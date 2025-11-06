Daily fantasy sports apps are more popular than ever, and Dabble is one of many available to users. Those looking to sign up can use the Dabble promo code CBSDAB, which gives new users $25 in site credit when signing up. In this promo and app review, we'll break down the latest offer from Dabble and the kinds of contests and games you can play at Dabble. Sign up for Dabble here:

Dabble Fantasy promo code for October 2025

New Dabble users get $25 in site credit just for signing up with the Dabble promo code CBSDAB. There's no deposit or play requirements with this offer, either. Site credit expires 14 days after it's issued. Here's how to secure this offer.

Dabble Fantasy Promo Code CBSDAB Dabble Fantasy Bonus Offer $25 for signing up Dabble Fantasy Legal States 27 states and Washington, D.C. Dabble Fantasy Deposit Methods Debit card, Credit card (VISA/Mastercard), Apple Pay Dabble Fantasy Site Credit Expiration After 14 days Terms and Conditions Must be 18+ (21+ in MA & TN; 19+ in NE) Promo Code Last Verified October 2025

Dabble has a social messaging tool unique to its platform, even though the company doesn't have a website for users to play on.

Right now, there are no hedge entries available to Dabble users in Arkansas, Kansas, Massachusetts, Tennessee, West Virginia and Wyoming. Hedge entries let users win prizes even if one or two of their picks are incorrect.

In terms of bonus funds and site credit, those must be played before they can be withdrawn. Unused bonus funds expire after 14 days.

In regards to this promo, you have to play $25 worth of Dabble contests before you are able to withdraw any money related to this offer.

Other DFS Apps

Here's a quick breakdown of how Dabble's offer compares to promotions that other DFS apps are offering right now.

DFS App Bonus Offer Promo Code Dabble Get $25 for signing up CBSDAB Underdog Play $50, get $50 in site credits CBSSPORTS2 Sleeper 100% deposit match up to $100 CBSSPORTS Betr promo $10 in Betr Bucks upon registration and 50% up to $200 deposit match cbssports Pick6 Play $5, get $50 in Pick6 bonus picks None required ParlayPlay promo 100% deposit match up to $100 + a $5 entry ticket CBSSPORTS Boom Fantasy promo No Sweat first entry up to $100 CBSSPORTS

Something that stands out for Dabble's new-user promotion is that it's the only offer here that doesn't require any investment from new users in order to get bonus credits, even though the credit amount given is the lowest of these top platforms.

For instance, the Sleeper promo code and DraftKings Pick6 promo code require new users to deposit $5 to get $50 in credit, while the Underdog promo code is a 50% deposit match up to $1,000. Given that they offer twice as much in credit as Dabble for just a $5 investment, Sleeper and PrizePicks may have an advantage over Dabble here.

Dabble Fantasy Minimum Age Terms and Conditions

Dabble users must be at least 18 years old, except in Nebraska (19+), Massachusetts (21+) and Tennessee (21+).

How to Sign Up for Dabble Promo Code

Here are step-by-step instructions to claim the Dabble Promo Code.

Click here to get started with Dabble. Sign up for an account using your name and by entering all required information. Note that if you have made a Dabble account before with another promotion, you will not be able to claim this offer. Enter the Dabble promo code CBSDAB when prompted. After Dabble has verified your identity and your account details are all confirmed, you will receive $25 in bonus funds, which expires after 14 days.

How to play on Dabble fantasy app

Dabble has one format, which is a pick 'em game where users can make up to 12 picks on a single entry. Users must have at least two players selected per entry. Additionally, there needs to be at least two different teams involved for each entry, meaning users can't choose two players from the same team unless there's at least one other player added who is on a different team.

To play, users select either "More" or "Less" on different statistical categories for players, predicting if they will go above or below a set stat line. These picks are combined into one single entry and then are submitted into a contest.

Building a DFS entry on Dabble

Here's an example of an NBA Dabble entry. After clicking "Play" at the bottom of the app, you choose which sport you want, which is at the top of the screen. Users then choose the certain stat categories they want to pick, such as points, rebounds or assists in basketball.

Anthony Edwards less than 29 points

Cade Cunningham more than 26 points

Jalen Brunson less than 26 points

After these picks are made, click the "View Picks" pop-up at the bottom of the screen before submitting an entry. Next, under the "Select Payout" option, you choose to either go All-In or Hedge. With All-In, all of your picks must be correct in order to earn a payout – in this case, a 6x payout ($60 return on a $10 entry). With Hedge, a pick can be incorrect but you can still earn a payout, albeit a lesser one. In this three-pick scenario, two correct picks would get you a 1.2x payout ($12 return on a $10 entry) and three correct picks would get you 2.5x ($25 return on a $10 entry).

