Dodgers vs. Mets score: Live updates from NLCS Game 5 as New York's offense explodes with season on the line

Friday brings us Game 5 of the National League Championship Series between the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers and the host New York Mets.The Dodgers lead the best-of-seven series 3-1, which means they're only one win away from advancing to the World Series to face either the New York Yankees or the Cleveland Guardians. The Mets, meantime, are trying to become just the 15th team ever to come back from down 3-1 and win a best-of-seven MLB postseason series. They're off to a good start in their comeback quest.

The Mets' offense exploded for eight runs in the first three innings against Dodgers starter Jack Flaherty. Pete Alonso hit a three-run home run in the first inning to open the scoring, and the Mets tacked on five more runs in the third. Starling Marte, Francisco Alvarez, Francisco Lindor and Brandon Nimmo all had RBI hits in the inning.

The last team to pull off a 3-1 comeback, ironically enough, was the 2020 Dodgers. They dug out of a 3-1 hole against the Atlanta Braves in the NLCS. Game 5 got started shortly after 5 p.m. ET and is streaming on fubo (Try for free).

CBS Sports will be here to provide live updates, highlights, and analysis throughout Game 5. You can follow along below.