scoreboard shows a 4-0, 4-1, 4-2 count on the scoreboard after a walk.

Mike Axisa
October 18, 2024, 10:07 PM
Oct. 18, 2024, 6:07 pm EDT
 
Dave Roberts says Ohtani should have scored on that ground out in the first. I thought so too watching it live.

Mike Axisa
October 18, 2024, 10:04 PM
Oct. 18, 2024, 6:04 pm EDT
 
Freeman is down to .241/.267/.241 this postseason after that groundout. He's playing hurt and it shows. Doesn't look much like Freddie Freeman at the plate right now.

Mike Axisa
October 18, 2024, 10:00 PM
Oct. 18, 2024, 6:00 pm EDT
 
And Flaherty gets through the second after a leadoff double.

