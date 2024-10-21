Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Tommy Edman has been named as the Most Valuable Player of the 2024 National League Championship Series.
Edman's Dodgers eliminated the New York Mets in Game 6 of the NLCS on Sunday night at Dodger Stadium and advanced to the World Series to face the New York Yankees. Edman in that game had two hits, including this two-run home run in the third inning:
For the entire series, Edman slashed .407/.393/.630 with one home run, three doubles, and a stolen base. He also tied the Dodgers NLCS record with 11 RBI. As well, Edman, long a player with multi-positional capabilities, manned shortstop for the Dodgers in the series. He'd been the Dodgers' center fielder at the start of the NLDS against the Padres, but was pressed into middle-infield duty once Miguel Rojas was diagnosed with a sports hernia. Edman also became the rare hitter to bat ninth in a playoff series and then later bat cleanup, which he did in the deciding Game 6.
The Dodgers acquired the 29-year-old Edman leading up to this year's trade deadline in a three-team trade with the White Sox and Cardinals, for whom Edman had spent his entire career. The move, suffice it to say, turned out to be a sage one by the Dodgers. Speaking of which:
Edman becomes the first Dodger to win the NLCS MVP award since Corey Seager in 2020. It's a rich recent history for L.A., as Cody Bellinger won in 2018, and Justin Turner and Chris Taylor shared the award in 2017.