Dabble All-In Payouts

Here's a breakdown of how All-In payout multipliers work at Dabble for each number of picks.

Number of Picks Payout Multiplier 2 3x 3 6x 4 10x 5 20x 6 35x 7 60x 8 100x 9 175x 10 300x 11 500x 12 1000x

Dabble Hedge Entry Payouts

You can get one or more picks wrong with Hedge entries and still win. Here's how those multipliers work.

Number of Picks Payout Multiplier (Correct Picks) 3 2.5x (3 of 3) 1.25x (2 of 3) 4 5x (4 of 4) 1.5x (3 of 4) 5 10x (5 of 5) 1.5x (4 of 5) 0.4x (3 of 5) 6 25x (6 of 6) 1.5x (5 of 6) 0.4x (4 of 6) 7 35x (7 of 7) 2.5x (6 of 7) 1x (5 of 7) 8 50x (8 of 8) 5x (7 of 8) 1.5x (6 of 8) 9 50x (9 of 9) 10x (8 of 9) 2x (7 of 9) 0.4x (6 of 9) 10 75x (10 of 10) 15x (9 of 10) 4x (8 of 10) 0.4x (7 of 10) 11 125x (11 of 11) 20x (10 of 11) 5x (9 of 11) 1x (8 of 11) 12 250x (12 of 12) 40x (11 of 12) 7.5x (10 of 12) 1x (9 of 12)

As shown here, a 12 of 12 lineup with All-In gets paid four times the amount as a 12 of 12 Hedge entry, though a user could still get paid out by missing up to three picks in the Hedge format when making 12 picks. Even with the lower payout, the Hedge format may be more appealing to those making larger entries.

Dabble Fantasy promos and bonuses for existing users

Dabble has different promotions and bonuses available to existing users in addition to its new-user promos.

Dabble has a Spin and Win promotion that's pretty unique, and it's typically available to users when they make a deposit on the app. Eligible users will get a notification if they have a Spin and Win wheel available. Users then spin the wheel, which has 14 different segments, with each segment having a payout option. A maximum of 100% of the deposit can be won up to $500. All funds won through the Spin and Win wheels must be played through at least once before they can be withdrawn. Spin and Win funds are typically deposited within 24 hours.

Dabble also offers a referral bonus, where users can get $10 in credit. Users get a unique referral code they can share, and if someone signs up with that code, the user gets $10 in bonus funds. The newly registered user must make at least one Dabble entry in order for the referral bonus to be activated. Existing users who get these bonus credits need to play through those funds before they can be withdrawn.

Social features on Dabble

DFS platforms have features unique to their apps and sites in addition to their contests. Dabble has a social aspect that's unique to its app, as it lets users follow each other, share information about players, copy and trail picks or even just converse about sports. This makes Dabble feel like a social media platform in addition to a DFS app.

Dabble Fantasy app review: User experience

Dabble is an app-only platform, so users can't play contests on the web. The app is straightforward enough, though it's worth noting that there's no search function for players, which is more common on other DFS platforms. This can make finding some players difficult, especially if you're going across different sports.

A user's feed shows up first, along with picks from other users. Copying another user's entry is available and easy to use, and you can search for specific users and click "banter" to start up a conversation, but there's only one section available for locking in picks. Account settings are at the top of the screen, along with different deposit options. Users can adjust their profile on the bottom bar.

Dabble has different responsible gaming resources that are easy to locate. Those are in the settings tab as well as the profile tab. Users can take timeouts, set different activity alerts or do voluntary self-exclusion measures.

App Store Number of Reviews as of Oct. 29, 2025 Average Rating as of Oct. 29, 2025 Apple 23,000+ 4.7 Android 4,700+ 4.6

Dabble is a newer DFS platform in comparison to staples like Underdog, Sleeper and PrizePicks. That's probably part of why there aren't a ton of reviews of its app on the Apple and Android stores. The average reviews, however, are in line with other notable DFS platforms.

The maximum payout at Dabble for a single winning lineup or multiple lineups with the same selection is $50,000, and users can use quite a few different sports to make Dabble entries.

Football

Basketball

Baseball

Hockey

Soccer

Cricket

Rugby

Tennis

Combat

Esports

There are also offers for special events, like the annual hot dog eating contest on the Fourth of July.

Dabble Fantasy customer support

While Dabble doesn't have a website where users can make entries or play contests, it does have a site that offers information about its operations. The site has an FAQ section to help Dabble users navigate issues on their own, and the site also has contact information for those requiring more assistance. Users can email support@dabble.com, which is the main way to get in contact with Dabble support staff as there's no listed phone number or live chat feature.

