The Los Angeles Dodgers are hosting the New York Mets in Game 6 of the 2024 NLCS on Sunday evening. The Mets extended the series with a 12-6 victory in Game 5 on Friday. Every game so far in the NLCS 2024 has been decided by four runs or more with the Dodgers holding a 3-2 edge. On Sunday, the Mets will turn to Sean Manaea (12-6, 3.47 ERA) on the road, while the Dodgers will attempt to work a bullpen game for the third time this postseason.

Now, the model has set its sights on Dodgers vs. Mets and just locked in its betting picks and MLB predictions. Here are several MLB odds and MLB betting lines for Mets vs. Dodgers:

Dodgers vs. Mets money line: Dodgers -151, Mets +127

Dodgers vs. Mets over/under: 8.5 runs

Dodgers vs. Mets run line: Dodgers -1.5 (+138)

NYM: The Mets were 49-39 against the run line away from home this season

LAD: The Dodgers are 93-54 as money line favorites this season

Why you should back the Dodgers

Los Angeles' bats have been lively during this series, with the Dodgers combining to score 36 runs over the course of the first five games with 27 of those runs coming in their three wins. Mookie Betts has been red-hot, as he's 8-for-22 with two home runs, three doubles and eight RBI during the NLCS.

Max Muncy, Shohei Ohtani and Andy Pages also have two home runs each in the series and the Dodgers have hit nine home runs as a team while the Mets only have four. In two previous attempts to work a bullpen game, the Dodgers shut out the Padres to win Game 4 of the NLDS but then lost 7-3 to the Mets in Game 2 of the NLCS.

Why you should back the Mets

Manaea heads back to the bump after allowing two earned runs over five innings to record the win against the Dodgers in Game 2. He's now 2-0 with a 2.65 ERA and has 17 strikeouts over 17 innings during the 2024 MLB Playoffs. He struck out Ohtani twice and induced a weak pop-up during that win and Ohtani is now 2-for-13 lifetime against Manaea with six strikeouts.

Meanwhile, the Mets' bats finally came alive in Game 5 after being shut out twice and scoring just two runs once over the first four games of the series. Five players recorded multi-hit games with at least one RBI during the 12-6 win on Friday with Starling Marte and Pete Alonso both driving home three runners.

