Yankees vs. Guardians score: Live updates from ALCS Game 4 as Aaron Judge, New York try to bounce back
The Guardians are trying to even the best-of-seven series after a thrilling Game 3 win
The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians will meet at Progressive Field for Game 4 of the American League Championship Series on Friday. The Yankees lead the best-of-seven series by a count of 2-1. The Guardians, however, are coming off a thrilling walk-off win in Game 3. On the Yanks' side of things, slugger and AL MVP favorite Aaron Judge will be trying to homer for a third straight game.
For Game 4, the Yankees will start rookie right-hander Luis Gil, who hasn't made a start since Sept. 28 and hasn't pitched well since Sept. 17. The Guardians will counter with right-hander Gavin Williams. He's taking the mound in a game for the first time since Sept. 22. Will the upstart Guardians even the series at 2-2, or will the Yankees seize a commanding 3-1 lead? We'll know soon enough.
CBS Sports will be here to provide live updates, highlights, and analysis throughout Game 4. You can find that just below.