Dabble Fantasy banking methods

Dabble users have three options to deposit money into their account:

Debit card

Credit card (VISA or MasterCard)

Apple Pay.

It's worth noting that Dabble users can only have two debit or credit cards listed on their account.

In terms of making withdrawals, users can withdraw their funds to a bank account, but this must be added separately from the deposit methods. Withdrawals are processed each day, but payouts only occur Monday through Friday during regular business hours. For instance, a withdrawal request made before 3:30 p.m. Central Time will be processed that same day, but if you make a request after that time, it will process no later than 3:30 p.m. Central Time the following day.

Dabble Fantasy review: Final thoughts

Here's a quick breakdown of Dabble, including the biggest takeaways after using the platform.

The new-user offer is a great one for those looking to join a new DFS platform without having to make any investment of their own. There are other DFS platforms that offer more funds to new users, but they require those users to make an investment of their own in order to receive those funds. Users must play through all bonus funds at least once at Dabble before they are able to make a withdrawal. For a company that isn't quite as well known as some of the other top DFS platforms, this is a great way to get users to try out the app. Dabble does offer some interesting promotions for existing users, but it doesn't quite stack up to offers from other platforms.

Despite not having a desktop website and relying solely on a mobile app, Dabble has a good user experience. The social aspects, which are a key part of the Dabble experience, might be better off and more fluid on a website, but the app is straightforward with a solid layout. Not having a search function is something that should probably be changed, as it increases the amount of time it takes to find players and create entries. That's really the main downside to the app, though.

While Dabble provides scoring breakdowns from some sports, it doesn't provide exact DFS scoring settings for most of its major available sports, which is different from other platforms. When it comes to customer support, the only way to get in contact with Dabble's support team is one catch-all email, as it's hard to find alternate contact methods, especially for specific issues. Neither the Dabble app or its business website offer a live chat feature, which would be a good addition in order to help users. That being said, this is typically the case for most DFS platforms.

One of the bigger downsides with Dabble is the lack of banking options. Dabble doesn't support PayPal, which is surprising given it is available at nearly every other platform. Dabble also doesn't support Venmo.

It's important to recognize that Dabble is a relatively newer DFS platform. That being said, rolling out a functioning website would help attract more users, especially given a big focus of the app is being a social media platform. Major social media platforms have websites in addition to mobile apps, and websites allow these companies to offer additional features that may not be possible to have on an app. Dabble also needs to expand its banking methods, especially with PayPal and Venmo, in order to keep up with other major DFS platforms.

FAQ for the Dabble DFS app

How to put in the Dabble promo code?

Dabble's new-user offer is for $25 in credit for users who sign up. There are no deposit or play requirements. Enter the Dabble promo code CBSDAB when prompted during registration to claim this offer.

Why won't Dabble let me deposit?

If you are having issues depositing funds with Dabble, it's likely there's a problem with the "Know Your Customer" verification. If Dabble can't verify your identity and location, you won't be able to deposit funds into your account. Other reasons for not being able to make a deposit include but are not limited to incorrect banking details, attempting to exceed deposit limits or insufficient funds.

Is Dabble better than PrizePicks?

It's hard to say which of these platforms is better than the other, as it largely comes down to personal preference. PrizePicks is more readily available as it operates in more states, and it also has more promotions available to new and existing users. Dabble has a better social aspect than PrizePicks, however, which is a key selling point for the platform.

How long does Dabble take to pay out?

Dabble does not provide a specific time for payouts, but it's safe to assume payouts occur when contests are settled and reviewed, which usually happens within an hour depending on the entry and contest type. Dabble processes withdrawals every day but only pays those out Monday through Friday during business hours.

Does Dabble report winnings to the IRS?

All gaming entities are legally required to provide tax forms to users who earn more than $600 in winnings. These platforms also report this information to the IRS. Users will receive a 1099-MISC for gaming income that exceeds $600.

Why does Dabble ask for SSN?

Dabble must verify a user's identity and location to ensure that the platform is being used legally.

Do you need an ID for Dabble?

You might not need to provide a physical identification card in order for Dabble to verify your identity, but you will need to provide some form of identification that shows your age and residing state. Dabble needs this information to ensure that a user is of legal age and in a state where the platform legally operates.

What states is Dabble legal in?

Dabble operates in 27 states as well as Washington D.C.: Alaska, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming.

While Dabble operates in 27 states, not all of the app's games are available in every state. For instance, users in Arkansas, Kansas, Massachusetts, Tennessee, West Virginia and Wyoming can't make Hedge lineup entries.